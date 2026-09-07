Ten new coaches and no Patrick Mahomes — for the foreseeable future, at least — makes the 2026/27 NFL season feel like a step into the unknown... yet there's a distinct 2010s flavor to Aaron Donald's Rams comeback and Odell Beckham Jr.'s return to the Giants. Is all this timeline-hopping weirdness a sign of things to come?

There's certainly an air of high strangeness around Cam Skattebo. After having his rookie season cut short by a dislocated ankle, he announced his recovery by crash-landing a backflip and spending practice goading much bigger guys, something that drew an all-time great line from new Giants coach John Harbaugh, who called Skattebo: "Infectious in a bad way. Like an infectious disease type of thing. You don't want that."

No.1 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza has had a strangely hostile introduction to life in the NFL, with new coach Klint Kubiak making it abundantly clear that a diminished Kirk Cousins is above him in the pecking order.

The Rams are one of only two teams in the history of the NFL to win the Super Bowl on home turf, but with the big game set to take place at SoFi Stadium and Sean McVay's men shaping up as the favorites to succeed the Seahawks, we wouldn't rule out a repeat.

Read on as we explain how to watch NFL 2026/27 with Sling from anywhere in the world.

Which NFL games can I watch with Sling?

NFL games are televised across FOX, CBS, NBC, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and NFL Network.

Six of those seven channels are carried by Sling, the only exception being CBS*.

Although Sling isn't the only over-the-top streamer to carry them, it's the most cost-efficient option and one of the best streaming services to subscribe to right now.

* CBS simulcasts its NFL coverage on Paramount Plus, where you'll need the Premium plan for $13.99/month.

Best Sling deals for watching NFL 2026/27

Sling Blue carries NFL Network, and local network affiliates from ABC, FOX and NBC (availability varies by market), while Sling Orange includes ESPN and ESPN2.

Both plans start at $45.99/month, but the Sling Orange + Blue plan combines them for $60.99/month — with 50% off your first month.

NFL games are shown across multiple networks, and Sling's Orange + Blue plan ($60.99/month) includes almost every channel you need, including FOX, NBC, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and NFL Network. Plus, new customers get their first month half-price.

NFL schedule 2026/27

Click to see more ▼ Wednesday, September 9

8:20 p.m. — Patriots vs Seahawks (NBC, Peacock) Thursday, September 10

8:35 p.m. — 49ers vs Rams (Netflix) Sunday, September 13

1 p.m. — Ravens vs Colts (CBS, Paramount Plus)

1 p.m. — Bills vs Texans (CBS, Paramount Plus)

1 p.m. — Browns vs Jaguars (CBS, Paramount Plus)

1 p.m. — Jets vs Titans (CBS, Paramount Plus)

1 p.m. — Falcons vs Steelers (FOX, Fox One)

1 p.m. — Bears vs Panthers (FOX, Fox One)

1 p.m. — Saints vs Lions (FOX, Fox One)

1 p.m. — Buccaneers vs Bengals (FOX, Fox One)

4:25 p.m. — Cardinals vs Chargers (CBS, Paramount Plus)

4:25 p.m. — Packers vs Vikings (CBS, Paramount Plus)

4:25 p.m. — Dolphins vs Raiders (FOX, Fox One)

4:25 p.m. — Commanders vs Eagles (FOX, Fox One)

8:20 p.m. — Cowboys vs Giants (NBC, Peacock) Monday, September 14

8:15 p.m. — Broncos vs Chiefs (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited) (All times ET)

More from Tom's Guide