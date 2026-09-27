What to watch Sunday: All the new shows and movies just added to HBO Max, MGM+, Hulu and more (Sept. 27)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from HBO Max, MGM+, Paramount+ etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some movies you can you stream for free on some of the best free streaming services like Pluto TV, along with movies you can now buy/rent.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (September 27), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out our top Netflix shows and movies to stream this week.

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Top picks to stream tonight

2026 MTV Video Music Awards (Paramount+)

2026 VMAs: Taylor Swift Music Video and More to Expect From Snoop Dogg-Hosted Show - YouTube Watch On

One of the music industry's biggest and most-watched annual awards show kicks off tonight: the MTV Video Music Awards. This year's VMAs will be hosted by Snoop Dogg and open with the first VMAs performance from Madonna in 23 years. Between her 11 nominations and Taylor Swift’s nine for "The Life of a Showgirl," they're the two artists to watch this evening.

But while plenty of viewers tune in to see who takes home the iconic “Moonman” statuettes, the red carpet is just as much a part of the fun. Every year, the VMAs bring out plenty of glamorous and downright unforgettable looks as celebrities strut the step-and-repeat red carpet each year.

Watch the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Paramount+ at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

Lanterns season 1 (HBO Max)

Lanterns | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Superhero flick meets old-fashioned buddy action comedy

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What's it about? Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre star as Green Lanterns from different generations in this acclaimed eight-episode DC drama. The age gap creates a fun "kids these days" dynamic between their characters, Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Veteran Lantern Jordan is stuck with mentoring rookie recruit Stewart as the pair sets out to solve a murder in the heartland. But this a superhero show, after all, so any murder mystery worth its salt is gonna take a cosmic turn at some point.

Why you should watch it: I've been living under a rock when it comes to the DC heroes, but between the tour de force of Aaron Pierre and series co-creator Damon Lindelof, the mind behind HBO's incredible "Watchmen" show, and all the praise my coworkers have been shoveling onto this show, I was finally convinced to take the plunge. And I'm happy I did. This week is the last episode before the finale, so there's still time to catch up.

Watch "Lanterns" on HBO Max now

‘A Tale of Two Cities' (MGM+)

A Tale of Two Cities (MGM+ 2026 Series) Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Historical drama limited series

What it's about: Set in London in 1782, "A Tale of Two Cities" follows Lucie Manette (Mirren Mack), who discovers that her long-thought-dead father may be alive after all. But when the messenger who brings her this news, Charles Darnay (François Civil), gets arrested, she turns to troubled lawyer Carton (Kit Harington) for help. Together, they set out to free Charles and resume her search for her father as the French Revolution builds too a fever pitch around them.

Why you should watch it: Reviews so far have been pretty positive for the first small-screen adaptation of Charles Dickens' seminal novel in almost four decades. It's got an 86% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and this week's the last episode before the finale. It has all the hallmarks of a classic Dickens tale: a colorful cast of characters, tantalizing cliffhangers, and sharp social commentary.

Watch "A Tale of Two Cities" on MGM+ now

Your streaming guide: Sunday, Sept 27

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

PARAMOUNT+

2026 MTV Music Video Awards

HBO MAX

Lanterns season 1 episode 7

Youth season 1 episode 3

MGM+

A Tale of Two Cities episode 3

DISNEY+

Grimsburg season 3 premiere

Universal Basic Guys season 3 premiere

PEACOCK

The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 4A - Finale (Oxygen)

Saturday Night Live UK: Amelia Dimoldenberg hosts; Rachel Chinouriri performs

America's Funniest Home Videos: Season 37 premiere

ESPN UNLIMITED

Baseball Tonight Presented by Capital One — 5 p.m. ET

Believers: Boston Red Sox - Episode 1 — 5 p.m. ET

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — 4:30 p.m. ET

NCAA Women's Basketball: South Carolina vs. Charleston (Exhibition) — 3 p.m. ET

WNBA: En Español-Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces (Primera Vuelta, Partido #1) — 3 p.m. ET

WNBA: Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces (First Round, Game 1) — 3 p.m. ET

Pluto TV

Ultimate Bull Fighters Bull Games

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