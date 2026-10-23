How to watch 'Newlyweds' online — stream the Jamie Lee Curtis sitcom from anywhere

Horror movie legend Jamie Lee Curtis is turning to comedy now as she stars in and created "Newlyweds", a sitcom which stars real-life couple Tea Leoni and Tim Daly.

Here's how to watch "Newlyweds" from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Overview "Newlyweds" airs on NBC every Friday, starting from October 23, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT before landing on Peacock the next day.

• U.S. — Peacock / NBC via Fubo 5-day trial

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Usually, love takes time to blossom. However, for free-spirited Jeanie and stuffy professor James, a blind date quickly turns into a spontaneous marriage, and "Newlyweds" charts their chaotic relationship as their interests and mantras clash, and their eccentric friends get involved.

Jamie Lee Curtis plays James' ex-wife in the show, bringing drama and trouble for the new couple, while the likes of Al Madrigal, Emma Meisel, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, and Bill O'Neill round out the supporting cast.

There will be 13 episodes of this fresh sitcom to enjoy over the coming weeks, and it promises to deliver a healthy balance of romantic tropes and lighthearted comedy.

Ready for some laughs and an endearing love story? Here's how to watch "Newlyweds" online from around the world.

Can I watch 'Newlyweds' for FREE? If you watch "Newlyweds" on NBC you'll be able to enjoy it all for free. NBC is a free-to-air linear TV channel in the U.S., with a TV antenna. No cable? No problem. You can watch NBC live streams on YouTube TV (free trial) and Fubo (free trial). There's currently no Peacock free trial – though you can get Peacock Premium for free with the $1 Walmart+ 30-day trial. Away from the U.S. right now? You'll need a VPN to watch your regular stream without getting geo-blocked — we recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'Newlyweds' from anywhere

Traveling and blocked from your usual apps? A VPN, or virtual private network, lets your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can securely use your existing subscriptions while you’re abroad.

We’ve tested many services, and the best VPN currently available is NordVPN. It offers fast, reliable connections, works on most devices, and you can try it risk-free for 30 days thanks to its money-back guarantee.

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Using a VPN is simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice (NordVPN is our favourite).

2. Choose the location you want in the VPN app. For example, pick a U.S. server to use Peacock as normal while overseas.

3. Open your streaming service and binge.

Watch 'Newlyweds' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NBC will air "Newlyweds" every Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, starting from October 23.

To watch live via NBC, you'll need a cable package which includes the channel. You could access that via a YouTube TV free 5-day trial, but you'll have to pay after that. Other providers like Sling, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are an option, too.

Peacock will be the streaming home of "Newlyweds", with the broadcast playing live or on-demand. You can watch live on Peacock if you fork out for the $16.99 Premium Plus plan, or catch it a day later on-demand with a standard package ($12.99 per month).

Only after on-demand viewing? Look at getting a Walmart Plus 30-day trial costing just $1 and a subscription to Peacock is included as one of the perks.

U.S. subscriber abroad? If you’re traveling and find your usual apps blocked, you can securely access your subscription with a VPN.

Can you watch 'Newlyweds' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Some viewers in Canada who have NBC as part of their cable package will be able to watch "Newlyweds" there, in line with the U.S. release schedule.

However, for those who don't, there is no alternative release plan in place for the show.

The solution? Sign up to a service like NordVPN and access your subscription no matter where you are.

Can you watch 'Newlyweds' in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There is no linear broadcast or streaming release planned for "Newlyweds" in the U.K. at this time.

If you’re traveling to the UK and want to watch, a VPN like NordVPN can help you securely access your apps as normal.

Can you watch 'Newlyweds' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Similarly, there is no release plan in place for "Newlyweds" for those Down Under.

A U.S. citizen in Australia on vacation right now? Use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to sign in to your Peacock account and watch as you would at home.

'Newlyweds' — need to know

Who is in the "Newlyweds" cast? Here is the cast of "Newlyweds":

Tea Leoni as Jeanie

as Jeanie Tim Daly as James

as James Emma Meisel as Poppy

as Poppy Ignacio Diaz-Silverio as Lolo

as Lolo Bill O'Neill as Arvid

as Arvid Al Madrigal as Dan

as Dan Jamie Lee Curtis as Claudia

'Newlyweds' trailer

Newlyweds | Official Trailer | NBC - YouTube Watch On

'Newlyweds' episode guide

Episode 1 - "Pilot" (October 23)

- "Pilot" (October 23) Episode 2 - "My Place or Yours" (October 30)

- "My Place or Yours" (October 30) Episode 3 - "We'll Never Have Paris" (November 6)

- "We'll Never Have Paris" (November 6) Episode 4 - TBA (November 13)

- TBA (November 13) Episode 5 - TBA (November 20)

- TBA (November 20) Episode 6 - "Third Date's the Charm" (December 4)

- "Third Date's the Charm" (December 4) Episode 7 - "Love and Morning Breath" (December 11)

- "Love and Morning Breath" (December 11) Episode 8 - TBA

- TBA Episode 9 - TBA

- TBA Episode 10 - TBA

- TBA Episode 11 - TBA

- TBA Episode 12 - TBA

- TBA Episode 13 - TBA

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