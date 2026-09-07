When you're a stomach sleeper, you get used to starting the day with back pain. I used to spend a good few minutes each morning trying to ease life back into my hips. Then I discovered the Plank Firm mattress, 30% off at Plank this Labor Day, and now I know what it's like to wake up feeling fresh.

The Plank Firm is unusual. When it comes to construction and quality, it can rival the best mattresses we've tested. However, this double-sided bed is super firm and incredibly flat. That's heavenly for stomach sleepers (and many back sleepers) but it's not a feel everyone will enjoy.

Where the Plank Firm excels is full-body support, and I'll explain below why that's so important for stomach sleepers. But if you're after something a little softer, check out the deals in our Labor Day mattress sales hub.

Why the Plank Firm is my favorite mattress for stomach sleepers

Stomach sleepers, there may not be many of us but we know there's nothing more comfortable than burrowing into your bed face first. However, stomach sleeping does come with a (fairly major) downside. It's hell on your back.

The best firm mattresses help offset that problem. On a softer bed, stomach sleepers will often find their body sinks at the hips. This puts strain on your muscles, as they work overtime to keep your spine aloft.

(Image credit: Future)

But firm beds hold the spine straight. By maintaining natural alignment, your body can relax and you'll wake up feeling fresh. For that reason, most of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers are firm.

It's not just stomach sleepers who can benefit from a firm mattress. Back sleepers often need extra support at the spine, while even some side sleepers (particularly those with a heavier build) can appreciate firm support.

And when it comes to firm, even support, no mattress has impressed me like the Plank Firm.

Well. Maybe these two came close...

More firm mattresses I've tried and loved

Labor Day mattress sales 2026: More deals at a glance

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.