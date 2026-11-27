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Amazon Black Friday sale LIVE: 21 deals that are actually worth it
These are the Amazon deals you won't want to miss
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1. Top Amazon Deals
2. Editor's Choice Picks
3. Latest updates
Black Friday is officially here, and Amazon has been rolling out incredible deals all day long. Even better? Many of the prices we're seeing are the lowest they've been all year, making this the perfect time to shop and save.
Major deals are popping up across top brands like Apple, Nintendo, Bose, Garmin and more. As a Deals Editor, I’m doing the digging for you, spotlighting the discounts that are actually worth your time and money.
Right now, the hottest deals I'm seeing include the Apple iPad (11-inch/A16/128GB) down to just $379, the Bose QuietComfort that are now 53% off and a Blink Outdoor 4 + Video Doorbell bundle for just $27.
From big-screen TVs and soundbars to holiday gifts, I'm vetting every single pick on this page. Keep this tab open and refresh often, the Tom's Guide team and I are tracking new deals in real time all day.
Amazon Black Friday Quick Links
- shop all Amazon Black Friday deals
- Tom's Guide Picks: Our favorite Amazon deals right now
- Lego: up to 30% off
- Stanley drinkware: deals from $12
- Alexa devices: deals from $15
- Skechers: sneakers from $22
- Life360 Tile: was $44 now $26
- Ring Solar Pathlight: was $34 now $24
- Asics Sonicblast: was $180 now $85
- Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149
- Bose QC Headphones: was $359 now $167
- iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $599 now $499
Our Top Amazon Deals Right Now
It may be Apple's entry-level tablet, but it is among its best. The iPad (11th Gen) is a great option for anyone who just wants a simple tablet for surfing the web, playing videos and playing less demanding games. It's the best Apple tablet for most people to own and Black Friday is unquestionably the time to pick one up. In our iPad 11 review, we said it has significantly improved performance thanks to its A16 chip, longer battery life, and a larger 128GB starting storage option.
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The Bose QuietComfort Headphones are excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life. They feature over-ear active noise cancellation, switchable Quiet and Aware modes, and long-lasting battery life. Plus, they’re built for uninterrupted listening wherever your day takes you.
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Nintendo's Black Friday deal is live! The whole world may be obsessing over GTA 6 right now but this bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $499. That saves you a total of $87 if you'd bought everything separately. This is the same price that was offered at launch, before the Switch 2 got a price hike, so be aware of that going in — but considering how expensive rival consoles are these days, the Switch 2 still offers the best value for money.
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Whether you’re traveling and don’t want to fight over an outlet or you want to be prepared for the next power outage, the INIU Mini Portable Charger is a great gadget to have on hand. It packs 10,00mAh of power in a compact design not much bigger than an AirPods case. And it offers pretty swift 45W charging speeds
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The Gel-Kayano is Asics' flagship stability running shoe, offering extra support for overpronators on the run. My colleague (and a sub-2:30 marathon runner) Nick tested the newer Asics Gel-Kayano 33, and while it has some notable updates, he still tells me the Gel-Kayano 32 is the better buy thanks to this deal.
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Blink's outdoor camera offering, the Outdoor 4, comes with 1080p HD real-time footage, infrared night vision, two-way audio and a wider field of view, so you can see all the nooks and crannies outside your home. The camera also features dual-zone detection and comes with a Blink Sync Module 2, so you can store your footage locally.
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Apple’s best wireless earbuds have dropped to their cheapest price yet, taking a full $100 off the standard price tag. Alongside improved audio quality, stronger active noise cancellation, and extra battery life, you’re getting a redesigned, more comfortable build engineered for a secure fit.
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Like with the Nintendo Switch 2 above, the MacBook Neo received a price hike this year. Apple upped the price by $100, but this Amazon deal puts a nice chunk of change back in your wallet. It's still Apple's most affordable Mac and, for students or anyone wanting a reliable macOS machine, it's one of the strongest laptop deals around.
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The Ring Solar Pathlight does a great job illuminating your walk, and it can be linked with other smart home devices, such as home security cameras and video doorbells.
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Starting from just $179, if you’re on a serious budget, the Amazon Ember 4-Series could be a great starter TV. Naturally, it’s not as bright as OLEDs or QLEDs, but the 4K panel is capable of displaying accurate colors and has a helpful Alexa+ interface.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
The only power bank that can bring my car back to life is $65 off
There's only one power bank I keep in my garage: the NOCO Boost Air AX65. Although it costs a staggering $299 normally, Black Friday shaves $65 off its price and puts it at $234.
What makes it special is that it replaces three separate car essentials with one rugged powerhouse. It packs a 2,000-amp car jump-starter, fast 100 PSI smart air compressor with auto-shutoff, 100-lumen LED flashlight, and two-way 60W USB-C charging capable of juicing phones and laptops.
- NOCO Boost Air AX65: was $299 now $234 @ Amazon
My favorite coffee maker isn't just $50 off, I can bring it with my everywhere
I really dislike the coffee at work, which is why I've been making my own cup of Joe at my desk thanks to the Fanttik Cafein 11 Portable Espresso Maker. And right now, it's $50 off during Amazon's Black Friday sale.
You can skip overpriced drive-thrus and stale work coffee with this thermos-sized electric espresso maker. I've been testing it for the past few weeks and it's compatible with both ground coffee and Nespresso Original capsules, by heating room-temperature water to 198°F in just 135 seconds and extracts rich shots with 20 bars of pressure — all powered via 30W USB-C charging.
- Fanttik Cafein 11 Portable Espresso Maker: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon
Save $50 off my favorite wireless microphone with an e-ink display
I've tested my fair share of wireless microphones for my phones and cameras, but the Insta360 Mic Pro is the one that's remained in my arsenal. And thanks to a $50 off instant discount with Amazon's Black Friday deal, it's easier to pull the trigger.
This flagship wireless system nails the essentials thanks to its plug-and-play phone and camera compatibility, auto-gain adjustment, and onboard backup recording. Each transmitter features a customizable full-color e-ink display, letting me swap in logos, client branding, or custom graphics straight from my phone with virtually zero battery drain.
- Insta360 Mic Pro: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon
One of the most versatile car phone mounts I've tested is 46% off
I still have this in my backpack whenever I teste the best electrics cars and the Lisen Suction Cup Phone Mount makes it easy for me to get directions or create car content. This simple, ultra-reliable MagSafe accessory quickly slide locks itself thanks to a residue-free suction cup to your windshield or glass roof in under two seconds, while strong magnets keep even heavy phones like the iPhone 18 Pro Max steady on the road. Best of all, it requires zero charging!
- Lisen Suction Cup Phone Mount: was $29 now $16 @ Amazon
Save up to 41% on Kindle Colorsoft, Paper, Scribe and more
Amazon is spreading some holiday cheer with discounts of up to 41% on select Kindle devices. One standout deal is the Kindle Colorsoft, now just $169 (down from $289). The Kindle Scribe Colorsoft is also getting a major price cut, with $200 in savings. With Kindles making excellent holiday gifts, now is a great time to snag one while these deals last!
- Kindle (16GB): was $109 now $149 now $119
- Kindle Paperwhite (16GB): was $199 now $129
- Kindle Colorsoft (16GB): was $289 now $169
- Kindle Scribe (32GB): was $499 now $349
Get salon-quality hair at a fraction of the price
Doing my hair has always felt like such a chore. I used to dread wash days because I knew I'd be spending the next hour blow-drying and styling my hair. That changed when I discovered the Shark FlexStyle. This versatile styling tool has made getting ready so much easier, helping me spend much less time styling.
The high-quality, multi-styling tool is currently on sale for just $199 on Amazon— that's $150 off and includes four styling attachments. I recommend grabbing it with this impressive discount today!
- Shark FlexStyle: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon
Save $100 on Oura Ring 5 this Black Friday
Black Friday is one of the best times to snag a deal on an Oura Ring, and this year’s sale is especially exciting. The brand-new Oura Ring 5 is seeing its first-ever discount, dropping to just $299. That’s a $100 savings on the latest smart ring. Don’t miss out on this rare deal!
- Oura Ring 5: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
Roku's Pro OLED is $400 off for Black Friday
Looking to upgrade to a new OLED TV? You’re in luck! The Roku Pro OLED TV just dropped to $799 on Amazon. Roku’s first venture into OLED brings together one of the best streaming platforms with the stunning picture quality OLED is known for, including self-lit pixels, perfect blacks and exceptional contrast. And for Black Friday, the 65-inch model is currently $400 off.
- Roku 65-Inch Pro Series Smart TV: was $1,199 now 799 @ Amazon
Amazon's Black Friday sale is LIVE!
Hi there! I'm Olivia and I'm a Deals Editor here at Tom's Guide. I'll be guiding you through some of the best Black Friday deals that money can buy. I've been tracking prices all year long and I'm highlighting the deals that are actually worth your time and money. So follow along as I share my favorite picks of the day!
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