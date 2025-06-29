You're still thinking about that final, aren't you? A repeat sure would be nice, but only if Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner earn it as the last of the 128 still standing. Amazingly, of the 10 top-ranked women only Jasmine Paolini has ever reached the Wimbledon final, let alone won it. That was 12 months ago, when she was beaten by the criminally underrated Barbora Krejcikova.

You can watch Wimbledon 2025 from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Wimbledon 2025 live streams: TV schedule, dates Wimbledon 2025 runs from Sunday, June 30 to Sunday, July 13. Full schedule below.

► Daily start time: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST / 8 p.m. AEST

► FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.) / 9Now (Australia)

► U.S. — ESPN via Sling TV / ESPN Plus

► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The grand slam of grand slams, the most major of the majors, Wimbledon is a special event. The replacement of the line judges with an automated system this year, however, feels like the loss of something sacred. Their immaculate get-up, characterful calls and even their occasional errors, prompting the communal slow clap that would meet every challenge, will be sorely missed.

While it's tough to envisage Jack Draper mixing it up with the likes of Alcaraz and Sinner, his ascent to world No.4 has, for the first time since Andy Murray's heyday, raised hopes amongst the locals. Though he hasn't won a slam in nearly two years, Novak Djokovic looks as likely a contender as anyone. The seven-time champion has laid low since Roland Garros in an effort to conserve his mental and physical fitness — a triumph on the grass courts would be a record 25th grand slam.

Coco Gauff's French Open triumph and Iga Swiatek's extended slump has put a bit of pressure on Aryna Sabalenka. Despite being virtually ever-present at the top of the rankings for the past 12 months, she only has the US Open title to show for it, and she's never made it beyond the semi-finals in SW19. They won't be among the top seeds, but Marketa Vondrousova, Elena Rybakina, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Karolina Muchova could be dark horses. An untimely thigh injury may have put paid to Krejcikova's title defence.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Wimbledon 2025 tennis from anywhere, starting with free options.

Watch Wimbledon live streams for FREE

Tennis fans based in the U.K. and Australia are in luck, as they can watch Wimbledon live streams for FREE.

In the U.K., the tournament is being televised on BBC channels, but comprehensive Wimbledon coverage is being provided by BBC iPlayer, which is live streaming every match on every court.

In Australia, the pick of each day's matches will be shown on Channel 9 and 9Gem, both of which are available to live stream via 9Now.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch Wimbledon for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch Wimbledon 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Wimbledon live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another streaming service and watch Wimbledon.

How to watch Wimbledon live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., ESPN and its channels have exclusive rights to Wimbledon 2025.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Our pick is Sling TV, which includes ESPN channels with its Orange plan, with prices starting from $45.99 a month and 50% off your first month.

Alternatively, every match on every court is being live streamed on ESPN Plus, which starts at $11.99 per month.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange to watch ESPN channels. It costs from $45.99/month and includes dozens of other great channels. New users get a 50% discount on their first month, too.

How to watch Wimbledon live streams in Canada

TSN and TSN Plus are providing comprehensive Wimbledon coverage in Canada.

The streaming service unlocks everything TSN has to offer for $8 per month or $80 per year.

If you're outside the Great White North but have a subscription, you can watch Wimbledon live streams using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Wimbledon live streams in the U.K.

All of Wimbledon's 18 tournament courts are being live streamed on BBC iPlayer throughout the tournament, while select matches will also be televised on BBC One and BBC Two.

Centre Court coverage is available to watch in 4K. As well as laptops, the service also has apps for smartphones, tablets and a wide range of streaming devices.

If you're on holiday outside the U.K., you can still follow your usual Wimbledon live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

TNT Sports is also hosting Wimbledon 2025 TV coverage in the U.K., across multiple channels.

Their a multiple ways to watch TNT Sports but the easiest way is to acces a Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month. Alternatively, you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

How to watch Wimbledon live streams in Australia

Wimbledon is being broadcast for FREE across Channel 9 and 9Gem, with live streaming available via 9Now.

If you're visiting the U.S. or Canada from Oz use NordVPN to watch all the action on 9Now for free as if you were back home.

Can I watch Wimbledon 2025 in 4K UHD? If you want to watch Wimbledon 2025 in 4K, you can do so via free-to-air BBC iPlayer in the U.K., or pay service Stan Sport in Australia. BBC iPlayer is live streaming every match on Centre Court in 4K, while Stan Sport is providing ad-free coverage of every match on every court in 4K. Stan Sport is a $15 per month add-on for Stan Premium, which is $21 per month.

Wimbledon schedule 2025

First round: June 30 - July 1

Second round: July 2 - 4

Third round: July 4 - 5

Fourth round: July 6 - 7

Quarter-finals: July 8 - 9

Women's semi-finals: July 10

Men's semi-finals: July 11

Women's final: July 12 (11 a.m. ET)

Men's final: July 13 (11 a.m. ET)

Wimbledon session times

Global Wimbledon 2025 start times

U.K. (local): 11 a.m. BST

USA (ET/PT): 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT

Australia: 8 p.m. AEST

Wimbledon seeds 2025

Men's seeds

1. Jannik Sinner

2. Carlos Alcaraz

3. Alexander Zverev

4. Jack Draper

5. Taylor Fritz

6. Novak Djokovic

7. Lorenzo Musetti

8. Holger Rune

9. Daniil Medvedev

10. Ben Shelton

11. Alex de Minaur

12. Frances Tiafoe

13. Tommy Paul

14. Andrey Rublev

15. Jakub Menšík

16. Francisco Cerúndolo

17. Karen Khachanov

18. Ugo Humbert

19. Grigor Dimitrov

20. Alexei Popyrin

21. Tomáš Macháč

22. Flavio Cobolli

23. Jiří Lehečka

24. Stefanos Tsitsipas

25. Félix Auger-Aliassime

26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

27. Denis Shapovalov

28. Alexander Bublik

29. Brandon Nakashima

30. Alex Michelsen

31. Tallon Griekspoor

32. Matteo Berrettini

Women's seeds

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Coco Gauff

3. Jessica Pegula

4. Jasmine Paolini

5. Zheng Qinwen

6. Madison Keys

7. Mirra Andreeva

8. Iga Świątek

9. Paula Badosa

10. Emma Navarro

11. Elena Rybakina

12. Diana Shnaider

13. Amanda Anisimova

14. Elina Svitolina

15. Karolína Muchová

16. Daria Kasatkina

17. Barbora Krejčíková

18. Ekaterina Alexandrova

19. Liudmila Samsonova

20. Jeļena Ostapenko

21. Beatriz Haddad Maia

22. Donna Vekić

23. Clara Tauson

24. Elise Mertens

25. Magdalena Fręch

26. Marta Kostyuk

27. Magda Linette

28. Sofia Kenin

29. Leylah Fernandez

30. Linda Nosková

31. Ashlyn Krueger

32. McCartney Kessler

