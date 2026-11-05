I test a wide range of sleep tech for a living, all in the hopes that I find something that helps me find the root cause of my 3 a.m. wake ups. The sleep tracker that helped decode my middle of the night insomnia is the Fitbit Inspire 3, now down to $69.95 off at Amazon from $99.95, a comfortable and reliable sleep tracker.



That slashes the price of its MSRP by 30%, which works out to be just $3 more than the lowest price we've ever recorded on the Inspire 3. That's an excellent deal on one of the best sleep trackers we've ever tested, thanks to its clear display screen, reliable sleep tracking and lightweight, comfortable design.



As we nudge closer to the Black Friday sales, we're expecting to see sleep tech discounts start rolling in. While you might be better off waiting for closer to the day itself for some deals, I'm not expecting to see this particular sale beaten.

How the Fitbit Inspire 3 helped me figure out why I kept waking up at 3 a.m.

(Image credit: Getty Images /Future)

The best sleep tracker in the world is rendered useless if it isn’t comfortable to wear to bed. I’ve recently been testing the Apple Watch 12 and while I appreciate its in-depth sleep and activity tracking, it can feel a little cumbersome on my wrist at night — so I occasionally take it off. And that leads to inconsistent sleep data.

In contrast, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is small, lightweight and comfortable to wear to bed every night, which provides me with solid sleep data.



When I started testing the Fitbit Inspire 3, I knew I kept waking up around 3 a.m.. However, building a bank of reliable sleep tracking data meant I could find out exactly what time I was waking up, and for how long.



I thought my wakeups were random, but after monitoring my sleep stats in the Google Health app over the course of a few weeks, I was able to spot a developing pattern — I was waking up at 3 a.m. in the run up to my period.

Is the Fitbit Inspire 3 any good?

At $99.95 at full MSRP, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is an affordable model — and that’s even before you factor in today’s 30% off sale. Unlike the Fitbit Air, you get a clear display screen so you can glimpse at your stats in real time. However, heading to the Google Health app will give you a closer look at your metrics (more on that below).

(Image credit: Future)

The Inspire 3 sensors track heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, movement and temperature, which help provide a reliable and rounded view of your sleep and activity. (For added ECG function to monitor electric heart signals, check out the Edge below).



I particularly appreciate the hourly move reminders, which help me hit a minimum 250 hourly step count, which is important for overall help and building sleep pressure.



In the Google Health app you'll find a breakdown of time spent in each sleep stage, your heart rate, how long it takes you to fall asleep and how often you wake up, as well as helpful parameters of healthy ranges. This all helps form your overall nightly sleep score.

If, like me, you're attempting to improve as well as track your sleep, there are guided programs to help you get into a better bedtime routine. If you're serious about your sleep, you might like to upgrade to Fitbit Premium, which offers subscribers detailed sleep tracking analysis for $9.99/monthly fee.

Want the latest release and don't mind paying full price?