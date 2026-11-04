12 car tech deals from Best Buy that are worth grabbing before they sell out — save on Garmin, Apple and more

We're drawing ever closer to Black Friday, and online retailers are already getting in on the sales act. Best Buy has a huge range of amazing deals on right now, covering lots of different types of products.

For this article, I've focused on digital media receivers, dash cams and other gadgets for your car. All of the items here have huge savings, making now a great time to buy and give your car the upgrade it deserves.

I've broken the selections down into three sections: digital media receivers, dash cams — where you can get some great deals on Garmin products — and miscellaneous gadgets. Check them out below and see if there's something that will suit your auto.

Digital media receivers

Dash cams

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.