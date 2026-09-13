NFL Week 1 preview: 5 games you can’t miss this weekend

NFL is back for 2026, and after a clutch of opening games earlier this week, Week 1 gets rolling on Sunday.

There's plenty of storylines to follow – from Josh Allen and the Bills facing a tough test in Houston to the Eagles hosting the Commanders in an intriguing NFC East clash.

Later, the Packers visit the Vikings before the Cowboys and Giants renew their rivalry under the Sunday Night Football spotlight.

Here's our pick of the top five NFL Week 1 games – and where to watch NFL online and on TV.

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Bills at Texans — Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+

This could be the best game of the early window. Buffalo and Houston both have legitimate AFC championship ambitions, while Josh Allen has a particularly strange history in Houston: he's 0-4 playing away, including the playoffs. The Texans' defense has also given Allen fits in recent meetings.

Watch: Allen vs. Will Anderson Jr. and whether C.J. Stroud can finally deliver the consistency Houston needs.

Commanders at Eagles — Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX/Fox One

An NFC East rivalry with plenty of intrigue. Jayden Daniels enters Year 3 looking to get Washington back on track, while Philadelphia is trying to build around Jalen Hurts after significant offensive changes, including the departure of A.J. Brown.

Watch: Can Washington's revamped offensive line survive Philadelphia's pass rush?

Packers at Vikings — Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+

The NFC North gets an early test, with Green Bay's Jordan Love facing a Minnesota team that has made a major quarterback change. Kyler Murray is now the Vikings' starter, with Carson Wentz backing him up and J.J. McCarthy currently third on the depth chart.

Watch: Murray's Minnesota debut and whether Green Bay can exploit the Vikings' unsettled QB situation.

Cowboys at Giants — Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

Sunday Night Football brings one of the NFL's biggest rivalries. Dallas has dominated this matchup recently, but New York enters a new era under head coach John Harbaugh, with second-year QB Jaxson Dart and a revamped defense.

Watch: Dart against a Cowboys defense that will be eager to pressure the young quarterback.

Ravens at Colts — Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+

Baltimore arrives with perennial MVP contender Lamar Jackson, while Indianapolis gets a brutal opening test against one of the AFC's most physical teams. It's a particularly important early measuring stick for the Colts.

Watch: Whether Indianapolis can slow the Ravens' rushing attack and keep Jackson from controlling the game with his legs.

Watch NFL Week 1 from anywhere

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