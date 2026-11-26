It's officially Thanksgiving, which means Black Friday is looming large in the very near future. But you don't need to wait until the actual Black Friday event begins to start saving on Apple products, as some of the best Apple deals we've ever seen are available right now.

For example, you can get a free iPhone Duo at T-Mobile with a pricey plan. If you don't want to commit to anything, Amazon has $100 off Apple's AirPods Pro 3, which is the lowest price they've ever been. For those who like streaming deals, there's half-price access to the Apple TV streaming service.

Of course, we can't forget $100 off the low-cost, super-colorful MacBook Neo and so much more.

Here are the best Apple Black Friday deals available now, and we encourage you to snap them up while you can because Apple deals tend to sell out quickly.

My favorite Apple deals

Apple TV: was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple TV Right now you can score more than 50% off Apple TV's usual monthly price for the first six months. Apple has brought back its bargain Black Friday streaming deal for new and eligible subscribers. You'll have to sign up before November 30 to snag this discount, but if you do, you'll be able to catch the highly-anticipated sci-fi series "Neuromancer" when it releases in January 2027. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $18 at Amazon Keep track of all your stuff with Apple's own Bluetooth tracker, whether it's a bag, wallet or your keys. The new-generation AirTag features instant pairing, a speaker that's 50% louder, and improved Precision Finding to help you hunt down your missing items with more accuracy. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone deals

iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 18 Pro for free when you open a new line and use three T-Mobile Picks. (T-Mobile's new data plans offer up to 3 Picks or free perks, such as DashPass by DoorDash or Netflix Standard. The number of Picks you get is based on the plan's price or how many phone lines are on your plan). In our iPhone 18 Pro review, we said it's the best phone money can buy. The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display (2622 x 1206), A20 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto lens w/ 4x zoom, and an 18MP front camera. Read more Read less ▼

AirPods deals

Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE 3 40mm: was $249 now $179 at Amazon The Apple Watch SE 3 is the most affordable Apple Watch on the market. It doesn't have Apple's latest heart rate monitor, or an ECG or blood oxygen sensor, but if you're after a smartwatch that'll give you a good indication of your overall health, you can't go wrong. The biggest saving right now is on the 40mm GPS version of the watch, which is down to $179. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch SE 3 44mm: was $279 now $209 at Amazon The larger 44mm version of the Apple Watch SE 3 without cellular is also on sale today. The biggest saving is on the Midnight Sport band version. Read more Read less ▼

Lowest Price! Save $100 Apple Watch Series 12 46mm: was $449 now $349 at Amazon Apple Watch Series 12 delivers the line's most accurate heart rate sensing yet, alongside a suite of advanced health and fitness features. It's powered by Apple's new S11 chip, which enables new Audio Intelligence features like Live Rewind and Siri Recap. While the smaller model has already sold out, you can still save $100 on the 46mm — perfect for anyone with a larger wrist. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch Ultra 4: was $799 now $649 at Amazon The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is 19% off during the Black Friday sales. This is Apple's most rugged adventure watch, with the brand's newest heart rate monitor and Readiness score. It's the watch I wear every day, and the best Apple Watch if you're serious about tracking your training. Read more Read less ▼

iPad deals

Save $70 Apple iPad (11-inch/A16/128GB): was $449 now $379 at Amazon The iPad (11th Gen) remains the best Apple tablet for most people. In our iPad 11 review, we said it has significantly improved performance thanks to its A16 chip, longer battery life, and a larger 128GB starting storage option; Save $70 right now. Read more Read less ▼

Editor's Choice Apple 8.5" iPad mini (A20 Pro): was $699 now $599 at Amazon I didn't expect to see this deal. The new iPad mini A20 Pro is $100 off. The new model sports a larger 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR Display (2316 x 1512), A20 Pro CPU, 24% smaller bezels than its predecessor, and better audio. You also get a 12MP camera on the front and back and Wi-Fi 7 support. The base models (128GB/256GB) boast a 5-core CPU with 2 super cores and 3 efficiency cores, whereas the 512GB model bumps it to a 6-core CPU with 2 super cores and 4 efficiency cores. This is the first time it's on sale. Read more Read less ▼

Save $150 Apple iPad Pro (11"/M5/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon Keeping the same sleek, lightweight build and gorgeous OLED display as its predecessor, the iPad Pro M5 plays it safe on the outside. Still, as the review points out, the combination of blisteringly fast M5 performance and productivity-focused iPadOS 27 makes this Apple’s most powerful and capable tablet yet. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPad Pro (13"/M5/256GB): was $1,499 now $1,399 at Amazon If you want a larger screen, you can get the 13-inch iPad Pro model. This tablet is my daily driver thanks to its gorgeous tandem OLED panel that makes everything I watch look its best. And when paired with the Apple Magic Keyboard, it's also a decent laptop replacement. Read more Read less ▼

Mac Deals

Apple MacBook Neo (256GB): was $699 now $599 at Amazon It's a minor discount, but we'll take it. The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $699. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close in terms of bang for your buck. Read more Read less ▼

Save $120 Apple Mac mini M6: was $899 now $779 at Amazon The Mac mini M6 keeps the ultra-compact 5x5-inch design introduced with the prior generation, but packs major performance upgrades under the hood. You get the raw speed of Apple's M6 chip, upgraded graphics with hardware-accelerated ray tracing for better 1080p gaming, 16GB of unified memory, and improved connectivity thanks to Apple's custom N1 chip, which adds Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and Thread support. Read more Read less ▼