The 9-to-5 desk job can leave you feeling stiff, hunched and full of tension in your shoulders and spine, so you'll need to focus on moving throughout the day to help ease this. But there are also some desk exercises you can do if you're short on time, and they'll help correct posture and release that sore, tight feeling in your mid-to-upper back.

These six beginner-friendly posture exercises come from Dr. Sammy Fit, who recommends trying them if you sit for long periods and need a quick reset. She's a licensed doctor of physical therapy with a B.S. in Exercise Science who wants you to "discover functional fitness while preventing injuries." Check them out below.

6 desk exercises from a physical therapist

Posture Exercises for 9-5 Desk Job, Desk Worker Seated Work Stretch Routine #shorts - YouTube Watch On

Thoracic extension over chair : Sit on a chair with your feet hip-width apart and planted on the ground. Place your hands lightly behind your head, elbows forward. Slowly, with control, lean back into your chair until you feel a stretch along the front of your body and your back. Slowly ripple forward again and repeat.

: Sit on a chair with your feet hip-width apart and planted on the ground. Place your hands lightly behind your head, elbows forward. Slowly, with control, lean back into your chair until you feel a stretch along the front of your body and your back. Slowly ripple forward again and repeat. 90/90 pec stretch: This targets your chest and the fronts of your shoulders. Sit as above, then lean one elbow onto the top of your chair and face the front, away from your anchor point. Hold the deep stretch, then switch sides.

This targets your chest and the fronts of your shoulders. Sit as above, then lean one elbow onto the top of your chair and face the front, away from your anchor point. Hold the deep stretch, then switch sides. Shoulder squeezes: Sit as above. Draw your shoulders down and away from each other. Gently squeeze them together as if trying to hold a pencil in place along your spine. Release. Continue these small squeezes.

Sit as above. Draw your shoulders down and away from each other. Gently squeeze them together as if trying to hold a pencil in place along your spine. Release. Continue these small squeezes. Thoracic rotations: Sit as above. Grip the back and side of your chair, then take a twist, as if rinsing out your spine like a dishcloth. Pause, then return to center and switch to the other side.

Sit as above. Grip the back and side of your chair, then take a twist, as if rinsing out your spine like a dishcloth. Pause, then return to center and switch to the other side. "Whatevers" : Sit as above. Place your hands out in front of you, arms at 90 degrees, palms up, like holding a tray of drinks. Keep your elbows close to your body, then turn your hands out to the sides, as if to say "whatever!" to someone. Squeeze your shoulder blades together, pause, then return to center again.

: Sit as above. Place your hands out in front of you, arms at 90 degrees, palms up, like holding a tray of drinks. Keep your elbows close to your body, then turn your hands out to the sides, as if to say "whatever!" to someone. Squeeze your shoulder blades together, pause, then return to center again. Low pec stretch: Sit as above. Place one hand low on the chair leg, then lean into the stretch by twisting away, keeping your arm straight. Remember to do both sides.

While these exercises are recommended by a qualified physical therapist, you should always listen to your body and stop if you feel sharp pain, numbness, or tingling. Working with a physical therapist, physician, or similar professional will help you determine the issue and provide specialized recommendations based on your personal journey.

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While you don't get given sets or reps for these moves, I'd try starting with 60 seconds of each, or 6-8 reps per side per exercise, and 2 sets. Move slowly, with control, focusing on your shoulders, spine, chest and mid-upper back area.

Try to hold, lean and twist into the moves to get the most from each exercise, and don't be afraid to breathe as you hold uncomfortable positions. Keep your neck and gaze neutral so that you avoid putting pressure on your cervical spine (the back of the neck).

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