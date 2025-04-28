'Slow Horses' star teases the plot of season 5 — here's what to expect

"Slow Horses" season 5 is coming soon, with Apple confirming a summer 2025 release window on Apple TV Plus. Now, one of the show's stars is giving us a taste of what to expect.

In an interview with Radio Times, Christopher Chung, who plays the "resident tech nerd" in the band of MI6 rejects who make up the cast of the British spy thriller, revealed a small hint about what's coming in season 5.

"There's a real central focus on Roddy," Chuing says. "He does something to set off the chain of events that occur."

Chung had previously told the outlet that his role would be "a little more pronounced" in season 5 (h/t RadioTimes).

Of course, we get hints of this in the season 5 trailer that aired at the end of the season 4 finale.

In this trailer, Roddy and Lamb are at Roddy's apartment ... getting shot at. Roddy goes, "Sure wanted one of us dead," to which Slough House chief Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) responds, "You, you dumb prick."

The season 5 synopsis highlights Roddy's increased role in the story's events as well. "In season 5 of 'Slow Horses,' everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected."

We'll know for sure what happens when "Slow Horses" season 5 hits Apple TV Plus this summer, likely in early September. In the meantime, check out this update (and this update!) from Oldman on season 6, which is set to come in 2026.