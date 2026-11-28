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Black Friday TV deals are still going strong and I’m tracking the best savings live on LG, Roku, Samsung, TCL and more
Here are the best TV deals still available
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest updates
Black Friday may be over, but now it still the perfect time to pick up a new TV. Whether you're looking for a brand new OLED screen, or upgrading to a Mini-LED panel, Black Friday TV deals offer lower prices than any other time of the year.
I should know, because I've been tracking these deals for several years, and the Black Friday period offers discounts you just won't find during other sales events. I'm not just saying that, either. I purchased my first OLED TV, the LG C2, over Black Friday, and it's still one of the best tech purchases I've ever made.
Finding the deals can be rather tricky, especially if you're not sure about what you're looking for. So this live blog will be highlighting the best Black Friday TV deals that are still available, all handpicked by the TV experts here at Tom's Guide. One of the best deals you can still get is this 65-inch Roku OLED Pro TV for $799, which is the lowest price we've seen for an OLED TV of this size. If you need something a little cheaper, Amazon has TV deals starting at $69, while Best Buy has smaller OLED TVs for as low as $599.
So keep scrolling for the best Black Friday TV deals that are still available at Amazon. Best Buy, Walmart and everywhere else.
TV Deals: Quick Links
- Smart TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
- OLED TVs: deals from $599 @ Best Buy
- TCL 55" QM6K QD Mini-LED 4K TV: was $799 now $449 @ Best Buy
- Hisense 65" U6 Pro Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $527 @ Amazon
- Roku 65-Inch Pro Series Smart TV: was $1,199 now $599 @ Amazon
- LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
Dirt-cheap TVs
Starting from just $199, if you're on a serious budget, the Amazon Ember 4-Series could be a great starter TV. Naturally, it's not as bright as OLEDs or QLEDs, but the 4K panel is capable of displaying accurate colors and has a helpful Alexa+ interface.
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Best budget Mini-LEDs
The TCL QM6K has been a Tom's Guide go-to recommendation for some time now, especially if you're on a budget and looking to spend less than $1,000. The 4K Mini-LED TV offers better brightness and backlight control than pricier competitors, supports 4K gaming at 120Hz, and if you hook up a gaming PC, the QM6K supports 4K at 144Hz. It's an all-around crowd pleaser.
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The QM7L is a fantastic way to experience TCL's SQD Mini-LED technology for much less than what you'll spend on a higher-end model. We recently awarded this TV a 4.5-star rating for its sensational color, its thorough collection of features, and its fantastically bright picture.
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Our favorite OLED deals
The C6 is LG's flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly, offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay-enhancing features, including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. Whether you're a gamer, sports fan, or movie buff — you won't be disappointed with the C6.
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The Sony Bravia 6 OLED is up to $1,600 off for the 83-inch panel. This premium TV has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, is capable of displaying over a billion colors, and has bass reflex speakers.
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The B6 is LG's midrange OLED set, and while it may not offer the same brightness or colors as the flagship C6, it delivers tremendous value for the price — especially now that it's 55% off. OLED TV for 2026. In our LG B6 OLED review, we said it was nearly as good as the C6 for a fraction of the price.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
A big screen for a small price
If you want a big screen and high resolution for the lowest price possible, then Insignia has you covered. This 75-inch Class F50 Series smart TV is on sale for just $299 at Best Buy. Granted this is a typical LED screen, and won't have the same picture benefits as an OLED, Mini-LED or even QLED, but it is very cheap. It also lacks a lot of the high-end features more expensive sets have to offer. But it does have Fire TV software for streaming, and an Alexa voice remote to go with it.
- Insignia 75-inch Class F50 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $599 now $299 @ Best Buy
A great time to pick up ultra-cheap TVs
If you need a cheap TV, and don't care about having a large screen or high resolution, then these discounted Insignia screens at Amazon are worth checking out. A 24-inch model, with 720p resolution, will set you back just $59. A larger 32-inch model is also available for $10 more, which is a worthy trade-off if you ask me.
These TVs run on Fire TV, with all the best streaming apps and channels you could ask for, as well as Alexa voice control. There's also built-in parental controls, which makes them ideal low-cost options to give your kids their own TV without having to worry about what they're watching.
- Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Serries Fire TV: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon
Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Serries Fire TV: was $129 now $69 @ Amazon
Need a cheaper option? The LG B6 is an excellent low-cost OLED TV
As much as we love the LG C6, it is a pricey display. If you'd rather spend a little less money, be sure to pick up the LG B6 instead. As we found when we compared the LG C6 vs LG B6, the C6 is the better option, especially if you want the best possible picture. But that doesn't mean the B6 should be discounted, especially when the 48-inch model is down to just $599 at Best Buy. That's half the price the C6 dropped to for Black Friday.
- LG B6 OLED (48-inch): was $1,199 now $599 @ Best Buy
Save $900 on one of our favorite LG OLED TVs
The LG C6 is the OLED TV to beat. That's what we said in our LG C6 OLED TV review, and the discounted Black Friday prices mean that assessment is truer than ever. This is a TV with fantastic brightness and color quality for its price, a reflection-free screen, as well with special features designed to improve your gaming experience there's also support for just about every HDR standard out there.
This price isn't quite as high as we saw on Black Friday itself, but it's still $900 off the MSRP, which means this is a deal you can't afford to miss.
- LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $999 @ Best Buy
A big screen Roku 4K TV can be yours for under $200
If you're looking for a low-cost TV without sacrificing size or resolution, this 50-inch Roku Select Series smart TV is still available for $199 at Amazon. That's $100 off the usual price.
This is a QLED TV offering 4K resolution, HDR10, Dolby Audio and comes running the same Roku software you'll find on the company's streaming sticks. This means instant access to your favorite streaming apps and live TV channels
- Roku 50-inch Select Series 4K QLED Smart TV: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon
A nearly-perfect 5-star TV
If you're looking for an excellent OLED TV, look no further than the Samsung S95H. We liked this TV do much that we gave it a perfect 5-star rating in our review, which means this TV is practically perfect. We were enamored by the best-in-class brightness, a glare-free screen, and the only criticism we had is that there's no Dolby Vision support. But I guess we can live with that.
Now that the S95H is $2,299 at Best Buy, a whopping $1,100 off the usual price, it's even easier to recommend.
- Samsung S95H OLED TV (65"): was $3,399 now $2,299 @ Best Buy
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