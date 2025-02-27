Helix, Brooklyn Bedding and Leesa introduce limited lifetime warranties on mattresses

3Z Brands is increasing the warranty period across its mattresses, with limited lifetime warranties now provided by popular sleep brands Helix, Leesa and Brooklyn Bedding (including Plank and Titan.)

We expect a warranty of some sort with all mattresses in a box, although 10 years is considered the industry average.



A lifetime warranty offers greater reassurance of the quality and durability of your mattress, and while it's not a must from the best mattresses of 2025, it does provide added peace of mind.

A limited lifetime warranty is on par with premium sleep brands and a huge step up from the 10-15 year warranties previously offered by Brooklyn Bedding, Leesa and Helix. Here's what a lifetime mattress warranty means for you if you're thinking of buying one in the mattress sales...

What is a limited lifetime warranty for a mattress?

A mattress warranty is a guarantee from the brand that if there's a fault in the workmanship or manufacturing of your mattress within a set time period, it will be replaced or repaired.



All the best mattresses in a box come with a warranty, with an industry average of 10 years.

Helix, Brooklyn Bedding and Leesa now provide lifetime warranties, offering protection against manufacturing error for the entire time you own the mattress.



However, a warranty doesn't cover the normal wear and tear of a mattress, or damage inflicted by the owner.

(Image credit: Future)

Lifetime warranties also don't protect against a mattress that just isn't right for you — that's where a sleep trial comes in. Helix and Leesa offer 100-night trials (the industry average), while Brooklyn Bedding ups it to 120 nights.



If, during that time, you decide the mattress isn't right for you, you can return it (for a small charge.)

3Z Brands' warranties are prorated, which means after 10 years you have to part pay for any replacement or repairs (under 10 years, the brand covers the replacement in full.)



The amount the owner pays increases the older the mattress is. For example, at Helix, the prorated charge is 50% of the current retail price in years 11 to 15 of ownership, 60 percent through years 16 to 20, and 75 percent from year 21 onwards.

What does this mean for your mattress purchase?

For the most part, this isn't going to change the way you shop for mattresses. Helix, Leesa and Brooklyn Bedding already offered 10-year warranties (increasing to 15 years for Luxe and Elite Helix mattresses), covering the average lifespan of a mattress.

After 10 years, it's likely you'll be shopping for a new bed anyway. However, lifetime warranties are increasingly common among premium mattress brands.

Even some of our favorite mid-range beds come with lifetime warranties (such as Nectar and DreamCloud.) We consider a lifetime warranty to be an indicator of a quality bed.

(Image credit: Future at 3Z Brands Studios)

Lifetime warranties also convey a trust in the mattress build. It tells you that these brands expect these beds to have been well made with a durable finish.

If you don't think that's true, you can potentially claim money back — even 20 years after the initial purchase.

With all that said, you still need to care for your mattress even with a lifetime warranty. Clean it regularly, rotate it if necessary and invest in a mattress protector straight away — no warranty protects against an accident with your morning cup of coffee.