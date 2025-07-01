Wimbledon 2025 LIVE: watch from abroad, today's matches, TV schedule

Wimbledon 2025 is here — which means its time to figure out the best way to watch tennis's most prestigious tournament live online from June 30 – July 12 in the U.S., Canada, Australia and beyond.

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz leads the men's field alongside world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic. The women's draw is wide open with Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Iga Swiatek all in action.

Notably, electronic line judges replace human officials for the first time in Wimbledon's 138-year history.

Tennis fans can watch Wimbledon live with free coverage on BBC iPlayer, but stick with us for all the latest on Wimbledon 2025 including live highlights and replays

How to watch Wimbledon 2025 from abroad