Wimbledon 2025 LIVE: watch from abroad, today's matches, TV schedule
Eager to watch the biggest tennis tournament in the world? Here is how to watch Wimbledon 2025 live in U.S., Canada and Australia
Wimbledon 2025 is here — which means its time to figure out the best way to watch tennis's most prestigious tournament live online from June 30 – July 12 in the U.S., Canada, Australia and beyond.
Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz leads the men's field alongside world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic. The women's draw is wide open with Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Iga Swiatek all in action.
Notably, electronic line judges replace human officials for the first time in Wimbledon's 138-year history.
Tennis fans can watch Wimbledon live with free coverage on BBC iPlayer, but stick with us for all the latest on Wimbledon 2025 including live highlights and replays
How to watch Wimbledon 2025 from abroad
LIVE: Latest Updates
Tuesday's matches to watch
After yesterday's opening day at SW19, there's another jam-packed schedule of action taking place across the courts today.
While the action began at 11 a.m. BST local time (6 a.m. ET) this morning, the Show Courts are starting about now. And who better to start things off on No.1 Court than the No.1 ranked man in the world — Jannik Sinner. His match with fellow Italian Luca Nardi has just begun.
That's followed by the conclusion of the perfectly poised at 2-2 match between Taylor Fritz vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. Then it's two-time champion Petra Kvitova vs Emma Navarro in the former's final Wimbledon, before local favorite Jack Draper gets started against Sebastian Baez.
Centre Court action gets started slightly later at 1:30 p.m. BST / 6:30 a.m. ET, with last year's surprise champion Barbora Krejcikova starting her defence against Alexandra Eala. Novak Djokovic begins his quest for an eighth Wimbledon crown starts later on the main court, with American favorite Coco Gauff closing proceedings against Dayana Yastremska.
Elsewhere today, there are matches for Lorenzo Musetti vs Nikoloz Basilashvili, Iga Swiatek vs Polina Kudermetova and Ben Shelton vs Alex Bolt — all on No.2 court.
What is Wimbledon?
Wimbledon is tennis's oldest and most prestigious championship, held annually since 1877 at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London.
The tournament maintains strict traditions: players wear all-white attire, strawberries and cream are served courtside, and matches are played exclusively on grass courts.
Part of tennis's Grand Slam quartet alongside the French Open, US Open, and Australian Open, Wimbledon attracts global royalty and celebrities including, this year, soccer club owner David Beckham and Hollywood actor Eddie Redmayne.
The iconic Centre Court features a retractable roof, while the tournament's winner receives the coveted golden Venus Rosewater Dish or Gentlemen's Singles Trophy.
You can watch Wimbledon live online around the world – including free coverage on the U.K.'s BBC iPlayer.