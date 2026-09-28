17 best Carhartt deals to shop ahead of October Prime Day — rain jackets, hoodies and more from $13
This Carhartt sale is packed affordable fall styles
With October Prime Day right around the corner, there’s plenty to get excited about in the shopping world. Fortunately, Amazon is already rolling out early deals to mark the occasion — and Carhartt is one brand that's caught my attention.
If you're looking to refresh your fall wardrobe, you've come to the right place. Amazon is currently slashing up to 50% off Carhartt tees, rain jackets, sweatshirts and more. The versatile styles will help you prepare and stay comfortable in any temperature or climate, especially if you have any outdoor adventures coming up.
To make things simpler, I've gathered up my favorite discounted Carhartt styles below — and they start at just $13. Keep scrolling to check them out.
Note: Prices vary depending on your choices of size and color. To find the best deals, check out any different color options available in your size.
Quick Links
- shop the Carhartt sale on Amazon
- Carhartt Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Women's): was $19 now $13
- Carhartt Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Men's): was $19 now $15
- Carhartt Tencel Fiber Relaxed Fit Tee (Women's): was $24 now $18
- Carhartt Dearborn Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Men's): was $24 now $20
- Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Full-Zip Long-Sleeve (Men's): was $74 now $59
- Carhartt Waffle Knit Shirt (Women's): was $69 now $48
- Carhartt Monterey Jacket (Women's): was $99 now $64
Men's Carhartt Apparel
This relaxed fit pocket t-shirt features a comfortable and roomy in the chest and the shoulders, making it easy to move when you're on the job. Made of 100% cotton, the jersey knit tee is comfortable, durable and comes in a variety of colors.
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This Carhartt cap is a must-have accessory. Not only does it look great with any outfit, but it comes in many different colors to match your style. You can adjust the fit, and there's a moisture-wicking sweatband built in for when the weather gets hot. If you're a fan of Carhatt and want to let people know it, the patch on the front is a nice touch.
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This tee is a great addition to your wardrobe, especially to layer under sweatshirts or rain jackets this fall. It's lightweight to stop you from overheating, and wicks sweat. It also offers UPF 50+ UV protection.
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Keep your feet comfortable and warm no matter the conditions with this set of 6 Carhartt crew socks. These stay put without slipping and provide support for your toe, heel and arch. They're also super breathable.
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This Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt is a super popular purchase on Amazon, with a 4.7-star rating based on over 47,000 reviews. So, I recommend picking one up in all your favorite colors. It's made of soft cotton and has a pocket on the left side with a Carhartt logo.
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This lightweight hoodie one has a relaxed fit, fights odors and wicks sweat off your body. It also provides UPF 50+ protection against the sun's rays.
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Perfect for a casual stroll, low-intensity workout or a longer run, this versatile layer features Carhartt Force technology to wick sweat, dry fast and fight odors. It's a full zip and allows for a full range of motion too.
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The Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Graphic Hoodie is the perfect comfy pullover to have when there's a chill in the air. It also features a ribbed waist and cuffs for extra insulating power and a three-piece hood with drawstrings. It's available in a large variety of colors and sizes.
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Women's Carhartt Apparel
Everyone needs a reliable t-shirt, and this one from Carhartt definitely fits the bill. It's made of 100% heavyweight cotton and comes in a range of bright, cheerful colors. There's also a pocket with the Carhartt logo on the left side for a touch of extra style.
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This tee will be your go-to for layering under fall sweaters and cardigans. The v-neck is built with Tencel fibers making it incredibly soft and breathable. It also comes in several colors and at just $19 a pop, I'd recommend grabbing a few.
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Whether working out or grabbing a coffee, these Carhartt leggings will be your new best friend. They're durable, stretchy and have FastDry technology on board to wick sweat off your body. There's even a zipped pocket in the back for your important items.
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Cozy up in the warmth of this sweatshirt that's ideal whether you're hanging around the house or hauling building materials. The versatile layer has an incredibly soft, comfortable feel that’s equally tough and durable.
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This sweatshirt is a must buy! Thanks to its TENCEL fiber construction, this sweatshirt is breathable and soft, making it great to wear all year round. It comes in a nice selection of colors, too.
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This Carhartt knit shirt is a bit like a cardigan, adding extra warmth without too much extra weight. It comes in a range of neutral shades that are super stylish, too.
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With a 20% discount, this Carhartt overshirt is hard to resist. It's rugged, easy to move in and reviewers on Amazon love it because it's easy to layer.
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Don't get caught in a rainstorm without this jacket. It features waterproof, breathable technology that stops water from getting in but lets sweat get out. It also has Wind Fighter technology to combat the elements.
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Need a lightweight jacket that can stand up to the elements? This is the perfect pick. It's water-repellant and water repellent and has wind fighter technology that tames the wind. It also features rugged Flex stretch technology so you can comfortably move.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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