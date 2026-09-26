5 best new movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and more (September 26-27)

Another weekend is here, and the best streaming services are rolling out the red carpet for plenty of new movies to keep us glued to our couches. Shuffling through everything new on streaming is a pain, so let us do the hard work for you by shining a spotlight on the best new additions this week.

Leading the way is "The Love Hypothesis," a glossy new romcom on Prime Video starring Tom Bateman and Lili Reinhart. Parents will be happy to know that Pixar's latest flick, "Toy Story 5," is now on Disney+ to devastate your hearts with more Jessie backstory. Paramount+ just got "Tuner," a fun crime thriller that doesn't feature nearly enough Dustin Hoffman. If you like documentaries, HBO Max just got "Siren: The Voices of Shelley Beattie" from the same director as that killer Celine Dion one. Or if true crime is more your speed, Netflix's "Unabomber" deserves a spot on your watchlist.

Let's dive into the best new movies on streaming this week.

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'The Love Hypothesis' (Prime Video)

The Love Hypothesis - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“The Love Hypothesis” could be one of the more charming straight-to-streaming rom-coms to land this fall. Based on Ali Hazelwood’s bestselling novel (and reskinned Reylo fanfic) and directed by Claire Scanlon (“Set It Up”), the movie stars Tom Bateman and Lili Reinhart as a professor and PhD student who agree to enter a fake relationship — all in the name of testing their competing theories about love.

Early reviews have been largely positive, with 79% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. “The Love Hypothesis” has all the makings of a breezy watch if you’re in the mood for a little romantic escapism this week.

Watch "The Love Hypothesis" on Prime Video now

‘Toy Story 5’ (Disney+)

Toy Story 5 | Official Trailer | In Theaters June 19 - YouTube Watch On

I really enjoyed "Toy Story 5" more than I expected. Part of that was because I tagged along to my friends' daughter's first-ever movie (!!), and part of it was because it literally teaches kids how to play. Imagining playtime with a more vibrant animation style and telenovela-style drama that absolutely delighted the two 3-year-olds I saw this with, and had their mothers and me cackling.

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When the new Andy in town, 8-year-old Bonnie, gets a tablet-like Lilypad to play with her friends online, all her other toys fall by the wayside. But Jessie won't be abandoned a second time, kicking off a mission with Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang to get her to remember how fun her life was before screens.

Watch "Toy Story 5" on Disney+ now

'Tuner' (Paramount+)

Tuner Trailer #1 (2026) - YouTube Watch On

“Tuner” is a terrific little crime thriller that didn't get its fair shake, in my opinion. It doesn’t reinvent the genre, but it’s well-paced and anchored by a strong cast that makes it easy to invest in its characters. Written and directed by Daniel Roher, it follows Niki White (Leo Woodall), a New York City apprentice piano tuner who works alongside a master of the craft and pseudo-father figure, Harry Horowitz (Dustin Hoffman).

Niki has hyperacusis, which he describes as an “allergy to noise,” and has to wear ear protection to block out the world around him enough to function comfortably. His acute sense of hearing proves a valuable skill when he realizes he can use it to crack safes. Before long, Niki gets in over his head by poking around where he shouldn't. The "Tuner's" 94% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes was enough to convince me to see it, and it seriously impressed me.

Watch "Tuner" on Paramount+ now

'Siren: The Voices of Shelley Beattie' (HBO Max)

Siren | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

After her award-winning turn exploring Celine Dion’s life in “I Am: Celine Dion,” director Irene Taylor sets her sights on another extraordinary woman in her new HBO documentary “Siren: The Voices of Shelley Beattie.” The film profiles deaf female bodybuilder Shelley Beattie, whose impressive career included appearances in the Ms. International and Ms. Olympia competitions.

Featuring interviews with Beattie’s loved ones and famous fans, including deaf activist and Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin, “Siren” goes beyond her accomplishments in bodybuilding to explore her complicated relationship with beauty, love and mental illness.

Watch "Siren: The Voices of Shelley Beattie" on HBO Max now

'Unabomber' (Netflix)

UNABOMBER | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix capped off a busy week of streaming premieres with “Unabomber,” a new film based on the real-life case of Ted Kaczynski (Jacob Tremblay), the teenage math prodigy who went on to become the domestic terrorist known as the “Unabomber." It follows the 17-year mail-bombing campaign and the massive manhunt that ultimately brought him to justice.

Starring Russell Crowe, Annabelle Wallis and Shailene Woodley alongside Tremblay, “Unabomber” jumps between Kaczynski’s time at Harvard and the investigation that stretched across the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s. For true-crime fans looking for a new case with plenty of twists and turns to dig into this weekend, “Unabomber” is an obvious addition to the watchlist.

Watch "Unabomber" on Netflix now

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