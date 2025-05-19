Create a hotel bedroom at home with these 5 luxury mattress Memorial Day deals

If you’re looking to elevate your bedroom to achieve hotel-like luxury in the comfort of your home, these early Memorial Day savings, including $400 off the handcrafted Saatva Classic mattress at Saatva, might just come in handy.

With the Memorial Day mattress sales just round the corner we're already seeing great deals from most of the leading sleep brands, giving you the chance to find the bed of your dreams at an affordable price.

While all of our best mattress picks promise exceptional quality, comfort and support for all sleepers, a hotel-luxury alternative needs to have something a little extra, such as a plush quilted top and an elegant look and feel.

Keeping this in mind, we have rounded up our top luxury mattress picks here to make your search easier. Read on to find out more...

5 early memorial day luxury mattress sales to shop today

2. Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid: twin was $932 now $652.40 at Brooklyn Bedding

Hot sleeper? What you need is a luxury mattress with specialist cooling technology at an affordable price and the Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex Pro Hybrid checks all the boxes. This seven layered bed is topped with a Glaciotex cool-to-touch cover immediately followed by a quilted foam which eases your pressure points. The encased coils and copper-infused foams transfer away the heat so you can sleep cool all night. You can now find the CopperFlex Pro Hybrid at 30% off in the Brooklyn Bedding mattress sale for Memorial Day. This drops the price of a twin bed from $932 to $652.40 while a queen mattress is now priced at $932.40 (was $1,332). It also comes with a 120-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free delivery. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (500+ reviews)

3. DreamCloud Classic Hybrid mattress: twin was $1,014 now $399 at DreamCloud

This is the most affordable mattress in the list which delivers a luxurious sleep experience, tried and tested in our DreamCloud Mattress review. It is a hybrid mattress crafted from springs and contouring foams topped with a quilted cashmere cover to complete the look and feel. The DreamCloud hybrid is on the firmer side, perfect for back and stomach sleepers with one of our testers reporting it worked well to ease his aches and pains. You can now save up to 60% in the DreamCloud mattress sale which brings the price from $1,014 to $399 for a twin while a queen is now $649 (was $1,531). Other benefits include a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (9K+ reviews)

4. Westin Heavenly Bed: twin was $1,645 now $1,069.25 at Westin Store

If you want real hotel bed rather than merely hotel-style, it's easy as ordering one from the Westin Store. The Westin Heavenly Bed has been around since 1999 and is known for its exceptional comfort and support. It recently underwent a redesign in 2024, with silver fibers woven in to prevent mold and mildew. We've tested the Westin Heavenly Bed and found it to be a medium-firm mattress perfect for back and side sleepers. It's temperature-neutral with good edge support and effective motion isolation, resulting in an uninterrupted night's rest. You can now get it with up to 35% off, reducing the price of twin mattress from $1,645 to $1,069.25, while a queen bed will set you back $1,621.75 (was $2,495).



5. Sheraton mattress and box spring: twin was $1,395 now $906.75 at Sheraton Store

The Sheraton Hotel mattress is another luxuriously custom-designed plush innerspring mattress available to buy online. It is crafted from individually wrapped coils, layers of cushioning foams and a quilted damask cover as a final touch, excellent for pressure relief. While it's a premium purchase, you can now save up to 35% in early Memorial Day sale; this means a twin will cost you $906.75, reduced from $1,395, while a queen is priced at $1,296.75 (was $1,995). Like the Westin, the Sheraton mattress comes with a 10-year warranty but no sleep trial.

Complete your luxury hotel feel with these bedding deals

There's not much point in treating yourself to a five-star hotel style mattress if you're going to chuck your rotten old bedding on it. Why not give your bedroom upgrade a five star finishing touch with these deals on luxurious bedding?

Beckham Hotel Collection 4-Pillow Set: was $127.98 now $99.99 at Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are an ideal choice if you're looking for luxurious pillows at a surprisingly affordable price. This set gives you two pairs of different pillows: a pair of its Original Down Alternative Pillows for softness, plus a pair of Shredded Memory Foam Pillows that you can adjust and contour to your needs. in our Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow review we were full of praise for the down alternative pillows, and with those plus the memory foam options on sale for just $99, this set is a cost-effective way to ensure your head and neck get the support they need at night.

Luxe Sateen Hardcore sheet bundle: from $347 from $171.76 at Brooklinen

A luxury mattress needs luxury sheets to go with it, ones that not only look the part but have a five star feel to them as well. We'd direct you to the Luxe Sateen Hardcore sheet bundle from Brooklinen, featuring a sheet set, duvet cover and pillowcases made from from 100% long-staple 480-thread count cotton. This bedding is designed to be cool and breathable for year-round use, and it's OEKO-TEX certified, which means it's kind to your skin and free from from any harmful substances. For Memorial Day there's 50% off, bringing the price of a queen size set down to $211.36 (was $427).