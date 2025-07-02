Sleep like you’re on vacation — top luxury hotel mattresses and bedding alternatives to shop in the 4th of July sales

Dreaming of a 5-star luxury hotel stay? The good news is that you can sleep like you’re on vacation without ever leaving your bedroom. I’ve rounded up seven of the best 4th of July mattress and bedding sales from Saatva, DreamCloud, Coop and more, all of which offer the same exceptional comfort and support as some of our favorite hotel beds.

Nailing a sleep set-up comparable to a luxury stay at the likes of the Ritz Cartlon or Four Seasons resort starts with the bed. That’s why I’ve taken inspiration from our guide to the best mattress of the year for phenomenal comfort and build quality — but at a fraction of the price. Pair it with a plush but supportive pillow that suits your sleep style and you’ll never want to check out.



Still looking for inspo? We’re tracking the 4th of July mattress sales 2025 live as they drop, as well as sleep tips and shopping advice. But if you’re just looking to recreate a luxury staycation at home, let’s get into it…

Top alternative luxury hotel mattress deals

1. Saatva Classic Mattress: twin from $1,399 from $999 at Saatva

We rate the Saatva Classic is the best hybrid mattress on the market today, thanks to its balance of high quality build and comfort and support. In the words of our Managing Editor Claire, it's the ideal choice "if you want a hotel-style mattress at home." With its quilted cover and gold piping, it's easy to see why. As well as looking the part, the Classic offers exceptional pressure relief, reliable temperature regulation and a choice of three firmness options to suit your sleep style. The patented lumbar crown means it's great for general aches and pains. The current Saatva mattress sale sees the return of a $400 off all orders over $1,000, which is the best discount you'll ever get on the Classic. That brings a queen down to $1,699 from $2,099. You'll get a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery service. Our review: ★★★★★

User score: ★★★★★ (4,000+ reviews)

2. DreamCloud Classic Mattress: twin from $1,014 from $399 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Classic is another well crafted mattress steeped in luxury, topped with a cashmere blend cover. With a firmness rating of 8 out of 10, back and stomach sleepers appreciate its firm support, while average and heavier side sleepers will appreciate its pressure relief. A regular DreamCloud mattress sale brings a queen down to a $699, which is exceptional value for money. We also recommend the DreamCloud as one of the best mattresses for couples, thanks to its ability to isolate motion across the surface of the bed. You can ignore the 4th of July sale banner — there's always 60% off. But it's still incredible year-round value. Plus, there's industry leading benefits comparable to the Saatva Classic: 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (9,200+ reviews)

3. Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex Pro Hybrid: twin from $932 from $652.40 at Brooklyn Bedding

Need a luxury cooling option for your dream sleep set-up? We recommend the best affordable cooling mattress, the Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid which sits at a good mid-range price bracket. Hot sleepers will love the cool-to-touch GlacioTex cover combined with the moisture wicking copper-infused memory foam layer, which will let you sleep cool, dry and comfortable even on a humid summer night. This is further by how it earned 4.5 out 5 stars for temperature regulation in our Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex Pro Hybrid review. You can now find it at up to 30% off for 4th of July (with code JULY30) which drops the MSRP of a queen mattress from $1,332 to $932.40 at Brooklyn Bedding. Sleep benefits include: 120-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping. Our review: ★★★★½

Top alternative luxury hotel pillow deals

1. Beckham Hotel Collection Down Alternative Pillows: queen from $49.99 from $38.80 at Walmart

This is our top affordable option in the best pillows guide delivering both on comfort and support for all sleeping styles and body types, crafted from down-like soft polyester fill. Our Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow reviewer was impressed by how it provides a "5-star sleeping experience within a budget." Bonus? It also performed well in our temperature regulation tests — which means it's also a good pick for those who struggle with overheating or nightsweats. You can now grab a pair of Beckham Hotel Collection Down Alternative pillows at $11.19 off, which drops the price from $49.99 to $38.80. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★½ (based on 261 ratings)



2. Coop Adjustable Latex Pillow: queen from $145 from $116 at Coop Sleep Goods

Coop's latest adjustable pillow launch is aimed at sleepers who prefer a naturally cooling pillow. Made from shredded Talalay latex and microfiber, the Coop Adjustable Latex is a plush medium-firm pillow perfect for all sleeping styles and body types. The highlight is ofcourse the adjustable fill which you can simply add or remove to suit your preferences. Currently, the Coop Adjustable Latex is 20% off for 4th of July which drops the price of queen pillow from $116 to $145. Moreover you also get to enjoy Coop industry-best bedding benefits: 100-night trial, 5-year warranty and free shipping. Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★½ (based on 14 reviews)

Other 4th of July sleep deals to shop

1. Bearaby Terraclay Dreamer weighted eye mask: at $49 now $39

Elevate your luxury sleep setup with a weighted eye mask, perfect for blocking out ambient light and creating a calming space to winddown. This one from Bearaby is made from "tension-melting Terraclay" covered in a silky-soft encasement which provides soothing comfort to your eyes. Find this at 20% off which drops the price of a Terraclay Dreamer from $49 to $39.



User score: ★★★★★ (based on over 60 reviews)