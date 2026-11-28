Black Friday TV deals 2026 LIVE (Image credit: Amazon) Staff picked deals:

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Black Friday may be over, but now it still the perfect time to pick up a new TV. Whether you're looking for a brand new OLED screen, or upgrading to a Mini-LED panel, Black Friday TV deals offer lower prices than any other time of the year.

I should know, because I've been tracking these deals for several years, and the Black Friday period offers discounts you just won't find during other sales events. I'm not just saying that, either. I purchased my first OLED TV, the LG C2, over Black Friday, and it's still one of the best tech purchases I've ever made.

Finding the deals can be rather tricky, especially if you're not sure about what you're looking for. So this live blog will be highlighting the best Black Friday TV deals that are still available, all handpicked by the TV experts here at Tom's Guide. One of the best deals you can still get is this 65-inch Roku OLED Pro TV for $799, which is the lowest price we've seen for an OLED TV of this size. If you need something a little cheaper, Amazon has TV deals starting at $69, while Best Buy has smaller OLED TVs for as low as $599.

So keep scrolling for the best Black Friday TV deals that are still available at Amazon. Best Buy, Walmart and everywhere else.

Dirt-cheap TVs

Amazon Ember 4-Series: was $329 now $199 at Amazon Starting from just $199, if you're on a serious budget, the Amazon Ember 4-Series could be a great starter TV. Naturally, it's not as bright as OLEDs or QLEDs, but the 4K panel is capable of displaying accurate colors and has a helpful Alexa+ interface. Read more Read less ▼

Best budget Mini-LEDs

TCL 75" QM6K 4K Mini-LED TV: was $999 now $697 at Amazon The TCL QM6K has been a Tom's Guide go-to recommendation for some time now, especially if you're on a budget and looking to spend less than $1,000. The 4K Mini-LED TV offers better brightness and backlight control than pricier competitors, supports 4K gaming at 120Hz, and if you hook up a gaming PC, the QM6K supports 4K at 144Hz. It's an all-around crowd pleaser. Read more Read less ▼

Save $650 TCL 65" QM7L SQD Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $849 at Best Buy The QM7L is a fantastic way to experience TCL's SQD Mini-LED technology for much less than what you'll spend on a higher-end model. We recently awarded this TV a 4.5-star rating for its sensational color, its thorough collection of features, and its fantastically bright picture. Read more Read less ▼

Our favorite OLED deals

Sony Bravia 6 OLED: was $1,999.99 now $1,198 at Amazon The Sony Bravia 6 OLED is up to $1,600 off for the 83-inch panel. This premium TV has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, is capable of displaying over a billion colors, and has bass reflex speakers. Read more Read less ▼