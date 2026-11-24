Best Samsung Black Friday deals on Galaxy phones, TVs, tablets and more
Here are the best Samsung deals we've found so far
We're only a few days away from Black Friday kicking off, but the ramp-up is in full swing with plenty of deals to be had right now.
As your friendly local deal hunter, I've picked through the best Samsung Black Friday deals to make sure you're getting the most bang for your buck. That's true whether you're upgrading your phone, looking for a new TV or a smartwatch. I've got you covered.
I've picked the top three deals for several categories of devices, but to be sure, there are savings up and down Samsung's lineup.
For more savings, see our Samsung promo codes coverage. (Or, if you’re more of an Apple fan, check out our Apple Black Friday deals live blog).
Quick Links
- shop all Black Friday deals at Samsung
- Galaxy S26: up to $340 off w/ trade-in
- Galaxy S25 Edge: up to $410 off w/ trade-in
- Galaxy Watch 8: up to $130 off w/ trade-in
- Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: was $249 now $169
- Q-Series HW-QS750F 5.1.2 Ch Soundbar: was $899 now $599
Samsung phone deals
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: up to $340 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
The Galaxy S26 FE offers a premium experience at a lower price. There are some compromises to get the Galaxy S26 FE's lower price. However, you still get solid battery life, pretty good cameras and a high-end look and feel. Plus, you can still access the same AI tools the more expensive S26 phones feature for a lower cost. It's also $200 off the base price, right now.
Price check: $599 @ Amazon
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra features an 8-inch main display, 6.5-inch cover display and triple camera setup that includes a 200MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, and 10MP 3x telephoto lens. In our Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra review, we said its greatly reduced crease, upgraded silicon carbon battery, faster charging, and upgraded ultrawide camera make it a meaningful upgrade. Samsung has knocked $250 off the base price as well.
It's not as interesting as its wider cousin, which, in our Galaxy Z Fold 8 review, we called the Fold 8 our favorite foldable design to date. But that foldable isn't on sale.
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Samsung Galaxy S26: up to $340 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung.
Samsung is knocking up to $340 off the Galaxy S26 when you trade in an older phone, and $150 off the base price. The phone features a 6.3-inch 2340 x 1080 AMOLED display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 50MP wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S26 review, we said that despite the $100 price increase, it packs a lot of new software and AI goodies, plus a new chipset.
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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: up to $720 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung is knocking up to $720 off its Galaxy S26 Ultra when you trade in an older phone. Like the S26, it's also $250 off the base price right now. In our Galaxy S26 Ultra review, we said the Editor's Choice phone is super smart, sleek, and fast. It features a 6.9-inch AMOLED display w/120Hz refresh, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 CPU, and starts with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.4), 50MP ultra-wide (f/1.9), 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto w/3x optical zoom, and a 50MP (f/2.9) telephoto w/5x optical zoom.
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Galaxy A57 5G: up to $205 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung may be getting away from budget phones so now is a good time to save. The A57 features a 6.7-inch FHD Super AMOLED Plus display w/ 120Hz refresh rate. It rocks an Exynos 1680 chip, 8GB and 128GB storage. Our Samsung Galaxy A57 review praised its useful AI features — we also liked the long battery life and sharp cameras.
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Samsung headphone deals
Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE earbuds are at the lowest price I've seen to date at $99. They feature "360 audio" to make your music feel like it's all around you. They come with improved active noise cancelling over the previous generation and better call quality. It also has Gemini access if you want to ask the AI assistant for information or help.
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Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 don't really go on sale for more than $10 off. It's not much different for Black Friday. They feature a sleek new design and improved sound with exceptional detail and clarity. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 review, we called them "better than AirPods 4 ANC in every way that matters."
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The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are the optimal choice for excellent sound quality. These earbuds compare favorably to AirPods Pro 3, Sony WF-1000XM6, and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Gen 2. The long-awaited earbuds come with a redesigned appearance, great ANC and AI access.
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Samsung TV deals
The Samsung QN70H features Samsung's Neo QLED panel, meaning it combines mini-LED and quantum-dot color. At $699 it's a fine deal for well-engineered TV. However, it doe only have three HDMI inputs rather than the usual four, annoying if you have a lot of plug-ins like I do. Still, it's better than most less-expensive TVs and looks as good as some pricier models.
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The Frame Pro was instantly one of Samsung's most exciting new TVs when it finally launched. It blends the framed artistry of museum painting with one of the finest mini-LED panels. When turned off, the Frame Pro can cycle through all kinds of varied art, including over 3,000 pieces in Samsung's Art Store. It has built-in Tizen OS, which gives you access to streaming services and games.
The Samsung S85H at 48 inches is on sale for the same price but does feature a glossy display and is more of a normal TV.
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Samsung's Micro RGB TV is interesting because of its new LED-based display technology which trades white LEDs for red-, green- and blue-colored LEDs. This allows for better color volume. It's also surprisingly affordable, and right now it's under $1,000. It comes with plenty of features including Samsung's Motion Xcelerator 144hz with VRR support, Dolby Atmos support and the Micro RGB AI Engine.
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The S95F isn't cheap even on sale, but it's the best OLED TV Samsung has ever made. It's a quantum dot-enhanced OLED with better color volume and high highlight brightness than you'll find on other mid-range OLED TVs. Plus, it's a flagship model, meaning it features just about every feature Samsung can throw at it, plus an eye-catching, sleek design.
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Samsung's R95H is as bright as any Mini-LED TV we've seen. It also boasts a slightly larger color volume. In our initial hands-on testing, we found that scenes from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" looked significantly brighter and richer on the R95H than on the Samsung S95D OLED. This is Samsung's top-of-the-line model.
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Samsung monitor deals
The Samsung 24" (S30GD) is a simple monitor that does what it says on the tin. It features a 24-inch 1080p IPS panel, a 100Hz refresh rate, and a game mode. This humble monitor won't win awards, but it'll get the job done and save you money.
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Samsung's 27-inch G30D is built for gamers. You get AMD FreeSync support, 180Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time and a "Virtual Aim Point" for first-person shooter fans.
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Wow, $300 off! The Samsung Odyssey G6 is a curved gaming monitor that boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms low-latency mode. It comes with a QHD resolution and DisplayHDR 600 for excellent contrast. It also has AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to round out an enticing list of features for both PC and console gamers.
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Samsung audio deals
One of the best soundbars we've tested, the Samsung WH-QS750F includes a Subwoofer and Rear Speakers, and provides tons of value. In our Samsung WH-QS750F review we said it provided earth-shaking bass and an impressively wide soundscape.
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The Samsung Q990F is the shining star of Samsung's soundbar lineup — it's got a pair of surround speakers for Dolby Atmos, and a subwoofer for the bass so that you don't have to buy a separate model. It performs well, and it's nice that you get everything in the box.
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The Samsung Q990H is one of our highest-rated soundbars of 2026. Its Dolby Atmos performance is truly immersive, dialogue is always perfectly clear, and bass is powerful thanks to the 300W subwoofers.
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Samsung Galaxy Tab deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra: up to $550 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Trade-in an old device and you'll get up to $550 off the Samsung Galaxy S12 Ultra. We called it "the best Android tablet yet" in our Samsung Galaxy S12 Ultra review, praising its enormous 14.6-inch OLED display, strong performance, long battery life and lightweight design.
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Samsung Galaxy S12 Plus: up to $550 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy S12 Plus is the sweet spot between price, performance and screen size. Our tester wrote: "I've been rewatching “The Sopranos” on my last few train rides, and this AMOLED panel has consistently delivered rich colours, excellent contrast and stunning brightness, while its 120Hz refresh rate makes navigating its UI feel incredibly snappy."
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Now that the 12 models are here, the Tab S11 series is starting to see deeper discounts making it a better value. We checked it out in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 hands-on review and liked its bright 11-inch 120Hz display, faster chipset and redesigned S Pen.
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Samsung Galaxy Book deals
Samsung Galaxy Book 6: up to $337 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
This configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 features an Intel Core Ultra 5 325 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. This is a solid choice for everyday computing tasks. You can save more if you trade in an older device.
It's also $750 right now.
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Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro: up to $335 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro can now be yours, and with up to $335 off if you trade in an old device. It features a super sleek design with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage and an Intel Core Ultra 7 356H CPU. You also get a 14-inch 2880 x 1800 (WQXGA+) AMOLED display. And it's $500, right now before trade in.
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Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge: up to $335 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
The Galaxy Book experience in a shell that's super thin and light. Right now you can get up to $335 off the Book 6 Edge when you trade-in an older device. Powered by a Snapdragon X2 Elite chip, Samsung promises powerful performance and up to 22 hours of battery life.
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Samsung Galaxy Watch deals
Galaxy Watch 9: up to $250 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung is knocking up to $250 off its Galaxy Watch 9. It features a 1.34-inch display with 3,000 nits max brightness. There's also a 'Vitals' dashboard with key metrics including heart rate, HRV, Sp02, body temp, and breath rate. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 9 has a 390 mAh battery, whereas the 44mm Galaxy Watch 9 sports a 445 mAh battery. In our Galaxy Watch 9 review, we said it boasts a faster processor and better battery; however, the biggest upgrades come in the form of new health and fitness tracking tools.
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Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: up to $250 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
You can currently get up to $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 with trade-in. This device features a 47mm display, Galaxy AI built in, and a massive 800mAh battery compared to the original. It also has boosted storage, with 64GB as standard.
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Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: up to $150 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
The Watch 8 Classic sports a unique rotating bezel and a customizable Action button. It also offers top-notch holistic, fitness and smart features. We checked it out in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 hands-on review. It's also one sale for $150 off before trade-in.
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Shop More Deals
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. He also handles all the Connections coverage on Tom's Guide and has been playing the addictive NYT game since it released.
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