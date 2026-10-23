How to watch 'Newlyweds' online — stream the Jamie Lee Curtis sitcom from anywhere
Jamie Lee Curtis developed this sitcom starring real-life couple Tea Leoni and Tim Daly
Horror movie legend Jamie Lee Curtis is turning to comedy now as she stars in and created "Newlyweds", a sitcom which stars real-life couple Tea Leoni and Tim Daly.
Here's how to watch "Newlyweds" from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.
Usually, love takes time to blossom. However, for free-spirited Jeanie and stuffy professor James, a blind date quickly turns into a spontaneous marriage, and "Newlyweds" charts their chaotic relationship as their interests and mantras clash, and their eccentric friends get involved.
Jamie Lee Curtis plays James' ex-wife in the show, bringing drama and trouble for the new couple, while the likes of Al Madrigal, Emma Meisel, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, and Bill O'Neill round out the supporting cast.
There will be 13 episodes of this fresh sitcom to enjoy over the coming weeks, and it promises to deliver a healthy balance of romantic tropes and lighthearted comedy.
Ready for some laughs and an endearing love story? Here's how to watch "Newlyweds" online from around the world.
Can I watch 'Newlyweds' for FREE?
If you watch "Newlyweds" on NBC you'll be able to enjoy it all for free. NBC is a free-to-air linear TV channel in the U.S., with a TV antenna.
No cable? No problem. You can watch NBC live streams on YouTube TV (free trial) and Fubo (free trial).
There's currently no Peacock free trial – though you can get Peacock Premium for free with the $1 Walmart+ 30-day trial.
Away from the U.S. right now? You'll need a VPN to watch your regular stream without getting geo-blocked — we recommend NordVPN.
Watch 'Newlyweds' from anywhere
Traveling and blocked from your usual apps? A VPN, or virtual private network, lets your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can securely use your existing subscriptions while you’re abroad.
We’ve tested many services, and the best VPN currently available is NordVPN. It offers fast, reliable connections, works on most devices, and you can try it risk-free for 30 days thanks to its money-back guarantee.
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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Newlyweds".
Using a VPN is simple:
1. Install the VPN of your choice (NordVPN is our favourite).
2. Choose the location you want in the VPN app. For example, pick a U.S. server to use Peacock as normal while overseas.
3. Open your streaming service and binge.
Watch 'Newlyweds' in the U.S.
NBC will air "Newlyweds" every Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, starting from October 23.
To watch live via NBC, you'll need a cable package which includes the channel. You could access that via a YouTube TV free 5-day trial, but you'll have to pay after that. Other providers like Sling, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are an option, too.
Peacock will be the streaming home of "Newlyweds", with the broadcast playing live or on-demand. You can watch live on Peacock if you fork out for the $16.99 Premium Plus plan, or catch it a day later on-demand with a standard package ($12.99 per month).
Only after on-demand viewing? Look at getting a Walmart Plus 30-day trial costing just $1 and a subscription to Peacock is included as one of the perks.
U.S. subscriber abroad? If you’re traveling and find your usual apps blocked, you can securely access your subscription with a VPN.
Can you watch 'Newlyweds' in Canada?
Some viewers in Canada who have NBC as part of their cable package will be able to watch "Newlyweds" there, in line with the U.S. release schedule.
However, for those who don't, there is no alternative release plan in place for the show.
The solution? Sign up to a service like NordVPN and access your subscription no matter where you are.
Can you watch 'Newlyweds' in the U.K.?
There is no linear broadcast or streaming release planned for "Newlyweds" in the U.K. at this time.
If you’re traveling to the UK and want to watch, a VPN like NordVPN can help you securely access your apps as normal.
Can you watch 'Newlyweds' in Australia?
Similarly, there is no release plan in place for "Newlyweds" for those Down Under.
A U.S. citizen in Australia on vacation right now? Use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to sign in to your Peacock account and watch as you would at home.
'Newlyweds' — need to know
Who is in the "Newlyweds" cast?
Here is the cast of "Newlyweds":
- Tea Leoni as Jeanie
- Tim Daly as James
- Emma Meisel as Poppy
- Ignacio Diaz-Silverio as Lolo
- Bill O'Neill as Arvid
- Al Madrigal as Dan
- Jamie Lee Curtis as Claudia
'Newlyweds' trailer
'Newlyweds' episode guide
- Episode 1 - "Pilot" (October 23)
- Episode 2 - "My Place or Yours" (October 30)
- Episode 3 - "We'll Never Have Paris" (November 6)
- Episode 4 - TBA (November 13)
- Episode 5 - TBA (November 20)
- Episode 6 - "Third Date's the Charm" (December 4)
- Episode 7 - "Love and Morning Breath" (December 11)
- Episode 8 - TBA
- Episode 9 - TBA
- Episode 10 - TBA
- Episode 11 - TBA
- Episode 12 - TBA
- Episode 13 - TBA
More from Tom's Guide
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- Roku just got the biggest overhaul in over a decade — here's what's new
- How to watch 'Brothers' online — stream the Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson comedy from anywhere
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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