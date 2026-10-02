Every Prime Day, I'll spot a mattress deal that reminds me how good this sale event can be. This year, a queen-sized SweetNight 14" CoolNest Mattress, now just $379.51 at Amazon is the standout early Prime Day deal.

After extensively testing the SweetNight CoolNest for over a month, I found its cooling design rivals even the best mattresses we've tested. The 12" model is always a budget favorite with a queen under $400 at SweetNight, but this weekend at Amazon the 14" version has taken its place as the best affordable choice.

However, if I know one thing after three years of covering Amazon Prime mattress sales, it's that these deals don't stick around for long. Here's why I think this $250 discount is the best early Prime Day deal I've seen so far, plus why I loved sleeping on the SweetNight CoolNest Mattress.

Why I'd buy the SweetNight CoolNest this weekend...

(Image credit: Future)

For my SweetNight CoolNest mattress review, I put the SweetNight CoolNest through vigorous lab-based and at-home testing. I found its contouring memory foam feel suited side sleeping the best, providing enough pressure relief to comfort the shoulders and hips.

Equipped with cooling tech like gel infusions, breathable cover, and heat-dissipating Phase Change Material, the SweetNight CoolNest kept me sleeping cool even through summer heatwaves.

Meanwhile, its price tag means it's one of the most budget-friendly cooling models around; it even earned a spot in our best cooling mattress guide as the top choice for side sleepers on a budget.

Want a cheaper queen deal? Take a look at this deal...