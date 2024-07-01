How to watch Wimbledon 2024: live stream tennis online from anywhere, seeds, schedule

The 2024 Wimbledon Championships is underway today, Monday, July 1 as the best tennis players in the world commence battle on the famous grass courts at SW19. Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova are the defending champions but there will be plenty of contenders for the title at the third Grand Slam of the year.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Wimbledon live streams from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE.

Wimbledon 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2024 Wimbledon Championships run from July 1 until July 14.

► FREE — BBC iPlayer | 9Now (AUS)

► U.S. — ESPN Plus | Tennis Channel

► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Carlos Alcaraz is seeking a fourth major singles title after winning the French Open last month but hasn’t had the best preparations on grass after losing to Britain’s Jack Draper in the round of 16 at Queen’s.

Instead, Jannik Sinner enters Wimbledon as the top seed for the first time. Novak Djokovic will also be in the draw but there are concerns over his fitness as he has not played since retiring from the French Open due to injury.

In the women’s draw, Vondrousova was a surprise winner 12 months ago but will face a huge challenge to defend her title. Top seed Iga Swiatek has traditionally struggled on the slick surface but arrives in London full of confidence after winning a fifth major title at Roland Garros. Other challengers include two-time runner-up Ons Jabeur, 2022 champion Elena Rybakina, world number two Coco Gauff and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.

You won't want to miss any of the action so check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Wimbledon 2024 from anywhere.

How to watch Wimbledon live streams for FREE in 2024

If you're lucky enough to live in the U.K. or Australia then you can look forward to FREE Wimbledon live streams from the All-England Club. That's because BBC and Channel 9, plus their respective streaming services BBC iPlayer and 9Now have rights to the action. In New Zealand, viewers can enjoy Wimbledon 2024 for free on TVNZ.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. or Australia but aren't at home for a particular Wimbledon live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch Wimbledon live streams from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the 2024 Wimbledon live streams from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

You can still watch Wimbledon live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off Nord VPN risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now or another website and watch the tennis.

How to watch Wimbledon live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in the U.S. you have lots of options to watch a 2024 Wimbledon live stream from SW19. Viewers can watch all the tennis action on ESPN Plus and via the Tennis Channel.

ESPN Plus airs almost all of the tennis Grand Slams, and it lets you stream from the various courts live as matches happen. It also often shows highlights, for those of you who don't have time to watch matches live.

You can sign up for ESPN Plus for $10.99 per month, and it's also available as part of the ad-supported Disney Bundle for $14.99 per month (this throws in a Hulu and Disney Plus subscription and it's a great deal).

If you don't have cable, several live TV streaming services will let you watch from ESPN and The Tennis Channel over the internet. Sling TV Orange, Fubo, and DirectTV offer both, while Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV have ESPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. The Sling Orange plan has ESPN as its main advantage for sports. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel for Wimbledon.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $79.99, after the trial. You'll need a sports add-on or the Premier Plan ($99.99) for the Tennis Channel and coverage of Wimbeldon.

How to watch Wimbledon live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

British tennis lovers also have a couple of options to watch 2024 Wimbledon live streams. For starters, the tournament will air for FREE on BBC and BBC iPlayer.

There'll be comprehensive coverage every day of the tournament, with host Sue Barker ably supported by Tim Henman, John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova and other former stars.

BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer will have live action from the tournament from 11 a.m. BST each day, plus there'll be up to 18 courts to choose from on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

As well as airing on BBC, Wimbledon highlights will be shown each night on Discovery Plus and Eurosport. Both BBC and Discovery Plus/Eurosport will show the men's and women's finals.

You'll need to sign up to Discovery Plus' £30.99-per-month Premium plan, which allows you to view TNT Sports live streams — this includes the cycling Grand Tours, the Premier League and, later in the year, the Olympic Games.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow 2024 Wimbledon live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch 2024 Wimbledon live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in Canada can get all the Wimbledon action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. Prices start at $19.99 (CAD) per month

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for a TSN+ streaming-only account for $8 (CAD) per month or $40 per year.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch Wimbledon live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can again watch 2024 Wimbledon live streams for free on Channel Nine.

The big games will air on the free-to-view 9Gem and 9Go channels and via the on-demand service 9Now, but to watch every game, ad-free and in up to 4K, you'll need a subscription to Stan Sport.

Stan Sport is available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — with a subscription costing you $15 per month. You also need a standard Stan subscription which starts at $12 per month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch all the action on your Stan account, as if you were back home.

2024 Wimbledon schedule and seeds

Wimbledon takes place Monday, July 1 through Sunday, July 14.

July 1-2:

Men's & women's singles first round

July 3-4:

Men's & women's singles second round

July 5-6:

Men's & women's singles third round

July 7-8:

Men's & women's singles fourth round

July 9-10:

Men's & women's singles quarter-finals

July 11:

Women's singles semi-finals

July 12:

Men's singles semi-finals

July 13:

Women's singles final

July 14:

Men's singles final

Wimbledon seeds 2024

Here are the top 10 men's and women's players.

Men's rankings

1. Jannik Sinner (ITA)

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB)

3. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

4. Alexander Zverev (GER)

5. Daniil Medvedev

6. Andrey Rublev

7. Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

8. Casper Ruud (NOR)

9. Alex de Minaur (AUS)

10. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

Women's rankings

1. Iga Swiatek (POL)

2. Coco Gauff (USA)

3. Aryna Sabalenka

4. Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

5. Jessica Pegula (USA)

6. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

7. Jasmine Paolini (ITA)

8. Zheng Qinwen (CHN)

9. Maria Sakkari (GRE)

10. Ons Jabeur (TUN)