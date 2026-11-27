Black Friday is officially here, and Amazon has been rolling out incredible deals all day long. Even better? Many of the prices we're seeing are the lowest they've been all year, making this the perfect time to shop and save.

Major deals are popping up across top brands like Apple, Nintendo, Bose, Garmin and more. As a Deals Editor, I’m doing the digging for you, spotlighting the discounts that are actually worth your time and money.

Right now, the hottest deals I'm seeing include the Apple iPad (11-inch/A16/128GB) down to just $379, the Bose QuietComfort that are now 53% off and a Blink Outdoor 4 + Video Doorbell bundle for just $27.

From big-screen TVs and soundbars to holiday gifts, I'm vetting every single pick on this page. Keep this tab open and refresh often, the Tom's Guide team and I are tracking new deals in real time all day.

Our Top Amazon Deals Right Now

Apple iPad (11-inch/A16/128GB): was $449 now $379 at Amazon It may be Apple's entry-level tablet, but it is among its best. The iPad (11th Gen) is a great option for anyone who just wants a simple tablet for surfing the web, playing videos and playing less demanding games. It's the best Apple tablet for most people to own and Black Friday is unquestionably the time to pick one up. In our iPad 11 review, we said it has significantly improved performance thanks to its A16 chip, longer battery life, and a larger 128GB starting storage option. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $167 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Headphones are excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life. They feature over-ear active noise cancellation, switchable Quiet and Aware modes, and long-lasting battery life. Plus, they’re built for uninterrupted listening wherever your day takes you. Read more Read less ▼

Editor's Choice Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: was $549 now $499 at Amazon Nintendo's Black Friday deal is live! The whole world may be obsessing over GTA 6 right now but this bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $499. That saves you a total of $87 if you'd bought everything separately. This is the same price that was offered at launch, before the Switch 2 got a price hike, so be aware of that going in — but considering how expensive rival consoles are these days, the Switch 2 still offers the best value for money. Read more Read less ▼

INIU Mini Portable Charger: was $32 now $27 at Amazon Whether you’re traveling and don’t want to fight over an outlet or you want to be prepared for the next power outage, the INIU Mini Portable Charger is a great gadget to have on hand. It packs 10,00mAh of power in a compact design not much bigger than an AirPods case. And it offers pretty swift 45W charging speeds Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Kayano 32: was $165 now $124 at Amazon The Gel-Kayano is Asics' flagship stability running shoe, offering extra support for overpronators on the run. My colleague (and a sub-2:30 marathon runner) Nick tested the newer Asics Gel-Kayano 33, and while it has some notable updates, he still tells me the Gel-Kayano 32 is the better buy thanks to this deal. Read more Read less ▼

Save 82% Blink Outdoor 4 Camera: was $149 now $27 at Amazon Blink's outdoor camera offering, the Outdoor 4, comes with 1080p HD real-time footage, infrared night vision, two-way audio and a wider field of view, so you can see all the nooks and crannies outside your home. The camera also features dual-zone detection and comes with a Blink Sync Module 2, so you can store your footage locally. Read more Read less ▼

Lowest price! Save $100 Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 at Amazon Apple’s best wireless earbuds have dropped to their cheapest price yet, taking a full $100 off the standard price tag. Alongside improved audio quality, stronger active noise cancellation, and extra battery life, you’re getting a redesigned, more comfortable build engineered for a secure fit. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $599 at Amazon Like with the Nintendo Switch 2 above, the MacBook Neo received a price hike this year. Apple upped the price by $100, but this Amazon deal puts a nice chunk of change back in your wallet. It's still Apple's most affordable Mac and, for students or anyone wanting a reliable macOS machine, it's one of the strongest laptop deals around. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Ring Solar Pathlight: was $34 now $24 at Amazon The Ring Solar Pathlight does a great job illuminating your walk, and it can be linked with other smart home devices, such as home security cameras and video doorbells. Read more Read less ▼