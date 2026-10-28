What to watch tonight: 38 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Apple TV and more (Oct. 28)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Apple TV, Hulu, etc. to see what's recently landed. I've even added some movies you can stream for free on some of the best free streaming services like Tubi, along with some chilling horror picks on Shudder.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (Wednesday, October 28), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the 5 best Prime Video movies to watch before they leave soon.

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Top picks to stream tonight

'Minions and Monsters' (Peacock)

Minions & Monsters | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Animated comedy

What it's about: The Minions are going Hollywood. Set in 1927, the latest Minions sequel follows a new batch of the little yellow henchmen as they stumble into the silent-film era and, naturally, attempt to become movie stars. Their Hollywood dreams go spectacularly off the rails when they accidentally unleash an eyeball-covered monster on Los Angeles.

Why you should watch it: Yes, it’s another Minions movie. But this one has a surprisingly fun trick up its sleeve: a genuine affection for classic Hollywood. Kids will enjoy the colorful chaos and physical comedy, while adults can appreciate the movie’s winking send-up of silent cinema and Old Hollywood.

Watch "Minions and Monsters" on Peacock now

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‘Brothers' episode 7 (Apple TV)

Brothers — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy

What it's about: Matthew McConaughey is ready to announce his campaign for Texas governor live on TV with Brian Williams. But with Woody Harrelson around, even a major political moment can’t go according to plan. As the big interview approaches, an unexpected mishap threatens to derail everything.

Why you should watch it: The question of whether Matthew and Woody might actually be brothers still hangs in the air, giving the show plenty of family drama beneath all the bodily-fluid jokes.

Watch "Brothers" episode 7 on Apple TV now

'Love Is Blind' season 11 - episodes 9-11 (Netflix)

Love Is Blind S11: Boston | Sneak Peek #3 | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Reality dating

What it's about: With the weddings looming, the couples face the less-romantic stuff: money, family dynamics and whether their relationships can survive a little real-world pressure. A wild night out, a Pod Squad reunion and some increasingly tense conversations push several couples closer to the breaking point.

Why you should watch it: The countdown to the altar is ticking, which means the stakes are getting deliciously high. Add in old flames, an on-camera crashout and a few health scares, and these couples have plenty to sort out before saying “I do.”

Watch "Love Is Blind" on Netflix now

Your streaming guide: Wednesday, Oct 28

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Champions"

"Love Is Blind" season 11 (episodes 9-11)

PRIME VIDEO

"Ali G: Who Iz I?" (streaming premiere)

"Drive - The Pretenders"

PARAMOUNT+

"All the Queen's Men" (new episode)

"The Challenge" (season 42 finale)

"Hanging By A Wire"

"The Loud House" (season 9)

"Ridiculousness" (seasons 13-15)

"Sacrifice" (new episode)

HBO MAX

NHL: Philadelphia vs Washington (7:30 p.m. Et)

AEW Dynamite: Fright Night Dynamite (8 p.m. ET)

APPLE TV

"Brothers" (new episode)

"Small Prophets" (new episode)

"Where's Wanda?" (new episode)

MLS: Charlotte vs Montreal (7:30 p.m. ET)

MLS: Miami vs Cincinnati (7:30 p.m. ET)

MLS: New England vs New York (7:30 p.m. ET)

MLS: New York City vs Atlanta (7:30 p.m. ET)

MLS: Austin vs Salt Lake (8:30 p.m. ET)

MLS: Chicago vs Orlando (8:30 p.m. ET)

MLS: Dallas vs Columbus (8:30 p.m. ET)

MLS: Minnesota vs Kansas City (8:30 p.m. ET)

MLS: Nashville vs Philadelphia (8:30 p.m. ET)

MLS: St Louis vs Portland (8:30 p.m. ET)

MLS: San Jose vs Colorado (10:30 p.m. ET)

MLS: Seattle vs Houston (10:30 p.m. ET)

MLS: Vancouver vs San Diego (10:30 p.m. ET)

HULU

"Dancing with the Stars" (season 35 new episode)

"The Lowdown" (season 2 new episode)

"Merry Berry Love" (new episode)

"R.J. Decker" (Season 2 new episode) (ABC)

DISNEY+

"Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends" (new episode)

"Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Chibi: Shorts" (season 1 new episodes)

"Merry Berry Love" (new episode)

PEACOCK

"Minions & Monsters" (streaming premiere)

Serie A Matchweek 9

ESPN UNLIMITED

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers (7:15 p.m. ET)

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks (9:35 p.m. ET)

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