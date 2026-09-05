I'm sleeping on Brooklyn Bedding's cheapest mattress and love it — now $489 for a queen in the Labor Day sales
The Brooklyn Bedding 10" CopperFlex Essential Mattress offers blissful cushioning for side sleepers like me
I've tested plenty of mattresses, and I find that some of the best ones for side sleeping are made entirely of memory foam. For instance, I'm currently sleeping on the all-foam 10" queen CopperFlex Essential Mattress, now $489.30 at Brooklyn Bedding(was $699) and it cushions me exceptionally well whenever I sleep on my side.
Memory foam beds are no longer considered second to hybrid mattresses, with plenty of all-foam models populating our best mattress of 2026 guide. All-foam models also tend to be less expensive than their hybrid counterparts, which is why the CopperFlex Essential Mattress is Brooklyn Bedding's cheapest bed.
After months stuck at 25% off, the CopperFlex Essential is now 30% off for this weekend's Labor Day mattress sales. I predict that this discount won't stick around long after Labor Day weekend, so now is your last chance to buy at such a low price.
I've been testing the Brooklyn Bedding 10" CopperFlex Essential Mattress over a week, and I love how it cradles my pressure points when side sleeping. Thanks to a 30% off sale for Labor Day weekend, a queen is reduced to $489.30 (was $699), a step up from the brand's typical 25% off sale. Benefits include a 120-night sleep trial, free shipping, and a lifetime warranty.
User score: ★★★★½
How to choose the height of your CopperFlex Essential...
The Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Essential comes in five different heights; 6", 8", 10", 12", or 14". When choosing mattress height, I always spring for a 10" mattress, as this height supports most adult sleepers and doesn't feel too low or too tall.
Brooklyn Bedding also describes the 10" height as medium-firm, which is usually the most crowd-pleasing firmness levels at it balances comfort and support.
The 6" and 8" heights are cheaper (a 6" queen CopperFlex Essential is $366.80), but I'd only reccomend getting these heights for temporary use, such as for guest rooms or growing kids and teens.
The taller heights (12" or 14") tend to be better for plus-sized adults, couples, families, and side sleepers who want more sink-in softness.
Looking for something cheaper? Try this...
The EGOHOME Black 12" Memory Foam Mattress is one of the best cheap mattresses you can buy as it's always under $400 for a queen and provides incredible support and comfort. I slept on this bed for almost a year for my EGOHOME Black 12" Memory Foam Mattress review, and I found it to be incredibly comfortable in all sleep positions (including side sleeping). Thanks to an extra 10% discount at EGOHOME, a queen size is now $341.10 (was $559) and comes with a 10-year warranty and 100-night sleep trial.
Labor Day mattress sales 2026: The best deals at a glance
- Saatva Classic – best overall: From $1,049 (was $1,449) at Saatva
- Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress – dorm room savior: From $173 at Amazon
- Helix Midnight Luxe – best for side sleepers: From $1,119 (was $1,492) at Helix
- DreamCloud Classic – best value: From $429 (was $1,346) at DreamCloud
- Bear Elite Hybrid – best cooling: From $1,298 (was $1,998.80) with TOMS40 code at Bear
- Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex Pro – best value cooling: From $652 (was $932) at Brooklyn Bedding
- Tempur-Pedic Tempur Cloud and smart base – best bundle deal: From $1,718.40 (was $2,598) at Tempur-Pedic
- Avocado Green – best organic: From $1,279 (was $1,599) at Avocado
- Purple Plus - best for joint pain relief: From $1,280 (was $1,599) at Purple
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Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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