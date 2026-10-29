Can you match the witches to the movie? Take our quiz, featuring 'Hocus Pocus,' 'Harry Potter' and more
Which witch is which?
It's spooky season, and while I kicked things off early by re-watching "Practical Magic" a few weeks back, I have to admit I've been a bit left behind with any further preparations this year. This week I'm rectifying that: The kids and I have made some low-key spooky artworks, and my eldest and I walked the neighborhood this morning checking out the best yard decorations (though none were a patch on my colleague Mike Prospero's trio of 12, 15 and 20-foot skeletons. Yikes).
And now, I've made this multiple-choice quiz just for you, featuring 10 photos of classic movies (and one TV show) with witches. Which witch is which? Play the quiz to see.
If you're still in the mood for more challenges, you're in luck. Why not try matching these 10 stars to their classic 80s movies, or for another spooky theme, try naming these 10 classic horror movies from their taglines?
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More from Tom's Guide
- I just rewatched ‘Practical Magic’ and it still hits deep – 16 things I'm buying to keep the witchiness going this October and beyond
- Test your charms, broomsticks and magical knowledge with this spellbinding Harry Potter quiz
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Ella is Tom’s Guide’s Engagement Editor, on a mission to get to know all about our readers, to help you with your burning questions, and to create an exciting mix of content that entices you to keep coming back to the site – whether you’re a regular reader or a member.
She has more than 15 years of editorial experience, graduating from Kingston University with a First Class Honours degree in Journalism in 2008. She has written for and edited magazines and websites, including fellow Future titles womanandhome.com, TechRadar.com, CreativeBloq.com, Digital Camera magazine, NPhoto, BikeRadar.com, and canon-europe.com/pro
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