How to watch Sweden vs USA: Stream IIHF World Championship 2025 semi-final live

The IIHF World Championship semi-finals are upon us. Who will take the clash between Sweden and USA on Memorial Day Weekend.

You can watch Sweden vs USA live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free today.

2025 IIHF World Championship live stream: TV channels and dates The Sweden vs USA live stream takes place tomorrow (Saturday, May 24).

► Time: 8:20 a.m. ET / 5:20 a.m. PT / 1:20 p.m. BST / 10:20 p.m. AEST

• WATCH FOR FREE — ORF (Austria)

• U.S. — NHL Network via Sling TV

• Canada — TSN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

It is fair to say we arrive at these semi-finals not knowing what is going to happen. Denmark completed one of the greatest upsets in IIHF World Championship history in the quarter-finals as Nikolaj Ehlers and Nick Olesen scored twice late on to see off tournament favorites Canada.

However our focus is on the other semi-final. Both the United States and Sweden won their quarter-final games 5-2 against Finland and 2024 winners Czechia respectively to set-up a semi-final against each other.

For the USA, it will be pivotal to keep Elias Lindholm quiet with the forward netting seven goals and providing four assists in the competition so far. Meanwhile, Frank Nazar and Logan Cooley will be trying to give the Swedish defense a headache in this semi-final clash. Could a raucous home crowd make the difference for the Swedes.

Read on and we'll explain how you can watch IIHF World Championship semi-finals live stream from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

How to watch Sweden vs USA live streams for FREE

Ice hockey fans in Austria are in luck, as they can watch select IIHF World Championship games for FREE on ORF. Luckily, the opening semi-final has been selected for coverage.

All you need to do is register an account, and the platform works across a wide range of devices and operating systems.

If you're outside Austria for the game, don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. Make use of NordVPN, which makes your device appear to be back home while away on holiday.

How to watch Sweden vs USA live streams anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the ice hockey on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual IIHF World Championship live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So it's ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. NordVPN is our top choice at the moment, and our NordVPN review explains why.

Exclusive deal If you've heard of NordVPN, there's a good reason: We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch USA vs Sweden live streams in U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Ice hockey fans in the U.S. can watch their team take on Sweden in the IIHF World Championship on NHL Network.

If you don't have the channel on cable, try a cord-cutting TV service like Sling TV. It comes with two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Both start at $45.99. Both plans come with an up to half-price discount for your first month.

To get NHL Network you'll need the Sports Extra add-on, which is an additional $11 per month.

How to watch Sweden vs USA live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, Sweden vs USA will be on TSN Plus.

The streaming service grants access to everything TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you're traveling outside Canada but have a subscription to TSN, you can watch the semi-final using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Sweden vs USA live streams in U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2025 IIHF World Championship semi-final is being shown on Premier Sports in the U.K..

A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a whole year you'll pay just £11.99 each month - a 15% discount!

Premier Sports also holds the rights to the NHL, European Champions Cup, Top 14 and United Rugby Championship rugby.

If you're not in the U.K. this weekend, you can still follow your usual live stream by using NordVPN.

How to watch Sweden vs USA live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia you can watch the Sweden vs USA on IIHF.tv, where you can pick up a tournament pass for €15 (roughly AU$26).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your account as if you were back home, as we mentioned earlier.

More from Tom's Guide