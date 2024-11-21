Black Friday Amazon deals are officially live — 35 deals I'd buy with my own money

Black Friday deals have officially launched at Amazon. Now’s the time to get started on your holiday shopping, as we’re seeing huge discounts on TVs, tablets, apparel, toys, headphones and everything in between.

This is my third year covering Black Friday deals for Tom’s Guide, and I’ve spent every working day keeping track of the best deals you can get from Amazon. After scoping out the discounts on our most recommended products, I can say that now truly is the time to make purchases on big ticket items like TVs, laptops and appliances.

Case in point, right now Amazon has LG C4 OLED 4K TVs on sale from $896. This is the OLED TV I’d recommend buying this holiday because of its incredible picture quality and incredible value for money. You can also grab Fire TV Sticks, Ring Video Doorbells and more from $17 in Amazon’s device sale. I’m personally very tempted to get the best Amazon streaming device, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $32 at Amazon to give my aging LG TV a boost.

I’ll be by your side this Black Friday, so keep checking back as I’ll keep this page updated with the best deals as they come in. If you can’t get enough savings, see our Amazon promo codes page and the deals I’d get in Home Depot’s Black Friday sale.

My favorite Black Friday Amazon deals

iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 16 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Adidas sale: deals from $5 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of Black Friday deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $5.

Skechers sale: deals from $13 @ Amazon

From sneakers to leggings, Amazon has a wide range of Skechers shoes and apparel on sale from $13. This is one of the biggest sales we've seen on Skechers items as it also includes sunglasses, socks, and other Skechers items that traditionally don't see discounts.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $14 @ Amazon

Show your feet some love this holiday season with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its early Black Friday sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $14. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

Amazon devices: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Black Friday is an excellent time to upgrade your Amazon devices or buy that new device you've been meaning to get. From Fire TV Sticks to Ring Video Doorbells, Amazon is slashing over 50% off its prices with deals as low as $17. As a bonus, some devices even come with a free smart bulb.

Dreo Smart Wall Heater: was $99 now $84 at Amazon The Dreo Smart Wall Heater (WH517S) is a compact, wall-mounted heater that's ideal for your bedroom or home office. It features four winter heating modes as well as a fan-only summer setting. It takes a few minutes to install, but once powered on it can be controlled manually, via its app or via Alexa. However, keep in mind that its thirst for electricity can balloon your power bill.

Apple 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $199 at Amazon The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera and 256GB of storage. You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance and good battery life for a reasonable price.

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $329 at Amazon The new Apple Watch boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.

Apparel

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $59 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen.

Insignia 75" F50 4K Fire TV: was $599 now $439 at Amazon Who says big-screen TVs have to cost a fortune? This 75-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.

Free NBA2K25! Hisense U8N 65" Mini-LED 4K QLED TV: was $1,499 now $897 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. It features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too. It offers all of this for a far lower price than most of the competition in the Mini-LED class. Even better, you'll get a free digital copy of NBA2K25 with this TV purchase.

Samsung 55" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,697 now $997 at Amazon The Samsung S85D is a well-rounded OLED TV that features all of the latest technology, including Dolby Atmos support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's built on one of the best AI upscaling chips and leverages Samsung's Tizen OS that has cloud gaming services baked right into the TV. The S85D pulls out all the stops without costing a high premium, making it a great gift this holiday season.

Samsung 55" S95D 4K OLED TV: was $2,397 now $1,897 at Amazon The S95D is the best and brightest Samsung OLED currently available. It's 10% brighter in HDR and SDR than its precursor, the S95C, and delivers an incredibly matte, glare-free display. The Tizen platform also receives a major upgrade on this TV, showcasing a new home UX and AI-based features to personalize your viewing experience. Our Samsung S95D OLED review concluded that this is in contention for the title of best TV in 2024.

Smart home

Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $17 at Amazon The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it is still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a strict budget. If you don't have a 4K television, it offers instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. In our Fire TV Stick review, we said it's good for anyone looking for a reliable, fast, easy-to-use streaming player that also doubles as an Alexa-enabled remote.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $59 at Amazon Ring upgraded its entry-level doorbell with Head-to-Toe 1080p video for extra vertical coverage. This lets you see packages and people standing closer to the door. While it's stuck with a built-in battery and has a basic HD resolution compared to the rest of the lineup, its 1080p camera is plenty enough to see who's at your door and the size of the packages being dropped off.

Laptops

HP Chromebook 14: was $203 now $159 at Amazon This HP Chromebook is a great low-cost choice for a lot of people. With an N1000 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage. It's not going to be a workhorse PC, but if you largely check emails, stream Netflix shows and write documents, this will do it all.

Headphones and speakers

JBL Clip 4: was $64 now $39 at Amazon The Clip 4 is a wicked little speaker that clips to your bag so that you can take it anywhere you want. There's 10 hours of battery life so it'll last you through any hike you might take it on. We found some great sound for its size in our JBL Clip 4 review as well, with a surprising amount of bass.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4: was $99 now $79 at Amazon The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 is built for the outdoors with a rugged design and sturdy build. We really liked the speaker in our UE Wonderboom 4 review, especially the surprisingly bassy sound that you might expect from a larger speaker. Plus, its 16-hour battery life means you'll be able to get through most of the day on a charge.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

These Beats headphones have 50 hours of battery life and lossless playback support. They weigh just 7.65 ounces and connect via Bluetooth 5.3 wireless. If you prefer an old school wired connection, you can opt for 3.5mm connectivity and the headphones charge via USB-C. In our Beats Solo 4 review, we said these headphones "deliver big in the value department."

Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones: was $349 now $199 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort headphones are an excellent pair of noise-canceling headphones. The ANC is still amongst the very best, and they fold super small to make it easier to take them with you when you travel. You also get up to 24 hours of battery life.

Appliances

KitchenAid Food Chopper: was $59 now $44 at Amazon Make the perfect holiday dips and sauces with ease when using this food processor. It's compact, lightweight and easy to clean, so it will quickly become a trusty cooking sidekick during hosting season and beyond. It will also save you loads of time on meal prep.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59 now $51 at Amazon Available in several different colors, this Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel. Be sure to apply the $10 off coupon at check out.