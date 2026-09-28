What to watch tonight: 36 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Paramount+, Hulu and more (Sept. 28)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Paramount+, Hulu etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some movies you can you stream for free on some of the best free streaming services like Tubi, along with horror flicks on Shudder.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (September 28), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the five best new to Netflix movies and shows to stream this week.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle’ (2026) (Netflix, Hulu)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle | MAIN TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Animated action-fantasy movie

What it's about: This critically acclaimed “Demon Slayer” movie follows Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps as Muzan traps them inside the mysterious Infinity Castle. With the final battle against the demons underway, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke and the Hashira must face some of their most powerful enemies in a desperate fight for survival.

Why you should watch it: With its incredible animation, huge-scale sword fights and emotional character moments, “Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle” is essential viewing for fans of the anime. Ufotable pushes the series’ visual style to new heights, while the shifting Infinity Castle creates an incredible setting for the film’s biggest battles. Basically, you can't go wrong with a good anime.

Watch "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle" on Netflix and Hulu now

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‘Futurama’ season 14 finale (2026) (Hulu)

Futurama | Season 14 Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Animated sci-fi comedy series

What it's about: “Futurama” season 14 continues the adventures of Fry, Leela, Bender and the Planet Express crew, with the gang tackling everything from space pirates and lab-grown meat to time travel and alternate universes. The season mixes standalone sci-fi adventures with returning characters and storylines, culminating in Fry and his brother facing surprising consequences from their childhood.

Why you should watch it: Season 14 is worth watching for the show’s trademark mix of clever sci-fi ideas, absurd comedy and memorable characters. The latest episodes continue sending the Planet Express crew into increasingly ridiculous situations, while still delivering the sharp jokes and satire that have kept the animated series popular for decades.

Watch "Futurama" season 14 finale on Hulu now

Your streaming guide: Monday, Sept 28

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle" (2026)

"Outside" (Netflix series)

"Last Trace with Kaelyn Moore" (Podcast)

"Spittin' Chiclets" (Podcast)

"The Breakfast Club" (Podcast)

WWE Raw LIVE (8 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

"Beyond the Gates" (new episode)

"Funny You Should Ask" (new episode)

"CBS Mornings" (new episode)

Tracy Smith interviews Sylvester Stallone

2026 MTV Video Music Awards (on demand)

HULU

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle" (2026)

"America’s Funniest Home Videos" (season 37) (ABC)

"Futurama" (season 14) (Hulu Original) – season finale

"It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" (season 18) (Hulu Original) – new episode @ 9 p.m. PT

DISNEY+

"The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast" (season 2 episode)

PEACOCK

"Days of Our Lives" (new episode)

MGM+

"The Domestics" (2018)

ESPN UNLIMITED

Monday Night Football — Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears (8:15 p.m. ET)

Leganés vs. Castellón — LIVE (6:30 p.m. ET)

"Get Up" (new episode)

"First Take" (new episode)

"The Pat McAfee Show" (new episode)

"Big Day with Peter Schrager" (new episode)

"NFL Live" (new episode)

"SportsCenter" (new episode)

"Pardon the Interruption" (new episode)

"SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt" (new episode)

"NBA Today" (new episode)

"The Rich Eisen Show" (new episode)

"SEC Storied: Becoming Hines Ward" (episode)

TUBI

"My Dead Summer" (2026)

"Scared to Death" (2024)

"Tafiti: Across the Desert" (2025)

SHUDDER

"Picture Mommy Dead" (1966)

"The Terrornauts" (1967)

"The Nightcomers" (1971)

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