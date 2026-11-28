Rise and shine with the best Black Friday mattress deals still live this Cyber Weekend, with major sales to be snapped up at DreamCloud, Saatva, Zinus and more before they end
The best of the Black Friday mattress deals have rolled into the Cyber Weekends sales and our sleep editors are tracking them live, including the biggest value deal of the year at DreamCloud
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1. Top sales: At a glance
2. Best sales: Editor's choice
3. Live updates and news
Black Friday has been and gone, but the best of the Black Friday mattress deals are still live this Cyber Weekend on the beds that we've personally tested and recommend. We've spent all morning scouring the 'net and these are the best sales still in play.
If you're quick, there's still time to shop the best value deal of the holidays, a queen Classic on sale for $699 at DreamCloud, which comes with $599 of bedding absolutely free. That's incredible value on what we rate as one of the best mattresses on the market in 2026.
We've seen some stonking deals over the past 24 hours, including a queen SweetNight CoolNest mattress dropping to $318.99 at Walmart, down from $579.99. That's the lowest price we've tracked this value bed. For more Black Friday deals, we're live tracking the sales as they drop, making right now the best time to buy a new bed.
Top deals at a glance
- DreamCloud Classic: From $349 (was $1,346) at DreamCloud
- Saatva Classic: From $999 (was $1,399) at Saatva
- Siena Signature: From $169 at Siena
- Helix Midnight Range: Save up to 30% off luxury Helix mattresses at Helix
- Nectar Classic: From $349 at Nectar
- Zinus Green Tea 10": $194 (was $253.99) in a queen size at Amazon
- Bear Elite Hybrid: From $1,198 (was $1,998) with code TOMS40 at Bear
- SweetNight CoolNest: Queen drops to $318.99 at Walmart
The best Black Friday mattress deals 2026: Editor's choice
Priced $699 for a queen and with two free pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector thrown in, the DreamCloud Classic is the best value deal in the extended Black Friday sales. A regular 60% off DreamCloud mattress sale means you'll never pay more than $700 for a queen, the free bedding bundle translates to a maximum total saving of $2,047. That's a fantastic deal on one of the best mattresses in a box we've tested, but you'll have to be quick - this deal could end at any time.
Our DreamCloud Classic Hybrid review score: ★★★★
This is the best deal on the best mattress we've ever tested, achieving a five-star review from our testers. For this Black Friday weekend, the best Saatva mattress sale has returned, saving you $425 on all sizes of this luxury hotel-style hybrid. Two heights and three firmness options make it superbly comfortable for practically every type of sleeper, particularly hot sleepers, couples and those with aches and pains. Benefits include a one-year trial and free white glove delivery.
Our Saatva Classic mattress review score: ★★★★★
The best cheap memory foam for side sleepers, the one of the best cheap mattresses you can buy in today's sale. and this Amazon deal makes it even cheaper. Right now, a queen is $155, which is an astonishingly low price for a mattress we loved for its side-sleeper pressure relief. It can sleep a little warm, so we'd urge hot sleepers to check out the cooling Sweetnight Coolnest, now $399 for a queen at Sweetnight.
Our Zinus Green Tea mattress review score: ★★★½
The Nectar Classic is the best deal on a top memory foam mattress for combi sleepers, and it's always excellent value in the Nectar mattress sale. That 60% off deal holds steady all year round, but with a start twin prices from $349 for a twin, it's still one of the standout savings of Black Friday. Comes with free shipping and returns, a 365-night trial, and a forever warranty.
Our Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress review score: ★★★½
The Helix Midnight Luxe is the best deal on the best mattresses for side sleepers we've tested, thanks to its plush pillow top that contours around your shoulders, while its breathable hybrid design helps keep sleepers cool all night. A 25% off sale brings a twin down to $1,119 from $1,492, which is the biggest Helix mattress sale you can expect. Comes with a year's sleep trial and lifetime warranty.
Our Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress review: ★★★★
At 30% off for Black Friday, this is the best value cooling mattress deal of the year, bringing a queen briefly under $1,000. The CopperFlex Pro Hybrid is a mid-range marvel, boasting targeted lumbar support and specialist cooling features - features usually reserved for much pricier beds. The current 30% off sale is only rolled out for the holidays, so shop this deal while you can.
Our CopperFlex Pro Hybrid Mattress review score: ★★★★½
This is the best deal on the best cooling mattress we've ever tested, and right now you can buy it at its lowest possible price. Plus, it comes with free pillows and a waterproof mattress protector, making this a rare and excellent deal. Use our TOMS40 promo code and save up to $1,028. A generous one-year trial and lifetime warranty is also included.
Our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review score: ★★★★
This Tempur-Pedic Black Friday sale is the best deal on a smart mattress for hot sleepers. At $10,598 for a queen at full MSRP, the Tempur-ActiveBreeze Smart Bed is an investment. However, for this Cyber Weekend, there's $500 all sizes, plus you'll get $300 worth of free sleep accessories. That's an excellent deal on a luxurious smart bed that, alongside a whole host of smart features, keeps you actively cool, has active snore response, lumbar support and boasts under bed lighting. It comes with free white glove delivery.
User score: ★★★★½
The Siena Signature is the best deal on the best firm memory foam mattress, which we think is a great option for back and stomach sleepers seeking sturdy support. After a static twin price of $199, a twin has dropped to $169 in the cyber weekend sales, while a queen has dropped to $279 from $329. Extras include 180-night trial, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping and returns.
Our Siena Signature Mattress review score: ★★★★
This SweetNight CoolNest mattress is the best deal on the cheapest cooling we've tested.
You'll usually find this memory foam mattress of sale for $399.99, but it's just dropped to $318.99 at Walmart, which is the lowest price we've ever recorded on this cooling budget friendly bed. We've lab tested it and, for the cash, were impressed with its comfort for side sleepers and ability to keep sleepers cool. Our advice? Don't wait to shop this deal, sizes will sell out fast.
Our SweetNight CoolNest Mattress review score: ★★★★
LIVE UPDATES
The Zinus is under $200 for a queen, but is it any good?
The short answer is yes... for the money. A queen Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is currently $194 at Amazon. (That's not the lowest price we've ever tracked, but we're talking a different of $10 between today and this time yesterday).
So, a queen mattress for under $200. Should you buy it? Our Senior Sleep Writer, Ruth Jones, actually tested this bed and was impressed with its sink in support for side sleepers. However, she did note that it was a touch too soft for back and stomach sleepers. She also reported that it felt a little stuffy at night, while support around the edge could be better. (For something firmer, I recommend the Siena Signature, now $279 for a queen at Siena - and I'll explain why next).
But, for the price, the Zinus is an excellent option for a guest bedroom or lighter weight side sleepers looking for a cheap bed, fast.
Check out Ruth's Zinus Green Tea Mattress review for more.
The mattress I'd buy if I wanted to stretch my money further this Black Friday...
It's an expensive time of year, but if I was looking to stretch my money further while mattress shopping this weekend's extended Black Friday mattress sales, there's one deal I'd snap up.
The DreamCloud Classic is a hybrid mattress, offering superb support for both side and back sleepers. Its breathable design makes it a good option for hot sleepers, while its support around the edge is nice and sturdy (that's great for couples who need to make use of every inch of space).
A queen Classic is priced at $699 at DreamCloud, which is a deal we tend to see most months. However, for Cyber Weekend, that comes with a free bedding bundle worth $599. That includes two pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector. That's incredible value for money.
This is the first time we've seen this DreamCloud mattress sale this year, and it's highly unlikely we'll see it again before 2027.
What are the deals like this Saturday morning?
The good news is that the majority of the Black Friday mattress deals have rolled over to today. That's great news if you didn't get chance to shop around yesterday, with two of the best deals still live today:
- Save $425 on the Saatva Classic at Saatva
- Buy a queen Classic Hybrid for $699 at DreamCloud and get $599 worth of free bedding
However, new for this weekend is a epic price drop on one of the best budget cooling beds we've tested, the SweetNight CoolNest. The CoolNest is $318.99 for a queen at Walmart, down from a usual sale price of $399.99.
That's the lowest price we've ever tracked on this mattress, which impressed our team of testers for its cooling prowess for the price. For more on this bed, check out our Our SweetNight CoolNest Mattress review.
Good morning, we're back with our extended live Black Friday deals coverage!
Good morning folks, I'm Nicola and I'm the sleep editor here at Tom's Guide. I'm back this Saturday morning to guide you through the best of the Black Friday mattress deals still live today (yes, we've checked). Some sales have ended (RIP the Zinus queen $98 mattress at Walmart), but some are new for this Cyber Weekend.
As well as dropping the biggest deals of the day on the beds we've tested and recommend, I'll also be offering some shopping advice along the way.
Grab a coffee and let's get started!
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