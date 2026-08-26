How to watch ‘Bookish' season 2 online for free — stream the Mark Gatiss mystery series from anywhere

"Bookish" is the quirky and quippy mystery series created by and starring British icon Mark Gatiss, about the bookshop owner who uses literature to solve crimes.

Here, we'll show you how to watch "Bookish" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN — and for free.

"Bookish" S2 free streaming details, release date "Bookish" season 2 premieres August 26, 2026 in the U.K. at 8 p.m. BST on U&Alibi.



• WATCH FREE — U&Alibi (U.K.)

• U.S. — Release date TBA

• Unblock any stream — Use NordVPN 100% risk free

There are six new episodes on the way for season 2, broken down into three new cases for Book and co. to solve. "Bookish" season 2 serves up a murder on Saville Row, a thieving Duchess in Germany, and an intimate and ominous stay at a castle that will see Book and Jack uncover secrets of their own.

Given Gatiss' past work on shows like "Sherlock" and "Doctor Who", it really shouldn't come as a surprise that the writer has delved into murder mystery stories. This season, he's joined by a number of new guest stars, including Jason Watkins, Miranda Richardson, Claire Skinner, and Ingrid Oliver.

If you're ready to dive into those three fresh cases alongside Gabriel Book, we'll show you how to watch "Bookish" season 2 online from anywhere.

How to watch 'Bookish' season 2 for FREE

You can watch "Bookish" season 2 on the free-to-air U&Alibi in the U.K. together with its FREE on-demand service called U. The first two episodes will air at 8 p.m. on U&Alibi, with subsequent episodes broadcast weekly on linear TV. All you need to access U&Alibi and the respective streaming platform is a U.K. postcode (e.g. HA9 0AA) and a valid TV license. Outside the U.K.? U&Alibi will be blocked. But don't worry, you can still watch "Bookish" season 2 when you download a VPN and change your location back to the U.K..

▶︎ Read More: How to watch "Ludwig" season 2

Watch 'Bookish' season 2 from anywhere

If you're away from home at the moment — whether it be Australia, Canada, or the U.S. — and find yourself blocked from watching "Bookish" season 2 on your usual subscription, we can help. Watching U.K. TV abroad isn't always simple, but it is possible.

You will still be able to watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select United Kingdom from the server list.

3. Sit back and binge! Head to U and stream "Bookish" season 2 from anywhere.

Can I watch 'Bookish' season 2 in the U.S.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Bookish" season 2 will eventually air on PBS in the U.S. but you'll have to wait until 2027. There is no firm release date yet.

Visiting the U.S. from the U.K.? NordVPN costs less than a coffee a month and will unlock U&Alibi streams today.

Can you watch 'Bookish' season 2 in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There is currently no release date for "Bookish" season 2 in Canada but it is expected to air on PBS and CBC eventually.

The solution? U.K. viewers can sign up to NordVPN and access their streaming services wherever they are in the world.

Can I watch 'Bookish' season 2 in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Bookish" season 2 will land on HBO Max in Australia shortly after its run in the U.K. comes to an end, though an exact release date has not been announced yet.

If you're traveling around, using a service like NordVPN will help bypass geo-restrictions and get you on your usual streaming apps.

'Bookish' season 2 - cast

Mark Gatiss as Gabriel Book

as Gabriel Book Polly Walker as Trottie Book

as Trottie Book Connor Finch as Jack

as Jack Elliot Levey as Inspector Bliss

as Inspector Bliss Blake Harrison as Sergeant Morris

as Sergeant Morris Buket Kömür as Nora

as Nora Jason Watkins as Harold Sneed

as Harold Sneed Miranda Richardson as Duchess Alberta

as Duchess Alberta Simon Callow as E

as E Rupert Graves as Colonel Reggie Winters

as Colonel Reggie Winters Claire Skinner as Mrs Calthrop

as Mrs Calthrop Youssef Kerkour as Yusuf

as Yusuf Ricky Champ as Kendall

as Kendall Allan Corduner as Maxie Kleinmann

as Maxie Kleinmann Liza Sadovy as Ruth Kleinmann

as Ruth Kleinmann Oli Fyne as Hannah Kleinmann

as Hannah Kleinmann Ingrid Oliver as Liesl Pohl

as Liesl Pohl John Hopkins as Guy Windjammer

as Guy Windjammer Rosie Cavaliero as Mrs Dredge

as Mrs Dredge Gerard Horan as Baseheart

as Baseheart Nadia Albina as Dr Calder

as Dr Calder Jonas Nay as Felix

'Bookish' season 2 - trailer

TRAILER: Bookish S2 | Coming 26th August | U&alibi - YouTube Watch On

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