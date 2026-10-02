The most cooling bed I've ever tested just hit $380 for a queen in the early Prime Day sales — here's why I'd buy this weekend
The SweetNight 14" CoolNest is ultra-cheap for a specialist cooling mattress, but it's now even cheaper at Amazon
Every Prime Day, I'll spot a mattress deal that reminds me how good this sale event can be. This year, a queen-sized SweetNight 14" CoolNest Mattress, now just $379.51 at Amazon is the standout early Prime Day deal.
After extensively testing the SweetNight CoolNest for over a month, I found its cooling design rivals even the best mattresses we've tested. The 12" model is always a budget favorite with a queen under $400 at SweetNight, but this weekend at Amazon the 14" version has taken its place as the best affordable choice.
However, if I know one thing after three years of covering Amazon Prime mattress sales, it's that these deals don't stick around for long. Here's why I think this $250 discount is the best early Prime Day deal I've seen so far, plus why I loved sleeping on the SweetNight CoolNest Mattress.
Over at SweetNight the 14" model of the CoolNest Memory Foam Mattress is $469.99 for a queen. In this month's Amazon mattress sales, however, a queen 14" is down to $379.51, saving you over $250. While the CoolNest Memory Foam Mattress does come with perks such as a 100-night sleep trial when bought directly at SweetNight, a 10-year warranty still applies when you go via Amazon — and you do get free 90-day returns, although the mattress has to be in the box to claim your refund.
Our SweetNight CoolNest Memory Foam Mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (1,100+ reviews)
Why I'd buy the SweetNight CoolNest this weekend...
For my SweetNight CoolNest mattress review, I put the SweetNight CoolNest through vigorous lab-based and at-home testing. I found its contouring memory foam feel suited side sleeping the best, providing enough pressure relief to comfort the shoulders and hips.
Equipped with cooling tech like gel infusions, breathable cover, and heat-dissipating Phase Change Material, the SweetNight CoolNest kept me sleeping cool even through summer heatwaves.
Meanwhile, its price tag means it's one of the most budget-friendly cooling models around; it even earned a spot in our best cooling mattress guide as the top choice for side sleepers on a budget.
Want a cheaper queen deal? Take a look at this deal...
The Siena Signature Mattress may not be a dedicated cooling model like the SweetNight, but it boasts impressive temperature regulation. Right now, a queen Siena Signature is $329, and it comes with good extras like a 10-year warranty and a 100-ight sleep trial. However, be aware that our Siena Signature Memory Foam Mattress review team found it only suitable for back and stomach sleepers, as it will be too firm for side sleeping.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.