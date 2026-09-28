12 budget-friendly Amazon fall decor finds from $6 to give your home a seasonal glow-up

Fall is in full effect! As the nights start to grow longer and we enter a cooler time of year, now is your chance to prepare for maximum coziness. That doesn't have to just mean swapping shirts for warm sweaters, but redecorating your living space in warmer tones.

If you're thinking of giving your home a bit of a refresh then we have some good news for you: Amazon currently has lots of deals on fall decorations. Most of these are super cheap, too, with prices starting at under $6.

So if you're looking forward to a comforting few months wrapped up at home, why not check out the 12 pieces I've picked out below for inspiration?

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