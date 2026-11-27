Justin Timberlake joins host Jimmy Fallon for “The Tonight Show’s” special holiday episode,with the music superstar set to deliver an historic performance.

Here’s how to watch “​The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” Thanksgiving special online from anywhere with a VPN.

'​The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' Thanksgiving special streaming details, release date "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Thanksgiving special airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 26 in the U.S. and Canada.

• U.S. — NBC via Fubo (free trial) | Peacock

• CANADA — Crave

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Timberlake is no stranger to the late night talkshow, having appeared numerous in some iconic “Tonight Show” moments. Having been friends with Fallon for over twenty years, the pair have undeniable chemistry, having also collaborated back in Fallon’s “SNL” days, and on the host’s Christmas album.

This time out, we’re promised ‘a night of unforgettable music and comedy,’ including a “Tonight Show” first as Timberlake performs from Rockefeller Centre’s iconic Rainbow Room in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his breakout solo effort “FutureSex/LoveSounds”.

After a day of NFL, food and festivities, still being awake when “The Tonight Show” airs is no small task, but if you’re looking to sign off Turkey Day in style, read on as we explain how to watch "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" from anywhere.

How to watch 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' from anywhere

If you are a U.S. viewer abroad and want to watch "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Thanksgiving special, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is the simplest solution.

The software lets your devices appear to be back in your home country. Ideal if you’re away on vacation or on business. Our favourite is NordVPN. It’s the best on the market (per our NordVPN review) — and now there's a Black Friday discount, too:

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🔥 78% off the usual price It's brilliant at unblocking streaming services as well and our VPN expert Mo ranks it as the best VPN around.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we mentioned earlier, NordVPN is our top choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Watch "Jimmy Fallon". Head to your usual streaming service to watch "The Tonight Show" from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' in the U.S.

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In the U.S., "The Tonight Show" Thanksgiving special airs on NBC at 11.35 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 26.

NBC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like YouTube TV (free trial).

Happy to wait? New episodes of "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," including the Thanksgiving special, hit Peacock the following day.

Peacock Premium subscriptions start from $12.99 a month, but you can get your first two months for $2.99 thanks to Black Friday streaming deals.

Traveling abroad over the holidays? Don't worry, you can still access your usual streamer via a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' in Canada

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In Canada, "The Tonight Show" Thanksgiving special will go out on CTV2 alongside its U.S. broadcast at 11.35 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 26.

It'll stream on stream on Crave the following day, with plans starting from $11.99 per month.

Traveling outside of Canada? Use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent you from accessing your usual stream.

Can I watch 'The Tonight Show' in the U.K.?

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"The Tonight Show" doesn't air in the U.K., so they'll be no streaming options for the Thanksgiving special in Blighty.

North American spending Thanksgiving in the U.K? You can still catch the show on your usual stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' in Australia

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The good news for Aussies is that "The Tonight Show" streams completely free on 7Plus Down Under. The bad news, however, is that there's a delay in episodes arriving, with the Thanksgiving special likely hitting the streamer early the following week.

U.S. viewer Down Under? If you want to catch the Thanksgiving special on your usual streamer as it happens, you can use one of the best VPN services. We recommend NordVPN.

What you need to know about 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' Thanksgiving special

(Image credit: NBC)

How do Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake know one another?

NBC explain: "The two were first introduced backstage at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards on August 29, 2002, an event hosted by Fallon himself.

'The funny thing about our friendship even when it first started — I just remember that nothing was that serious,' Timberlake recalled to Fallon during a 2020 visit to "The Tonight Show", before revealing that shortly after meeting, 'We started doing bits back and forth, you know, and that's all we do now.' And they've been doing so ever since."

Who else is on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' this week?

Being a holiday week, "The Tonight Show" will be on a limited run, however, there's still a plethora of guest to enjoy before Thursday's Thanksgiving special:

Tuesday, November 24: Tim Allen, Amanda Seyfried and Amelia Dimoldenberg, plus musical guest Erykah Badu

Tim Allen, Amanda Seyfried and Amelia Dimoldenberg, plus musical guest Erykah Badu Wednesday, November 25: Nate Bargatze, John Stamos, and Aaron Weber

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