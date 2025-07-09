How to watch Day 10 of Wimbledon on BBC iPlayer (it's free)

Stream Wimbledon 2025 for free on BBC iPlayer (U.K. restricted)

Unlock BBC iPlayer with NordVPN

Wimbledon is played from Monday, June 30 - Sunday, July 13

You can watch Wimbledon 2025 live on BBC iPlayer, streaming for free from Monday, 30 June until Sunday, 13 July. The stream will include in-depth coverage and English commentary across two weeks of incredible tennis.

The British platform will show every serve, rally and point as tennis fans descend on SW19.

Today, we continue the quarter-finals with Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner two of the big names in action.

But how can you watch Wimbledon on BBC iPlayer from anywhere? Can you get the free stream in Canada and the U.S. too? And what phones is BBC iPlayer available on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch Wimbledon 2025 on BBC iPlayer...

How to watch Wimbledon live streams for free

Tennis fans in the U.K. can watch Wimbledon 2025 live for FREE on the BBC.

Coverage will be split across free-to-air channel's BBC One and BBC Two. However, for the most extensive option you want to head to BBC iPlayer.

To watch BBC iPlayer: Visit the BBC iPlayer website or download the app (iOS/Android).

BBC iPlayer is FREE - but you will need to create an account, have a valid U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a TV license.

OUTSIDE THE U.K.? Use NordVPN to trick your device into thinking you're still in Blighty - more on that below.

How to watch Wimbledon live streams from anywhere

Although BBC iPlayer is only available to British residents, those who are from the U.K. but visiting the likes of the U.S. and Canada can stream it through the use of VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for tennis fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive Deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

How to watch BBC iPlayer with a VPN

How To Watch iPlayer with a VPN - YouTube Watch On

What does BBC's coverage of Wimbledon include? Pundits? Highlight packages?

(Image credit: BBC)

BBC iPlayer will have full coverage of the action with the main feed being covered by Isa Guha in the morning before Clare Balding will take over in the afternoon.

Joining the hosts will be a smattering of tennis legends including Pat Cash, Marion Bartoli, Kim Clijsters, Annabel Croft, Laura Robson and Naomi Broady.

"Today at Wimbledon" will also return this year and the daily highlights show will be available on iPlayer from 9 p.m. (BST) in week 1 and 8 p.m. in week 2 should you have missed any of the action.

What devices can I watch BBC iPlayer on?

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Is BBC iPlayer a good place to watch Wimbledon? The BBC offers unparalleled access to Wimbledon from wherever you are in the world. They will provide coverage from every court meaning that you can watch the whole tournament for free. Center court action is even available in 4K. Internet speed wise, 1.5 Mbps is recommended for standard definition and 5 Mbps for high definition (HD).

Wimbledon Schedule

June 30-July 1: Men’s & women’s first round

July 2-3: Men’s & women’s second round

July 4-5: Men’s & women’s third round

July 6-7: Men’s & women’s round of 16

July 8-9: Men’s & women’s quarter-finals

July 10: Women’s semi-finals

July 11: Men’s semi-finals

July 12: Women’s singles final

July 13: Men's singles final

More from Tom's Guide