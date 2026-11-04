12 car tech deals from Best Buy that are worth grabbing before they sell out — save on Garmin, Apple and more

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Give your car an upgrade and save money in the process with these Best Buy deals

A selection of dash cams, receivers and air tags.
(Image credit: Apple, Garmin / Edited with Gemini)
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We're drawing ever closer to Black Friday, and online retailers are already getting in on the sales act. Best Buy has a huge range of amazing deals on right now, covering lots of different types of products.

For this article, I've focused on digital media receivers, dash cams and other gadgets for your car. All of the items here have huge savings, making now a great time to buy and give your car the upgrade it deserves.

I've broken the selections down into three sections: digital media receivers, dash cams — where you can get some great deals on Garmin products — and miscellaneous gadgets. Check them out below and see if there's something that will suit your auto.

Digital media receivers

Dash cams

Car tools

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Will Salmon
Will Salmon
Collections Editor

Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.

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