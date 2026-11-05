What to watch tonight: 55 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more (Nov. 5)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports you can stream on some of the best streaming services, along with new shows and episodes premiering today.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (November 5), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the five best new to Netflix movies and shows to stream this week.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Black Doves’ (season 2 premiere) (Netflix)

Black Doves: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Spy thriller series

What it's about: Helen Webb (Keira Knightley) continues leaking government secrets to the covert organization she works for, but faces greater risks as her husband Wallace (Andrew Buchan) prepares to become Prime Minister. When her handler, Mrs. Reed (Sarah Lancashire), becomes caught in a plot to undermine her position, Helen reunites with her old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw). Together, they investigate the conspiracy.

Why you should watch it: "Black Doves" season 2 is well worth adding to your watchlist, thanks to Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw’s brilliant on-screen chemistry, British humor and increasingly chaotic spy missions. Sarah Lancashire is another standout, while new addition Ambika Mod brings plenty of personality to the cast. Our streaming editor, Kelly Woo, also gave the new season four stars, describing it as “a thoroughly entertaining return, with plenty of twists and terrific performances.”

Watch "Black Doves" season 2 on Netflix now

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‘Terrell & T.O.’ (2026) (Prime Video)

Terrell & T.O. - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sports documentary film

What it's about: “Terrell & T.O.” is a feature-length documentary chronicling NFL legend Terrell Owens’ journey from his childhood and early football career to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It explores his rise as one of the league’s most dominant wide receivers, alongside the locker-room conflicts, media feuds and controversial touchdown celebrations that made him a divisive figure. The film also catches up with Owens today.

Why you should watch it: This is a solid pick if you're interested in football or want to learn more about one of the NFL’s most recognizable personalities. Terrell Owens shares his own side of the story, while interviews with former teammates, coaches and sports journalists offer plenty of insight into his career. From his incredible performances on the field to the controversies that made headlines, the documentary takes a closer look at his achievements, personal struggles and complicated legacy.

Watch "Terrell & T.O." on Prime Video now

‘Super Troopers 3’ (2026) (Hulu)

SUPER TROOPERS 3 | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action-comedy movie

What it's about: “Super Troopers 3” follows the Vermont highway patrol officers as they find themselves caught up in wedding preparations and another major criminal investigation. When Farva (Kevin Heffernan) gets engaged to Thorny’s (Jay Chandrasekhar) sister, Thorny does everything he can to sabotage the relationship. Meanwhile, the squad investigates a dangerous new drug ring, leading to plenty of ridiculous antics, unexpected complications and chaotic police work.

Why you should watch it: "Super Troopers 3" is a fun film for fans of the original movies, bringing the Broken Lizard crew back together for another round of ridiculous antics. The familiar chemistry between the cast is a big part of the franchise’s appeal, so expect plenty of outrageous jokes, silly pranks and characters finding new ways to get themselves into trouble. It might not reinvent the series, but that's not really what fans are looking for. Sometimes, another dose of the same silly humor is exactly what you want.

Watch "Super Troopers 3" on Hulu now

Your streaming guide: Thursday, November 5

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Black Doves" (season 2 premiere)

"North of North" (season 2 premiere)

"One Year to Live, Buy a Man" (2026)

"Overacting" (2026)

"Inside" (2023)

"Deck the Halls" (2006)

"The Neighborhood" (seasons 1-8)

PRIME VIDEO

"Terrell & T.O." (2026)

Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

"Big John's Bosh! Family" (series premiere)

"Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" (season 3 new episode)

UEFA Europa League: Crystal Palace vs. Hoffenheim (12:45 p.m. ET)

UEFA Europa League: Real Sociedad vs. Lyon (12:45 p.m. ET)

UEFA Europa League: Sparta Prague vs. Bournemouth (12:45 p.m. ET)

UEFA Europa League: AC Milan vs. Ferencváros (12:45 p.m. ET)

UEFA Europa League: Lillestrøm vs. Viktoria Plzeň (12:45 p.m. ET)

UEFA Europa League: NEC Nijmegen vs. Omonia Nicosia (12:45 p.m. ET)

UEFA Europa League: Levski Sofia vs. Jagiellonia (12:45 p.m. ET)

UEFA Europa League: Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg (12:45 p.m. ET)

UEFA Europa League: Celta Vigo vs. Union Saint-Gilloise (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Europa League: AZ Alkmaar vs. Juventus (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Europa League: Sturm Graz vs. Celje (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Europa League: Benfica vs. Lech Poznań (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Europa League: Celtic vs. Beşiktaş (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Europa League: Sunderland vs. Dinamo Zagreb (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Conference League: Thun vs. Hearts (12:45 p.m. ET)

HBO MAX

"War" (new episode)

Men's College Basketball: Long Island vs. Seton Hall (6:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: South Florida vs. DePaul (8:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Cal Poly vs. Arizona (10:30 p.m. ET)

HULU

"Super Troopers 3" (2026)

"Abbott Elementary" (season 6 new episode)

"Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald" (new podcast episode)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"The Kardashians" (season 8 new episode)

"Scrubs" (season 2 new episode)

"Shark Tank" (season 18 new episode)

"I Married My Killer" (season 1)

"Customer Wars" (season 8)

"Operation Ouch" (season 13)

"Prenup to Murder" (season 1)

"Road Wars" (season 7)

DISNEY+

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

PEACOCK

Men's College Basketball: Bellarmine vs. Indiana (6 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Toledo vs. Michigan State (8 p.m. ET)

NBA: Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors (10 p.m. ET)

Figure Skating: Cup of China, Rhythm Dance (10:45 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

College Football: UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic (7:30 p.m. ET)

College Football: South Carolina State vs. Howard (7:30 p.m. ET)

College Football: James Madison vs. Southern Miss (8 p.m. ET)

NHL: Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET)

Copa del Rey: Tarancón vs. Levante (12 p.m. ET)

Women's Soccer: UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Northwestern State (12 p.m. ET)

Men's Soccer: VMI vs. UNC Greensboro (5 p.m. ET)

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