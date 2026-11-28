Get notified of updates

The Zinus is under $200 for a queen, but is it any good? The short answer is yes... for the money. A queen Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is currently $194 at Amazon. (That's not the lowest price we've ever tracked, but we're talking a different of $10 between today and this time yesterday).



So, a queen mattress for under $200. Should you buy it? Our Senior Sleep Writer, Ruth Jones, actually tested this bed and was impressed with its sink in support for side sleepers. However, she did note that it was a touch too soft for back and stomach sleepers. She also reported that it felt a little stuffy at night, while support around the edge could be better. (For something firmer, I recommend the Siena Signature, now $279 for a queen at Siena - and I'll explain why next).



But, for the price, the Zinus is an excellent option for a guest bedroom or lighter weight side sleepers looking for a cheap bed, fast.



Check out Ruth's Zinus Green Tea Mattress review for more.

The mattress I'd buy if I wanted to stretch my money further this Black Friday... (Image credit: Future) It's an expensive time of year, but if I was looking to stretch my money further while mattress shopping this weekend's extended Black Friday mattress sales, there's one deal I'd snap up.



The DreamCloud Classic is a hybrid mattress, offering superb support for both side and back sleepers. Its breathable design makes it a good option for hot sleepers, while its support around the edge is nice and sturdy (that's great for couples who need to make use of every inch of space).



A queen Classic is priced at $699 at DreamCloud, which is a deal we tend to see most months. However, for Cyber Weekend, that comes with a free bedding bundle worth $599. That includes two pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector. That's incredible value for money.



This is the first time we've seen this DreamCloud mattress sale this year, and it's highly unlikely we'll see it again before 2027.

Good morning, we're back with our extended live Black Friday deals coverage! (Image credit: Future) Good morning folks, I'm Nicola and I'm the sleep editor here at Tom's Guide. I'm back this Saturday morning to guide you through the best of the Black Friday mattress deals still live today (yes, we've checked). Some sales have ended (RIP the Zinus queen $98 mattress at Walmart), but some are new for this Cyber Weekend.



As well as dropping the biggest deals of the day on the beds we've tested and recommend, I'll also be offering some shopping advice along the way.



Grab a coffee and let's get started!