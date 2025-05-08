How to watch IIHF World Championship 2025 – live stream, TV channels, schedule

With Sidney Crosby and Ted Lindsay Award finalist Nathan MacKinnon representing Canada for the first time in years, it's going to take something special to stop Andre Tourigny's men at the IIHF World Championship in Stockholm and Herning.

Read on and we'll explain how you can watch IIHF World Championship live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

2025 IIHF World Championship live stream: TV channels and dates The 2025 IIHF World Championship runs from Friday, May 9 to Sunday, May 25. (Full schedule below.)

• WATCH FOR FREE — ORF (Austria)

• U.S. — NHL Network via Sling TV

• Canada — TSN Plus

• U.K. — Premier Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

They only finished 4th at last year's tournament, but they couldn't call upon their NHL contingent then. This time, players who either missed out on the 2025 NHL Playoffs altogether or were eliminated early are eligible to participate, which means Crosby is back in the fold, having captained Canada to 4 Nations Face-Off glory in February, a decade after he last got the chance to represent his country.

More NHL players are likely to declare in the hours leading up to the puck drop, but the United States roster features Brady Skjei, Joey Daccord and Matty Beniers, Sweden have Mika Zibanejad, Marcus Pettersson and Adam Larsson, and Switzerland have Devils trio Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler.

Although many of the rosters will likely look very different come the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics next February, the IIHF World Championship is the last major stop on the road.

Here's everything you need to know to watch IIHF World Championship live streams online and without cable. Scroll down for the full schedule.

Watch IIHF World Championship 2025 live streams for FREE

Ice hockey fans in Austria are in luck, as they can watch select IIHF World Championship games for FREE on ORF.

All you need to do is register an account, and the platform works across a wide range of devices and operating systems.

What if you're usually based in Austria, but aren't at home for that free IIHF World Championship coverage? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service as we explain just below.

How to watch IIHF World Championship 2025 online from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the ice hockey on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual IIHF World Championship live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So it's ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. NordVPN is our top choice at the moment, and our NordVPN review explains why.

Exclusive deal If you've heard of NordVPN, there's a good reason: We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch IIHF World Championship 2025 live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Ice hockey fans in the U.S. can watch every game of the IIHF World Championship on NHL Network.

If you don't have the channel on cable, try a cord-cutting TV service like Sling TV. It comes with two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Both start at $45.99. Both plans come with an up to half-price discount for your first month.

To get NHL Network you'll need the Sports Extra addon, which is an additional $11 per month.

Other options for the IIHF World Championship

Sling is king here. But if you are considering other streaming options, choose wisely.

DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) carries NHL Network on its MySports plan, costing $69.99 per month before tax.

Fubo (7-day free trial) carries NHL Network on its Elite plan, which costs $94.99 per month, but you'll get your first month for $74.99 after a 7-day free trial.

If you're outside of the U.S. but would normally have access to one of the above options, you can watch an IIHF World Championship live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch IIHF World Championship 2025 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, every single game of the 2025 IIHF World Championship is on TSN Plus.

The streaming service grants access to everything TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch IIHF World Championship live streams using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch IIHF World Championship 2025 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2025 IIHF World Championship is being shown on Premier Sports in the U.K..

A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a whole year you'll pay just £11.99 each month.

Premier Sports also holds the rights to the NHL, European Champions Cup, Top 14 and United Rugby Championship rugby, and La Liga and Coppa Italia soccer.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual IIHF World Championship live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch IIHF World Championship 2025 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The IIHF World Championship is exclusive to IIHF.tv in Australia, where you can pick up a tournament pass for €15 (roughly AU$26).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your account as if you were back home, as we mentioned earlier.

IIHF World Championship 2025 schedule

Friday, May 9

10:20 a.m. — Finland vs Austria

10:20 a.m. — Czechia vs Switzerland

2:20 p.m. — Slovakia vs Sweden

2:20 p.m. — United States vs Denmark

Saturday, May 10

6:20 a.m. — Canada vs Slovenia

6:20 a.m. — Kazakhstan vs Norway

10:20 a.m. — Austria vs Sweden

10:20 a.m. — Hungary vs Germany

2:20 p.m. — Latvia vs France

2:20 p.m. — Switzerland vs Denmark

Sunday, May 11

6:20 a.m. — Slovenia vs Slovakia

6:20 a.m. — Hungary vs United States

10:20 a.m. — Canada vs Latvia

10:20 a.m. — Kazakhstan vs Germany

2:20 p.m. — France vs Finland

2:20 p.m. — Czechia vs Norway

Monday, May 12

10:20 a.m. — Slovakia vs Austria

10:20 a.m. — Switzerland vs United States

2:20 p.m. — Sweden vs Finland

2:20 p.m. — Denmark vs Czechia

Tuesday, May 13

10:20 a.m. — Latvia vs Slovenia

10:20 a.m. — Germany vs Norway

2:20 p.m. — France vs Canada

2:20 p.m. — Hungary vs Kazakhstan

Wednesday, May 14

10:20 a.m. — France vs Slovakia

10:20 a.m. — Norway vs United States

2:20 p.m. — Sweden vs Latvia

2:20 p.m. — Denmark vs Kazakhstan

Thursday, May 15

10:20 a.m. — Slovenia vs Finland

10:20 a.m. — Germany vs Switzerland

2:20 p.m. — Austria vs Canada

2:20 p.m. — Hungary vs Czechia

Friday, May 16

10:20 a.m. — France vs Austria

10:20 a.m. — Denmark vs Hungary

2:20 p.m. — Slovenia vs Sweden

2:20 p.m. — Norway vs Switzerland

Saturday, May 17

6:20 a.m. — Latvia vs Finland

6:20 a.m. — Germany vs United States

10:20 a.m. — Sweden vs France

10:20 a.m. — Kazakhstan vs Czechia

2:20 p.m. — Slovakia vs Canada

2:20 p.m. — Norway vs Denmark

Sunday, May 18

10:20 a.m. — Austria vs Slovenia

10:20 a.m. — United States vs Kazakhstan

2:20 p.m. — Latvia vs Slovakia

2:20 p.m. — Switzerland vs Hungary

Monday, May 19

10:20 a.m. — Slovenia vs France

10:20 a.m. — Czechia vs Germany

2:20 p.m. — Finland vs Canada

2:20 p.m. — Norway vs Hungary

Tuesday, May 20

6:20 a.m. — Austria vs Latvia

6:20 a.m. — Kazakhstan vs Switzerland

10:20 a.m. — Finland vs Slovakia

10:20 a.m. — United States vs Czechia

2:20 p.m. — Canada vs Sweden

2:20 p.m. — Denmark vs Germany

Thursday, May 22 — Quarter-finals

10:20 a.m. — TDB vs TBD

10:20 a.m. — TDB vs TBD

2:20 p.m. — TDB vs TBD

2:20 p.m. — TDB vs TBD

Saturday, May 24 — Semi-finals

8:20 a.m. — TDB vs TBD

12:20 p.m. — TDB vs TBD

Sunday, May 25 — Championship

9:20 a.m. — 3rd/4th place playoff

2:20 p.m. — Final

(All times ET)

