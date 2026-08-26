How to watch ‘Bookish' season 2 online for free — stream the Mark Gatiss mystery series from anywhere
Mark Gatiss' mystery series returns for a second season as Gabriel Book tackles more tricky cases
"Bookish" is the quirky and quippy mystery series created by and starring British icon Mark Gatiss, about the bookshop owner who uses literature to solve crimes.
Here, we'll show you how to watch "Bookish" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN — and for free.
"Bookish" season 2 premieres August 26, 2026 in the U.K. at 8 p.m. BST on U&Alibi.
• WATCH FREE — U&Alibi (U.K.)
• U.S. — Release date TBA
• Unblock any stream — Use NordVPN 100% risk free
There are six new episodes on the way for season 2, broken down into three new cases for Book and co. to solve. "Bookish" season 2 serves up a murder on Saville Row, a thieving Duchess in Germany, and an intimate and ominous stay at a castle that will see Book and Jack uncover secrets of their own.
Given Gatiss' past work on shows like "Sherlock" and "Doctor Who", it really shouldn't come as a surprise that the writer has delved into murder mystery stories. This season, he's joined by a number of new guest stars, including Jason Watkins, Miranda Richardson, Claire Skinner, and Ingrid Oliver.
If you're ready to dive into those three fresh cases alongside Gabriel Book, we'll show you how to watch "Bookish" season 2 online from anywhere.
How to watch 'Bookish' season 2 for FREE
You can watch "Bookish" season 2 on the free-to-air U&Alibi in the U.K. together with its FREE on-demand service called U.
The first two episodes will air at 8 p.m. on U&Alibi, with subsequent episodes broadcast weekly on linear TV.
All you need to access U&Alibi and the respective streaming platform is a U.K. postcode (e.g. HA9 0AA) and a valid TV license.
Outside the U.K.? U&Alibi will be blocked. But don't worry, you can still watch "Bookish" season 2 when you download a VPN and change your location back to the U.K..
▶︎ Read More: How to watch "Ludwig" season 2
Watch 'Bookish' season 2 from anywhere
If you're away from home at the moment — whether it be Australia, Canada, or the U.S. — and find yourself blocked from watching "Bookish" season 2 on your usual subscription, we can help. Watching U.K. TV abroad isn't always simple, but it is possible.
You will still be able to watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.
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Use NordVPN to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Bookish" season 2 with this exclusive deal.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select United Kingdom from the server list.
3. Sit back and binge! Head to U and stream "Bookish" season 2 from anywhere.
Can I watch 'Bookish' season 2 in the U.S.?
"Bookish" season 2 will eventually air on PBS in the U.S. but you'll have to wait until 2027. There is no firm release date yet.
Visiting the U.S. from the U.K.? NordVPN costs less than a coffee a month and will unlock U&Alibi streams today.
Can you watch 'Bookish' season 2 in Canada?
There is currently no release date for "Bookish" season 2 in Canada but it is expected to air on PBS and CBC eventually.
The solution? U.K. viewers can sign up to NordVPN and access their streaming services wherever they are in the world.
Can I watch 'Bookish' season 2 in Australia?
"Bookish" season 2 will land on HBO Max in Australia shortly after its run in the U.K. comes to an end, though an exact release date has not been announced yet.
If you're traveling around, using a service like NordVPN will help bypass geo-restrictions and get you on your usual streaming apps.
'Bookish' season 2 - cast
- Mark Gatiss as Gabriel Book
- Polly Walker as Trottie Book
- Connor Finch as Jack
- Elliot Levey as Inspector Bliss
- Blake Harrison as Sergeant Morris
- Buket Kömür as Nora
- Jason Watkins as Harold Sneed
- Miranda Richardson as Duchess Alberta
- Simon Callow as E
- Rupert Graves as Colonel Reggie Winters
- Claire Skinner as Mrs Calthrop
- Youssef Kerkour as Yusuf
- Ricky Champ as Kendall
- Allan Corduner as Maxie Kleinmann
- Liza Sadovy as Ruth Kleinmann
- Oli Fyne as Hannah Kleinmann
- Ingrid Oliver as Liesl Pohl
- John Hopkins as Guy Windjammer
- Rosie Cavaliero as Mrs Dredge
- Gerard Horan as Baseheart
- Nadia Albina as Dr Calder
- Jonas Nay as Felix
'Bookish' season 2 - trailer
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch ‘Everybody Lies' online for FREE
- How to watch "Ludwig" season 2
- How to watch UK TV abroad: BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4 and more
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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