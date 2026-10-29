New on HBO Max in November 2026: All the new shows and movies to watch

November is officially here, so it’s time for cool fall nights spent watching shows and movies on the best streaming services, and avoiding frigid outdoor temperatures if you live in a cold climate. HBO Max has a stacked lineup to make the most of that couch time.

Everything gets going on November 1 with "The Gilded Age" season 4. On the same day, "Youth" season 1 wraps up with its finale. A slew of popular films also kick off the month, with some fantastic Christmas movies like "A Christmas Carol" and "A Christmas Story" leading the charge. Next, HBO's original series "City Of God: The Fight Rages On" season 2 hits the service on November 8. Midmonth, Dawn Porter’s documentary "When a Witness Recants" drops on November 17, which could be worth a look.

Here's a guide to everything new on HBO Max in November 2026.

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New on HBO Max in Novemmber 2026: Top picks

'The Gilded Age' season 4

The Gilded Age Season 4 | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

"The Gilded Age" starting its fourth season is without a doubt the main event of HBO Max's November offerings. I hate to admit it, but I haven't seen any of "The Gilded Age" myself. Based on the trailer and my research for this article, I must check it out. I love a period drama set in late-19th century New York City. The lead cast includes Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Cynthia Nixon, and Christine Baranski, and reviews say they all do a tremendous job of making the show feel period-accurate.

Stream "The Gilded Age" season 4 on HBO Max starting November 1

'City Of God: The Fight Rages On' season 2

City of God: The Fight Rages On Season 2 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"City of God: The Fight Rages On" follows up on the 2002 film "City of God." It's just as intense as the full-length feature. Now back for its second season, director Aly Muritiba dives deeper into the intense conflicts between the police, drug dealers and militias in the favela and how it affects the community. It's a heavy watch, but the writing and translations are solid, and it is entertaining despite feeling very real and authentic.

Stream "City of God: The Fight Rages On" Season 2 on HBO Max starting November 8

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'When a Witness Recants'

Meet the Artist 2026: Dawn Porter on “When A Witness Recants” - YouTube Watch On

Nothing beats sinking your teeth into a good documentary, even when the subject matter isn't always easy to handle emotionally. This is one that looks to be emotionally charged, covering the story of Andrew Stewart, Ransom Watkins, and Alfred Chestnut, who were wrongly convicted of the 1983 murder of 14-year-old DeWitt Duckett. The trio spent 36 years in prison for a crime they did not commit, and the documentary dives into all the painful details. It won't be an easy watch, but it'll suck you in through to the end, especially given the praise it's getting in screenings and at Sundance.

Stream "When a Witness Recants" on HBO Max starting November 17

Everything new on HBO Max in November 2026

November 1

3 Days to Kill

America America

Calcifer Yule Log (Studio Ghibli)

A Christmas Carol (1938)

A Christmas Story

Christmas with The Kranks

The Desert Song (1944)

Destination Tokyo

Dune (1984)

Elf

Enemy (A24)

Far From The Madding Crowd (1967)

The First Purge

Flipper (1963)

Four Christmases

Gay Purr-ee

The Gilded Age Podcast, Season 4 (HBO)

The Gilded Age, Season 4 (HBO Original)

The Glass Bottom Boat

Hands of a Stranger

Happy Feet

Hoot

House of Women

The Hypnotic Eye

Jerry Maguire

Jodorowsky's Dune

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

The Kitchen: World on a Plate, Season 41 (Food Network)

The Man Who Invented Christmas

Meet Me in St. Louis

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

Nobody Lives Forever (1946)

The Polar Express

Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022)

The Predator (2018)

Project X (2012)

Red Sparrow

Rise of the Guardians

Scream (1996)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Skyscraper (2018)

They Were Expendable

This is Not a War Story (HBO)

A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log (Adult Swim)

The Wolverine (2013)

You're a Big Boy Now

November 2

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

November 3

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 13 (Food Network)

November 4

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 3 (Food Network)

Smallfoot

November 6

Batwheels, Season 3G (Cartoon Network)

House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 218 (HGTV)

Melania Rea, Season 1 (HBO Original)

November 7

Tadej Pogačar: Anatomy of a G.O.A.T. (Eurosport Documentary)

November 8

City Of God: The Fight Rages On, Season 2 (HBO Original)

November 9

Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas, Season 2 (Food Network)

November 11

Big Bargain Holiday Showdown, Season 1 (HGTV)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 14 (TLC)

November 13

Clangold, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Crown of Deceit: Inside the Miss Universe Scandal, Season 1 (TLC)

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 264 (HGTV)

Maniacs of the Truth, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Silent Night (HBO Original)

November 14

Cooking With Choi, Season 1 (Food Network)

Gift, Season 1

Madame Web

November 16

The Detour with David Chang, Season 1 (CNN)

November 17

Sweet Deceit, Season 2 (Food Network)

When a Witness Recants (HBO Original)

November 18

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 45 (Food Network)

Renovation Resort Showdown, Season 3 (HGTV)

The Hotline (HBO Original)

November 19

A Body in the Basement, Season 3 (ID)

Save My Skin, Season 7 (TLC)

November 20

Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

The Roses (2025)

Tony (A24)

November 22

Holmes On Homes: Building A Legacy, Season 2 (HGTV)

November 24

The Buffalo Miracle (HBO Original)

November 25

Secret Life of a Vegas Casino, Season 1 (Discovery)

The Slightest Touch (HBO Original)

November 27

Batwheels, Season 4 (Cartoon Network)

Krypto Saves the Day, Season 2C (DC)

The Art of Deception (HBO Original)

The Cursed Zoo (HBO Original)

The Linares Files (HBO Original)

The Magic Faraway Tree (2026)

November 29

OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Showdown 2 (OWN)

Live Sports

NASCAR



November 6

Homestead-MIA Speedway Practice, 5:30 p.m.



November 7

Homestead-MIA Speedway Qualifying, 5:30 p.m.



NHL on TNT



November 4

Chicago v Florida, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose v Los Angeles, 10 p.m.



November 10

Detroit v St Louis, 8 p.m.



November 11

Tampa Bay v Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Utah v Vegas, 9:30 p.m.



November 16

Original 6 Series - Montreal vs NY Rangers, 7:30 p.m.



November 17

Original 6 Series -

Toronto vs Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas vs Vegas, 10 p.m.



November 18

Original 6 Series - Boston vs Detroit, 7:30 p.m.



November 24

Vegas vs Edmonton, 8 p.m.



November 25

Carolina vs Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.



November 27

NY Rangers vs Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh v Buffalo, 8 p.m.



Men’s College Basketball – Big East and Big 12



November 2

Hall of Fame Series

Gonzaga v Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona v UCLA 10 p.m.



November 5

Long Island v Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

South Florida v DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Cal Poly v Arizona, 10:30 p.m.



November 6

Hall of Fame - Michigan v Connecticut, 8 p.m.



November 9

Wagner v Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Alamba A&M v DePaul, 9 p.m.



November 10

La Salle v Villanova, 7 p.m.



November 13

Ohio State v Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.



November 18

Siena v St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Bethune Cookman v Creighton, 9 p.m.



November 19

Northeastern v Butler, 7 p.m.



November 20

Iowa v Xavier, 7:30 p.m.



November 24

Coppin State v Villanova, 7 p.m.



U.S. Soccer



November 14

USSF Nations League QF, USMNT v Haiti, 4:30 p.m.



November 17

USSF Nations League QF, USMNT v Haiti, 7 p.m.



Big 12 Football



November 7

TBD



November 14

TBD



November 21

TBD



November 28

TBD

All Elite Wrestling in November (AEW)



November 4

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.



November 7

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.



November 11

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.



November 14

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.



November 18

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.



November 21

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.



November 25

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.



November 28

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

These lists are provided by HBO and may not be comprehensive. These lists are subject to change at any point.

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