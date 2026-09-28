Apple confirms iPhone 18 Pro Face ID freezing bug — what you need to know

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are out in the wild now. The launch has been fairly smooth so far, with most people who really wanted the phone able to order one and receive it, though some models and colors were pushed back from the launch date due to popularity.

But a new issue is emerging that is making iPhone 18 Pro owners upset. Apparently, when Face ID fails to detect a user's face, the phone can sometimes crash, which is obviously frustrating for anyone trying to get into their phone.

iPhone 18 Face ID bug

(Image credit: Future)

Face ID is a huge convenience for iPhone owners (though some would prefer Touch ID back). But when a failed Face ID attempt causes the iPhone to restart, it becomes much less convenient and more of a problem.

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If Face ID reads the user's face and unlocks the phone, there's no issue. But when the angle is off, or Face ID fails for one reason or another, then the problem pops up, and the phone sometimes restarts itself. Though it doesn't seem to affect all iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max users, even an intermittent bug like this on a brand new phone isn't a good look.

Thankfully, Apple is aware of the issue and told 9To5Mac that a fix should be launching in the next few days.

The fact that the problem is a software bug, not a hardware issue, is a huge relief. If the company had to recall iPhone 18 Pro devices due to a defect, it could have been a much bigger headache for both Apple and customers with affected devices.

Of course, we'll have to wait for an update to see whether it completely rectifies the situation.

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In the meantime, there isn't a lot you can do to fix the issue. Instead, just make sure Face ID gets a clear, straight-on view of your face when you unlock your phone to reduce failures. In theory, if Face ID recognizes you, your phone shouldn't restart itself. It's annoying to deal with, but at least you know the end is in sight.

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