If you've been thinking about picking up a Bluetooth tracker to keep tabs on your keys, luggage, or other valuables, now is probably the best time to get one. Apple launched its second-generation AirTag 2 earlier this year, but the tracker is already down to its lowest price yet for Black Friday. You can now grab a single Apple AirTag for just $18 at Amazon, down from its usual $29 price.

And if you're an Android user, there's a pretty good deal for you as well. The Moto Tag 2, which offers many of the same features as Apple's AirTag, is currently down to just $19 at Amazon.

There's never been a better time to buy an AirTag

Save 38% ($11) Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $18 at Amazon Apple's latest AirTag features an improved Precision Finding range, a 50% louder speaker, and up to a year of battery life. It works seamlessly with Apple's Find My network and is now down to just $18 (38% off).

The second-generation AirTag offers up to 1.5 times the Precision Finding range of its predecessor. Apple has also upgraded the built-in speaker, making it 50% louder than the original AirTag, and features a new, more distinctive chime. this makes it a lot easier to locate your belongings when they're nearby.

One of the biggest reasons to get an AirTag over most other Apple Find My-compatible trackers, though, is Precision Finding. While other key finders and trackers also let you locate your belongings through the Find My app warn you if you leave something behind, the AirTag takes things a step further with its ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

If you've misplaced your keys somewhere around the house, for example, you can simply open the Find My app on a compatible iPhone, and it'll show you exactly which direction to walk in and how far away your AirTag is — rather than just relying on a sound to locate it.

And if you're planning to put AirTags on multiple belongings, there's also a deal on the AirTag four-pack, which is currently down to $79 from its usual $99 price. That said, at $18 apiece, buying four individual AirTags actually works out slightly cheaper.

Android's answer to the AirTag is also under $20

If you're on the Android side of things, the Moto Tag 2 is arguably one of the best alternatives to Apple's AirTag. Much like Apple's AirTag, the Moto Tag 2 features ultra-wideband technology, which means you can use precision finding on compatible Android phones to pinpoint the location of your items.

It also works with Google's Find Hub network, so you can locate your items even when they're outside your phone's Bluetooth range.

Save 37% ($11) Motorola Moto Tag 2: was $30 now $19 at Amazon The Moto Tag 2 brings an AirTag-like tracking experience to Android with UWB Precision Finding, Google's Find Hub integration, over 600 days of battery life, and IP68 water resistance. It's currently down to just $19 from $30.

But there are a couple of things the Moto Tag 2 does even better than Apple's AirTag. For starters, Motorola claims over 600 days of battery life, which is considerably longer than the year of battery life Apple promises. You can also use the button on the Moto Tag 2 as a remote camera shutter, which is particularly handy for taking group photos or selfies.

You also get features like left-behind notifications and an IP68 dust- and water-resistance rating, so you don't have to worry too much about attaching it to your backpack or other belongings you carry outdoors.

On the whole, I think $20 is a pretty reasonable amount to spend on something that could save you a lot of trouble if you ever lose your keys or luggage. And if you've been holding off on buying an item tracker for your phone, now's a pretty good time to get one, regardless of whether you use an iPhone or an Android phone.

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