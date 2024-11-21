Live
Black Friday Amazon deals are officially live — 35 deals I'd buy with my own money
Amazon’s Black Friday sales start now — check out the deals I’m adding to my cart
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick links
2. My favorite deals
3. Apparel
4. TVs
5. Smart home
6. Laptops
7. Headphones and speakers
8. Appliances
9. LIVE: latest updates
Black Friday deals have officially launched at Amazon. Now’s the time to get started on your holiday shopping, as we’re seeing huge discounts on TVs, tablets, apparel, toys, headphones and everything in between.
This is my third year covering Black Friday deals for Tom’s Guide, and I’ve spent every working day keeping track of the best deals you can get from Amazon. After scoping out the discounts on our most recommended products, I can say that now truly is the time to make purchases on big ticket items like TVs, laptops and appliances.
Case in point, right now Amazon has LG C4 OLED 4K TVs on sale from $896. This is the OLED TV I’d recommend buying this holiday because of its incredible picture quality and incredible value for money. You can also grab Fire TV Sticks, Ring Video Doorbells and more from $17 in Amazon’s device sale. I’m personally very tempted to get the best Amazon streaming device, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $32 at Amazon to give my aging LG TV a boost.
I’ll be by your side this Black Friday, so keep checking back as I’ll keep this page updated with the best deals as they come in. If you can’t get enough savings, see our Amazon promo codes page and the deals I’d get in Home Depot’s Black Friday sale.
I'm Millie Davis-Williams, a deals writer for Tom's Guide. I've spent the last three years tracking Amazon deals on everything from Apple products to Crocs. I'll help you find the deals worth your money by highlighting my top picks from Amazon's sale.
My favorite Black Friday Amazon deals
iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited @ Amazon
Amazon is offering any iPhone 16 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.
Adidas sale: deals from $5 @ Amazon
The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of Black Friday deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $5.
Skechers sale: deals from $13 @ Amazon
From sneakers to leggings, Amazon has a wide range of Skechers shoes and apparel on sale from $13. This is one of the biggest sales we've seen on Skechers items as it also includes sunglasses, socks, and other Skechers items that traditionally don't see discounts.
Crocs sale: Crocs from $14 @ Amazon
Show your feet some love this holiday season with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its early Black Friday sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $14. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.
Amazon devices: deals from $17 @ Amazon
Black Friday is an excellent time to upgrade your Amazon devices or buy that new device you've been meaning to get. From Fire TV Sticks to Ring Video Doorbells, Amazon is slashing over 50% off its prices with deals as low as $17. As a bonus, some devices even come with a free smart bulb.
The Dreo Smart Wall Heater (WH517S) is a compact, wall-mounted heater that's ideal for your bedroom or home office. It features four winter heating modes as well as a fan-only summer setting. It takes a few minutes to install, but once powered on it can be controlled manually, via its app or via Alexa. However, keep in mind that its thirst for electricity can balloon your power bill.
The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera and 256GB of storage. You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance and good battery life for a reasonable price.
The new Apple Watch boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.
Apparel
Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.
We think the Sweaty Betty Power are the best gym leggings on the market, and right now you can get them on sale starting from $62 at Amazon (however, note that prices vary based on size.) We love that they wick sweat, dry fast and don't slip down even during intense workouts.
We love the Saucony Ride 17. After putting them to the test in our Saucony Ride 17 review, we loved their super comfortable feel and versatility that makes them well suited to runners of all abilities. They take the top spot in our list of the best running shoes. You can now get the Saucony Ride 17 on sale from $104, although note that prices vary based on your choice of size and color.
The Outdoor Research Helium Jacket is a super lightweight rainshell for moderate to light precipitation, meaning it'll be perfect during the rainy season. Our Senior Writer, Dan Bracaglia, wore his in the bathroom shower for three full minutes and stayed dry.
TVs
TV sale: deals from $59 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen.
Who says big-screen TVs have to cost a fortune? This 75-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.
The C4 is LG's current flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.
48" for $996
55" for $1,296
65" for $1,496
77" for $2,196
83" for $3,296
The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. It features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too. It offers all of this for a far lower price than most of the competition in the Mini-LED class. Even better, you'll get a free digital copy of NBA2K25 with this TV purchase.
The Samsung S85D is a well-rounded OLED TV that features all of the latest technology, including Dolby Atmos support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's built on one of the best AI upscaling chips and leverages Samsung's Tizen OS that has cloud gaming services baked right into the TV. The S85D pulls out all the stops without costing a high premium, making it a great gift this holiday season.
Price check: $999 @ Best Buy
The S95D is the best and brightest Samsung OLED currently available. It's 10% brighter in HDR and SDR than its precursor, the S95C, and delivers an incredibly matte, glare-free display. The Tizen platform also receives a major upgrade on this TV, showcasing a new home UX and AI-based features to personalize your viewing experience. Our Samsung S95D OLED review concluded that this is in contention for the title of best TV in 2024.
Smart home
The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it is still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a strict budget. If you don't have a 4K television, it offers instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. In our Fire TV Stick review, we said it's good for anyone looking for a reliable, fast, easy-to-use streaming player that also doubles as an Alexa-enabled remote.
EDITOR'S CHOICE! The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance and access to every app you could want.
The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud) and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras. You can also snag a pack of four Blink Outdoor 4's for $159.
Ring upgraded its entry-level doorbell with Head-to-Toe 1080p video for extra vertical coverage. This lets you see packages and people standing closer to the door. While it's stuck with a built-in battery and has a basic HD resolution compared to the rest of the lineup, its 1080p camera is plenty enough to see who's at your door and the size of the packages being dropped off.
Don't have wired power to your door, but still want head-to-toe video and package detection? Then this is the Ring doorbell you want. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review — our favorite Ring Video Doorbell overall — we found it delivered excellent video, was easy to install, and its battery lasted a good long time, too.
Laptops
This HP Chromebook is a great low-cost choice for a lot of people. With an N1000 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage. It's not going to be a workhorse PC, but if you largely check emails, stream Netflix shows and write documents, this will do it all.
For the ultimate Chromebook experience, you need a Chromebook Plus laptop. The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is among the best, offering the internal power to run ChromeOS seamlessly — and it’s now $100 off!
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops. It's remarkably light and thin, yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we gave this laptop an Editor's Choice award because of its versatility, battery life and performance. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is now available.
Price check: $799 @ B&H | $899 @ Best Buy
The latest MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.
If you have the need for serious speed, the new MacBook Pro 16-inch will not disappoint. In our MacBook Pro 16-inch M4 Pro review, we saw blistering benchmark speeds, especially when editing video. And this system lasted a crazy-long 20+ hours in our battery test. Add in a vivid display and a sharper 12MP webcam and you have the ultimate machine for power users.
Headphones and speakers
The Clip 4 is a wicked little speaker that clips to your bag so that you can take it anywhere you want. There's 10 hours of battery life so it'll last you through any hike you might take it on. We found some great sound for its size in our JBL Clip 4 review as well, with a surprising amount of bass.
The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 is built for the outdoors with a rugged design and sturdy build. We really liked the speaker in our UE Wonderboom 4 review, especially the surprisingly bassy sound that you might expect from a larger speaker. Plus, its 16-hour battery life means you'll be able to get through most of the day on a charge.
Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon
These Beats headphones have 50 hours of battery life and lossless playback support. They weigh just 7.65 ounces and connect via Bluetooth 5.3 wireless. If you prefer an old school wired connection, you can opt for 3.5mm connectivity and the headphones charge via USB-C. In our Beats Solo 4 review, we said these headphones "deliver big in the value department."
Price check: $149 @ Best Buy
The Bose QuietComfort headphones are an excellent pair of noise-canceling headphones. The ANC is still amongst the very best, and they fold super small to make it easier to take them with you when you travel. You also get up to 24 hours of battery life.
Sony's top-of-the-line noise-canceling headphones are an audio delight. They have great sound quality to match their brilliant noise canceling, and the carrying case squashes slightly so that fits in your bag more easily. We have seen these $20 lower in the past, but $100 off is still a great deal on some of the best wireless headphones.
Appliances
Make the perfect holiday dips and sauces with ease when using this food processor. It's compact, lightweight and easy to clean, so it will quickly become a trusty cooking sidekick during hosting season and beyond. It will also save you loads of time on meal prep.
Available in several different colors, this Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel. Be sure to apply the $10 off coupon at check out.
If you’re a fan of cooking outdoors, this is the deal for you. This outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza. Powered by electricity, it can reach up to 700°F, plus there’s the option to add wood pellets if you want smoked food too. The capacity can hold a 12 lb turkey or a 12-inch pizza, which is generous enough. This could make for a great holiday gift for those who love hosting outdoor parties. To learn more about it, read our Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven review.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Amazon's Black Friday deals are finally here! It's not too surprising that there are a massive number of deals out there — however, not every deal in Amazon's Black Friday sale is actually good. As a deals expert, I'm here to guide you through the sale by sharing the deals that are truly worth your attention on products we've tested, or those that come from brands we trust. On that note....let's get onto the deals!
Reading fans everywhere, listen up! Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite has seen its first ever discount for Black Friday. We think this new slate is the best Kindle on the market because of its large display, super long battery life and useful backlight. It's even waterproof, so you can use it poolside.
Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was $159 now $129 @ Amazon
The Beats Solo 4 headphones have finally crashed back down to $99, matching their lowest price ever. Although you don't get active noise canceling, our Beats Solo 4 review praised their satisfying sound, 50-hour battery life and comfortable design. They can even collapse for easy storage when you're not using them.
Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon