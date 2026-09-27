3 feel-good movies on Hulu to chase away the Sunday scaries

It's Sunday again, and I don't know about you, but I'm in desperate need of a pick-me-up as I stare at the workweek ahead. When the Sunday scaries start creeping in, sometimes the best cure is a cozy movie and a few hours spent pretending Monday's just a myth. Luckily, Hulu has plenty of feel-good movies to help you squeeze a little more joy out of the weekend before it comes to an end.

Hulu's added plenty of new movies to choose from this month, but you don't have to go sorting through them all to find the good stuff. I've already done the hard work for you, rounding up three movies that make particularly good Sunday-night viewing. That includes one of the best movie musical adaptations in decades, "Wicked," Timothée Chalamet’s charming turn as Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown," and a slept-on comedy/horror from Laika called "Paranorman."

These movies are perfect for keeping those Monday blues at bay, so let's dive into the best feel-good movies on Hulu to watch right now.

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'Wicked' (2024)

Wicked - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Wicked" is everything a movie musical adaptation should be, and now that it's on Hulu, it's the perfect time to indulge your inner theater nerd. Based on the Broadway production of the same name, “Wicked” tells the untold story of some of the key players in "The Wizard of Oz" years before Dorothy blew into town.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will blow you away as Elphaba, an outcast with green skin and supernatural powers, and Glinda, the uber-popular socialite used to getting her way, respectively. The two butt heads at the prestigious Shiz University while studying magic before eventually becoming close friends and heading off to meet the Wizard of Oz in the Emerald City, where their lives and the history of this fantastical land are changed for good.

Watch "Wicked" on Hulu now

'A Complete Unknown' (2025)

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

James Mangold's musical biopic went home empty-handed at the Oscars despite being nominated for eight awards, but even with that snub, "A Complete Unknown" is worth watching for Timothée Chalamet’s leading performance as Bob Dylan alone. It even earned the "Dune" star the Best Actor trophy at the SAG Awards.

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Opening in 1961, "A Complete Unknown" follows the legendary musician’s rise to fame after arriving in the Big Apple with nothing to his name but a guitar and a dream. As his career takes off, he goes from Woody Guthrie (Scoot McNairy) acolyte to folk icon, drawing in huge crowds with his soulful writing and magnetic stage presence. But his rocky relationship with (fictional) girlfriend Sylvie Russo (Elle Fanning) and even rockier partnership with Joan Baez (Monica Barbaro) threaten to derail his career just as it's taking off.

Watch "A Complete Unknown" on Hulu now

'ParaNorman' (2012)

ParaNorman Official Trailer #2 - Stop Motion Movie (2012) HD - YouTube Watch On

I'm a huge animation fan, and Laika makes the most beautiful and poignant stories in stop-motion there are. I'm stoked to see their latest "Wildwood" in theaters on October 23, but until then, you can catch two of their greatest hits freshly added to Hulu this month. You've probably already heard of "Coraline," so I wanted to shout out one of my favorites that rarely gets the same flowers: "Paranorman."

Any grown-up weird kid can relate to Norman (Kodi Smit-McPhee), a shy 11-year-old who's just trying to keep his head down and survive middle school, but his ability to speak to the dead doesn't exactly help in fit in. The bullying get worse after he has a nightmarish vision of his hometown's past during a school play. When zombie puritans overrun the town, it's up to Norman and his friends to right a centuries-old witch hunt that killed a little girl, one of his ancestors and another misfit like him.

Watch "ParaNorman" on Hulu now

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