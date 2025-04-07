How to watch 'The Handmaid's Tale' season 6 online and from anywhere — free streams, release date, TV channels

Six seasons and eight years in the making, Hulu's epic adaptation of Margaret Atwood's classic dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale" is finally ready for its final chapter. Here we have all the details on how to watch "The Handmaid's Tale" season 6 online — and from absolutely anywhere with a VPN.

Everything, as the season 6 trailer (watch at the bottom of this article) says, has led to this. It seems like a very long time since Elisabeth Moss's indomitable June was held against her will and known as 'Offred'. And there has been plenty of death and betrayal — much caused by June herself — to get to this point.

Now there is revolution in the air hanging over Gilead, and June is playing her part in the resistance that hopes to finally raze its establishment down to the ground. Fighting with Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) by her side, she'll have to overcome the zealous spectres of Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and the iconic Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) if she wants to secure the handmaids' freedom once and for all.

With 13 Primetime Emmys and two Golden Globes under its belt, these last 10 episodes see the curtain come down on one of televisions biggest shows of the last decade. Read on for our guide to all the ways you can watch "The Handmaid's Tale" season 6 online, with global and free streaming options explained.

How to watch 'The Handmaid's Tale' season 6 online for free

"The Handmaid's Tale" is being streamed for FREE in Australia, thanks to the SBS On Demand streaming platform.

This means that Australian viewers currently abroad won't have to take out a new subscription to watch season 6. Instead, you can watch the series using one of the best VPNs that allow you to access your go-to streaming wherever in the world you are.

How to watch 'The Handmaid's Tale' from anywhere

If you're traveling overseas and "The Handmaid's Tale" season 6 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to watch Hulu, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so SBS On Demand for Aussies, for example — and watch "The Handmaid's Tale" online from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch 'The Handmaid's Tale' season 6 online in the U.S.

"The Handmaid's Tale" season 6 can be streamed on Hulu in the U.S. The first three episodes hit the streaming giant on Tuesday, April 8 at 12 a.m. ET. So that's 9 p.m. on Monday, April 7 on Pacific Time.

Hulu plans start from $9.99/month or $99.99/year, and new users can get their first 30 days absolutely free. Or for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $10.99/month. Or you can add Max or live sport with ESPN Plus for only a few bucks more.

Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like "Only Murders in the Building" and movie exclusives like "A Real Pain".

How to watch 'The Handmaid's Tale' season 6 online in Canada

You can watch "The Handmaid's Tale" season 6 in Canada on the Crave streaming service, with episodes landing on Tuesdays from April 8 (following the same streaming schedule as south of the border).

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Also, if you have access to CTV, episodes will go out on its Drama Channel on Tuesday evenings from 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m PT.

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'The Handmaid's Tale' season 6 online in the U.K.

The U.K. premiere date of the concluding chapter of "The Handmaid's Tale" has been set for Saturday, May 10.

In the past, the show has gone out for free on Channel 4 (both on TV and online), and the network has confirmed that it will show season 6, too. However, at the time of writing, only Prime Video has confirmed that it will stream episodes from May 10 as part of an Amazon Prime membership.

And if you're currently visiting the British Isles from U.S. or Australia and don't want to wait, you can use NordVPN or another VPN to access all your usual streaming service from back home.

How to watch 'The Handmaid's Tale' season 6 online in Australia

As explained above, "The Handmaid's Tale" season 6 will be shown online for FREE on SBS On Demand in Australia. Episodes land online at 2 p.m. AEST every Tuesday, with the first three available on April 8.

Alternatively, if you're watching on TV, then tune into SBS TV from 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday evenings.

Away and still want to watch for free on SBS On Demand? Aussies abroad can use NordVPN to help unlock their home streaming services.

'The Handmaid's Tale' season 6 trailer

The official Hulu "The Handmaid's Tale" season 6 trailer dropped on March 19. You can watch it below:

The Handmaid's Tale | Final Season Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

'The Handmaid's Tale' season 6 episode guide

Here is the full episode schedule for "The Handmaid's Tale" season 6 with the official release dates:

"Train" — Tuesday, April 8 "Exile" — Tuesday, April 8 "Devotion" — Tuesday, April 8 "Promotion" — Tuesday, April 15 "Janine" — Tuesday, April 22 "Surprise" — Tuesday, April 29 "Shattered" — Tuesday, May 6 "Exodus" — Tuesday, May 13 "Execution" — Tuesday, May 20 "The Handmaid's Tale" — Tuesday, May 27

'The Handmaid's Tale' season 6 cast

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne

as June Osborne Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford

as Serena Joy Waterford Madeline Brewer as Janine

as Janine Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia

as Aunt Lydia O-T Fagbenle as Luke Bankole

as Luke Bankole Max Minghella as Nick Blaine

as Nick Blaine Samira Wiley as Moira Strand

as Moira Strand Amanda Brugel as Rita Blue

as Rita Blue Bradley Whitford as Commander Lawrence

as Commander Lawrence Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello

