Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now (September 26-27)

September is winding down, and this is our last weekend before spooky season really kicks off. If you're scratching your head over what to watch, the Netflix top 10 is a great tool for cutting through the noise. Granted, not everything that makes the cut is guaranteed to be worth your time.

That's why I'm here every weekend to highlight which movies in the Netflix top 10 actually live up to the hype. I'm not gonna lie, Netflix has had a pretty lackluster summer for new releases, obvious by the fact that a number of older releases are dominating the ranking.

Ones like Guy Ritchie's much-beloved "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" pack enough action and charm to make for an entertaining watch, so long as you don't go in expecting much to sink your teeth into. Another top pick, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," is an animated adventure with some standout performances by Florence Pugh and John Mulaney that I did not expect to love as much as I did. Finally, the offbeat Bollywood teen comedy "Best of the Best" is perfect for a breezy weekend watch or movie night.

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None of these picks fit the vibe? No worries: Our guide to everything new on Netflix this month has plenty more recommendations on what to watch. So without further ado, here are the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10 this weekend. Enjoy!

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 26 2026.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' (2023)

The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare (2024) Official Trailer - Starring Henry Cavill - YouTube Watch On

Guy Ritchie's "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" landed on Netflix last week, and it's still hanging strong in the Netflix top 10. If you're craving more gritty action after "The Gentleman" season 2, this has all of Ritchie's signature hallmarks, with larger-than-life characters, slick action and plenty of wildly over-the-top set pieces. Viewers seem to be having a blast with it too, judging by its 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Inspired by the true story of a secret group of British soldiers during World War II, this heavily fictionalized take on the Special Operations Executive follows Winston Churchill (Rory Kinnear) as he assembles a ragtag team of operatives to help turn the tide of the war through less conventional means. Led by Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding and Alex Pettyfer, “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” is a pulpy, action-packed war movie that leans into its outrageous premise and charismatic cast that'll charm your socks off.

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Watch "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" on Netflix now

'Best of the Best' (2026)

Best of the Best | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix has had a streak of real stinkers this summer (I'm honestly surprised to see "The Whisper Man" hanging on in the top 10, albeit at the last spot), but "Best of the Best" looks like just the girl's night staple to buck that trend. Reviews for this Bollywood teen comedy are positive, and it's sitting around 82% on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences were less keen, given the 60% on the Popcornmeter, but I think that's a little harsh. It's a breezy watch perfect to eat up a weekend afternoon with a few laughs.

“Best of the Best” may look like your typical college sports movie at first glance, but its got a fun twist that immediately caught my attention. Instead of football or basketball, the movie dives into the world of competitive Bollywood-fusion dance. “Never Have I Ever” star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia play two best friends who join UCLA’s dance team with their sights set on winning the U.S. championships — if they can survive this cutthroat sport long enough to take home the top prize.

Watch "Best of the Best" on Netflix now

'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish - Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

The studio behind "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" has a new movie in theaters this weekend, "Forgotten Island," built around Filipino folklore and friendships that withstand the test of time, so I had to shout out this one. I've still never seen the original 2011 "Puss in Boots," but this is more of a reboot than a sequel, complete with a new style that melds the vibrant animation of the "Spider-Verse" movies with the dreamlike pastels of an illustrated storybook.

Antonio Banderas returns as the beloved Puss, now on his last life after cheating death one too many times. And death, voiced by "Narcos" star Wagner Moura, is here to collect his due. Joining them is John Mulaney as the delightfully evil Jack Horner and Florence Pugh's Goldilocks, the head hauncho of a three bears crime family (Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, and Samson Kayo).

Watch "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" on Netflix now

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "Unabomber" (2026)

2. "Top Gun: Maverick" (2022)

3. "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" (2023)

4. "Best of the Best" (2026)

5. "Knock at the Cabin" (2023)

6. "The Matchmaker's Playbook" (2018)

7. "Why Did I Get Married Again?" (2026)

8. "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" (2022)

9. "Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers" (2025)

10. "The Whisper Man" (2026)

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