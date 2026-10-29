The ultimate GTA 6 setup: Essential gear and merch for every fan

GTA 6 is, without doubt, the gaming event of the year. In fact, the long-awaited sequel is probably the gaming event of the decade. It's been an astonishing 13 years since GTA 5 and fans are understandably excited to return to the deadly streets of Vice City.

GTA 6 is releasing worldwide on November 19 this year. If you're wanting to get prepped for the new game before then, make sure to check out our selection of everything you need to buy below. There's the basics – the game itself (which comes as boxed codes, rather than discs) and the consoles that will run it – plus some tasty official merch picks and an awesome soundbar to pump that killer soundtrack.

The game's merch is selling out fast, with lots gone already, so if you spot something you like here then make sure to act fast!

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