With October Prime Day right around the corner, there’s plenty to get excited about in the shopping world. Fortunately, Amazon is already rolling out early deals to mark the occasion — and Carhartt is one brand that's caught my attention.

If you're looking to refresh your fall wardrobe, you've come to the right place. Amazon is currently slashing up to 50% off Carhartt tees, rain jackets, sweatshirts and more. The versatile styles will help you prepare and stay comfortable in any temperature or climate, especially if you have any outdoor adventures coming up.

To make things simpler, I've gathered up my favorite discounted Carhartt styles below — and they start at just $13. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Note: Prices vary depending on your choices of size and color. To find the best deals, check out any different color options available in your size.

Men's Carhartt Apparel

Carhartt Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Men's): was $19 now $15 at Amazon This relaxed fit pocket t-shirt features a comfortable and roomy in the chest and the shoulders, making it easy to move when you're on the job. Made of 100% cotton, the jersey knit tee is comfortable, durable and comes in a variety of colors. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Canvas Hat: was $19 now $16 at Amazon This Carhartt cap is a must-have accessory. Not only does it look great with any outfit, but it comes in many different colors to match your style. You can adjust the fit, and there's a moisture-wicking sweatband built in for when the weather gets hot. If you're a fan of Carhatt and want to let people know it, the patch on the front is a nice touch. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Men's): was $24 now $20 at Amazon This Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt is a super popular purchase on Amazon, with a 4.7-star rating based on over 47,000 reviews. So, I recommend picking one up in all your favorite colors. It's made of soft cotton and has a pocket on the left side with a Carhartt logo. Read more Read less ▼

Save 57% Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Full-Zip Long-Sleeve (Men's): was $74 now $32 at Amazon Perfect for a casual stroll, low-intensity workout or a longer run, this versatile layer features Carhartt Force technology to wick sweat, dry fast and fight odors. It's a full zip and allows for a full range of motion too. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Sweatshirt (Men's): was $59 now $44 at Amazon The Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Graphic Hoodie is the perfect comfy pullover to have when there's a chill in the air. It also features a ribbed waist and cuffs for extra insulating power and a three-piece hood with drawstrings. It's available in a large variety of colors and sizes. Read more Read less ▼

Women's Carhartt Apparel

Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Women's): was $19 now $13 at Amazon Everyone needs a reliable t-shirt, and this one from Carhartt definitely fits the bill. It's made of 100% heavyweight cotton and comes in a range of bright, cheerful colors. There's also a pocket with the Carhartt logo on the left side for a touch of extra style. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Relaxed Fit Tee (Women's): was $24 now $19 at Amazon This tee will be your go-to for layering under fall sweaters and cardigans. The v-neck is built with Tencel fibers making it incredibly soft and breathable. It also comes in several colors and at just $19 a pop, I'd recommend grabbing a few. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Force Fitted Lightweight Utility Legging (Women's): was $59 now $28 at Amazon Whether working out or grabbing a coffee, these Carhartt leggings will be your new best friend. They're durable, stretchy and have FastDry technology on board to wick sweat off your body. There's even a zipped pocket in the back for your important items. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Monterey Jacket (Women's): was $99 now $64 at Amazon Don't get caught in a rainstorm without this jacket. It features waterproof, breathable technology that stops water from getting in but lets sweat get out. It also has Wind Fighter technology to combat the elements. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Rain Defender Jacket (Women's): was $129 now $99 at Amazon Need a lightweight jacket that can stand up to the elements? This is the perfect pick. It's water-repellant and water repellent and has wind fighter technology that tames the wind. It also features rugged Flex stretch technology so you can comfortably move. Read more Read less ▼