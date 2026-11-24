We're only a few days away from Black Friday kicking off, but the ramp-up is in full swing with plenty of deals to be had right now.

As your friendly local deal hunter, I've picked through the best Samsung Black Friday deals to make sure you're getting the most bang for your buck. That's true whether you're upgrading your phone, looking for a new TV or a smartwatch. I've got you covered.

I've picked the top three deals for several categories of devices, but to be sure, there are savings up and down Samsung's lineup.

For more savings, see our Samsung promo codes coverage. (Or, if you’re more of an Apple fan, check out our Apple Black Friday deals live blog).

Samsung phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: up to $340 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Galaxy S26 FE offers a premium experience at a lower price. There are some compromises to get the Galaxy S26 FE's lower price. However, you still get solid battery life, pretty good cameras and a high-end look and feel. Plus, you can still access the same AI tools the more expensive S26 phones feature for a lower cost. It's also $200 off the base price, right now.

Price check: $599 @ Amazon Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra features an 8-inch main display, 6.5-inch cover display and triple camera setup that includes a 200MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, and 10MP 3x telephoto lens. In our Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra review, we said its greatly reduced crease, upgraded silicon carbon battery, faster charging, and upgraded ultrawide camera make it a meaningful upgrade. Samsung has knocked $250 off the base price as well. It's not as interesting as its wider cousin, which, in our Galaxy Z Fold 8 review, we called the Fold 8 our favorite foldable design to date. But that foldable isn't on sale. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26: up to $340 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung. Samsung is knocking up to $340 off the Galaxy S26 when you trade in an older phone, and $150 off the base price. The phone features a 6.3-inch 2340 x 1080 AMOLED display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 50MP wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S26 review, we said that despite the $100 price increase, it packs a lot of new software and AI goodies, plus a new chipset. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: up to $720 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $720 off its Galaxy S26 Ultra when you trade in an older phone. Like the S26, it's also $250 off the base price right now. In our Galaxy S26 Ultra review, we said the Editor's Choice phone is super smart, sleek, and fast. It features a 6.9-inch AMOLED display w/120Hz refresh, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 CPU, and starts with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.4), 50MP ultra-wide (f/1.9), 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto w/3x optical zoom, and a 50MP (f/2.9) telephoto w/5x optical zoom. Read more Read less ▼

Galaxy A57 5G: up to $205 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung may be getting away from budget phones so now is a good time to save. The A57 features a 6.7-inch FHD Super AMOLED Plus display w/ 120Hz refresh rate. It rocks an Exynos 1680 chip, 8GB and 128GB storage. Our Samsung Galaxy A57 review praised its useful AI features — we also liked the long battery life and sharp cameras. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung headphone deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: was $149 now $99 at Amazon Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE earbuds are at the lowest price I've seen to date at $99. They feature "360 audio" to make your music feel like it's all around you. They come with improved active noise cancelling over the previous generation and better call quality. It also has Gemini access if you want to ask the AI assistant for information or help. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung TV deals

Samsung 55" QN70H 4K Neo QLED TV: was $899 now $699 at Samsung The Samsung QN70H features Samsung's Neo QLED panel, meaning it combines mini-LED and quantum-dot color. At $699 it's a fine deal for well-engineered TV. However, it doe only have three HDMI inputs rather than the usual four, annoying if you have a lot of plug-ins like I do. Still, it's better than most less-expensive TVs and looks as good as some pricier models. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 43" The Frame Pro (LS03FW): was $897 now $797 at Amazon The Frame Pro was instantly one of Samsung's most exciting new TVs when it finally launched. It blends the framed artistry of museum painting with one of the finest mini-LED panels. When turned off, the Frame Pro can cycle through all kinds of varied art, including over 3,000 pieces in Samsung's Art Store. It has built-in Tizen OS, which gives you access to streaming services and games. The Samsung S85H at 48 inches is on sale for the same price but does feature a glossy display and is more of a normal TV. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Exclusive! Samsung 55" R85H Micro RGB 4K TV: was $1,599 now $999 at Best Buy Samsung's Micro RGB TV is interesting because of its new LED-based display technology which trades white LEDs for red-, green- and blue-colored LEDs. This allows for better color volume. It's also surprisingly affordable, and right now it's under $1,000. It comes with plenty of features including Samsung's Motion Xcelerator 144hz with VRR support, Dolby Atmos support and the Micro RGB AI Engine. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 65" S95F QD-OLED: was $2,197 now $1,747 at Amazon The S95F isn't cheap even on sale, but it's the best OLED TV Samsung has ever made. It's a quantum dot-enhanced OLED with better color volume and high highlight brightness than you'll find on other mid-range OLED TVs. Plus, it's a flagship model, meaning it features just about every feature Samsung can throw at it, plus an eye-catching, sleek design. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 65" R95H Micro RGB 4K TV: was $3,199 now $2,499 at Best Buy Samsung's R95H is as bright as any Mini-LED TV we've seen. It also boasts a slightly larger color volume. In our initial hands-on testing, we found that scenes from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" looked significantly brighter and richer on the R95H than on the Samsung S95D OLED. This is Samsung's top-of-the-line model. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung monitor deals

Samsung 24" (S30GD): was $129 now $79 at Amazon The Samsung 24" (S30GD) is a simple monitor that does what it says on the tin. It features a 24-inch 1080p IPS panel, a 100Hz refresh rate, and a game mode. This humble monitor won't win awards, but it'll get the job done and save you money. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 Samsung 27" Odyssey G6: was $699 now $399 at Amazon Wow, $300 off! The Samsung Odyssey G6 is a curved gaming monitor that boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms low-latency mode. It comes with a QHD resolution and DisplayHDR 600 for excellent contrast. It also has AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to round out an enticing list of features for both PC and console gamers. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung audio deals

Samsung Q990F: was $1,697 now $935 at Amazon The Samsung Q990F is the shining star of Samsung's soundbar lineup — it's got a pair of surround speakers for Dolby Atmos, and a subwoofer for the bass so that you don't have to buy a separate model. It performs well, and it's nice that you get everything in the box. Read more Read less ▼

Save $500 Samsung HW-Q990H: was $1,997 now $1,497 at Amazon The Samsung Q990H is one of our highest-rated soundbars of 2026. Its Dolby Atmos performance is truly immersive, dialogue is always perfectly clear, and bass is powerful thanks to the 300W subwoofers. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra: up to $550 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Trade-in an old device and you'll get up to $550 off the Samsung Galaxy S12 Ultra. We called it "the best Android tablet yet" in our Samsung Galaxy S12 Ultra review, praising its enormous 14.6-inch OLED display, strong performance, long battery life and lightweight design. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S12 Plus: up to $550 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S12 Plus is the sweet spot between price, performance and screen size. Our tester wrote: "I've been rewatching “The Sopranos” on my last few train rides, and this AMOLED panel has consistently delivered rich colours, excellent contrast and stunning brightness, while its 120Hz refresh rate makes navigating its UI feel incredibly snappy." Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Book deals

Was $2,899 now $2,149 at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Book 6: up to $337 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

This configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 features an Intel Core Ultra 5 325 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. This is a solid choice for everyday computing tasks. You can save more if you trade in an older device. It's also $750 right now. Read more Read less ▼

Save $500 Was $1,799 now $1,299 at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro: up to $335 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro can now be yours, and with up to $335 off if you trade in an old device. It features a super sleek design with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage and an Intel Core Ultra 7 356H CPU. You also get a 14-inch 2880 x 1800 (WQXGA+) AMOLED display. And it's $500, right now before trade in. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge: up to $335 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Galaxy Book experience in a shell that's super thin and light. Right now you can get up to $335 off the Book 6 Edge when you trade-in an older device. Powered by a Snapdragon X2 Elite chip, Samsung promises powerful performance and up to 22 hours of battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

Galaxy Watch 9: up to $250 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $250 off its Galaxy Watch 9. It features a 1.34-inch display with 3,000 nits max brightness. There's also a 'Vitals' dashboard with key metrics including heart rate, HRV, Sp02, body temp, and breath rate. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 9 has a 390 mAh battery, whereas the 44mm Galaxy Watch 9 sports a 445 mAh battery. In our Galaxy Watch 9 review, we said it boasts a faster processor and better battery; however, the biggest upgrades come in the form of new health and fitness tracking tools. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: up to $250 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

You can currently get up to $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 with trade-in. This device features a 47mm display, Galaxy AI built in, and a massive 800mAh battery compared to the original. It also has boosted storage, with 64GB as standard. Read more Read less ▼