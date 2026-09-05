I've tested plenty of mattresses, and I find that some of the best ones for side sleeping are made entirely of memory foam. For instance, I'm currently sleeping on the all-foam 10" queen CopperFlex Essential Mattress, now $489.30 at Brooklyn Bedding(was $699) and it cushions me exceptionally well whenever I sleep on my side.

Memory foam beds are no longer considered second to hybrid mattresses, with plenty of all-foam models populating our best mattress of 2026 guide. All-foam models also tend to be less expensive than their hybrid counterparts, which is why the CopperFlex Essential Mattress is Brooklyn Bedding's cheapest bed.

After months stuck at 25% off, the CopperFlex Essential is now 30% off for this weekend's Labor Day mattress sales. I predict that this discount won't stick around long after Labor Day weekend, so now is your last chance to buy at such a low price.

How to choose the height of your CopperFlex Essential...

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The Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Essential comes in five different heights; 6", 8", 10", 12", or 14". When choosing mattress height, I always spring for a 10" mattress, as this height supports most adult sleepers and doesn't feel too low or too tall.

Brooklyn Bedding also describes the 10" height as medium-firm, which is usually the most crowd-pleasing firmness levels at it balances comfort and support.

(Image credit: Brooklyn Bedding)

The 6" and 8" heights are cheaper (a 6" queen CopperFlex Essential is $366.80), but I'd only reccomend getting these heights for temporary use, such as for guest rooms or growing kids and teens.

The taller heights (12" or 14") tend to be better for plus-sized adults, couples, families, and side sleepers who want more sink-in softness.

Looking for something cheaper? Try this...