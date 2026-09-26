How to watch Game4Hope on Channel 5 — it's *FREE*
Liverpool and Everton legends face a Rest of the World XI in a star-studded charity football clash
You can watch Game4Hope live and free on Channel 5, and from anywhere with a VPN. This free-to-air streaming service will show every moment of the inaugural charity football fixture, as Merseyside XI takes on a Rest of the World XI at Goodison Park, with several football greats in action.
- Date: Saturday, September 26
- Kick-off time: 4:45 p.m. BST
- Free streams: Channel 5 (UK)
- Watch from anywhere: NordVPN 100% risk free
Merseyside XI includes several former Everton players, including Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka, Yakubu, and Louis Saha, as well as Liverpool players Robbie Fowler, Ryan Babel, and John Aldridge. Tim Cahill will captain the side.
The team will be jointly managed by Everton legend Peter Reid and Liverpool great John Barnes. Both faced each other several times during their long careers, but this marks a special occasion, with funds raised going towards supporting people experiencing or at risk of homelessness across Merseyside and beyond.
The Rest of the World XI will feature Brazilian World Cup winners Rivaldo and Cafu, who will return to Goodison more than 30 years after their previous appearances. Other players include Clarence Seedorf, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, and Des Walker.
There will also be a halftime entertainment show headlined by Tinie Tempah, along with appearances from stars including Tony Bellew, Molly McCann, "Ted Lasso" actors Toheeb Jimoh and Moe Hashim, and former boxing world champion Johnny Nelson.
Want to catch Game4Hope free? Luckily Channel 5 is showing the charity match at no cost in the U.K.. But, how can you stream this region-specific platform from anywhere? Can you watch the match while in the U.S., Canada, Australia or elsewhere too? Here’s our full guide to watching the inaugural Game4Hope in Liverpool live and free online from anywhere.
How to watch Game4Hope in the UK for free
Football fans in the U.K. are in luck! 5 is streaming the Game4Hope charity match free in the United Kingdom. It'll also be streamed live and for free on Channel 5’s app and website.
However, if you’ve found yourself outside of the U.K. the weekend of Game4Hope, you’ll be blocked from watching Channel 5.
That said, you can avoid paying for another streaming service and unblock Channel 5 using a VPN, which will help you stream like you would if you were back home.
How to watch Game4Hope free from anywhere
Outside the U.K. and can't stream Game4Hope on 5? You can still watch free live streams whether you're in the U.S., Australia or Canada thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
NordVPN is our top pick of the options – try it for 30 days with our deal below:
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Watch Game4Hope for FREE: Quick Guide
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual British service, you'd select United Kingdom from the server list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Channel 5 and watch the match, completely free.
Which devices can I watch Game4Hope with?
Channel 5 is available on the following devices:
- Android TVs
- Freely TVs
- Freeview TVs
- LG TVs (2016 or later, WebOS 3 or later)
- Roku TVs
- Samsung Smart TVs (2017 or later)
- Sony Android Smart TVs (2016–2018 only)
- Sony YouView TVs
- Apple TV
- Freesat
- Freeview
- Virgin Media TiVo
- YouView
- Amazon Fire TV
- Roku
- Android mobiles and tablets (running Android 5.0 or above)
- iOS mobiles and tablets (running iOS 10 or above)
Game4Hope: FAQs
Can I watch the Game4Hope charity football match online in US, Canada, and Australia?
Unfortunately, no. The Everton/Liverpool XI vs World XI: Game4Hope charity football match is only available to viewers in the UK.
However, if you're a Brit traveling abroad, you can use a VPN to access Channel 5 and watch the match for FREE from anywhere in the world.
When and where will the Game4Hope charity match take place?
The Everton/Liverpool XI vs World XI: Game4Hope charity football match will take place at Hill Dickinson Stadium, the home of Everton FC, on Saturday, September 26 at 4:45 p.m. BST / 11:45 a.m. ET.
Game4Hope full teams
More stars will be announced in the build-up to the match.
Merseyside XI
Leighton Baines
Tim Cahill
Gareth Barry
Phil Jagielka
Yakubu
Robbie Fowler
David James
Ryan Babel
Jari Litmanen
John Aldridge
Joleon Lescott
Louis Saha
Tony Bellew
Big Zuu
Molly McCann
Still Ryan
James Nelson-Joyce
John Bishop
Chelcee Grimes
Rest of the World XI
Cafu
Rivaldo
Clarence Seedorf
Jaap Stam
Mustapha Hadji
Des Walker
Toheeb Jimoh
Moe Hashim
Harry Aikines-Aryeetey
Johnny Nelson
Jack Fowler
Rachel Yankey
Roman Kemp
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Krishi is a VPN writer covering buying guides, how-to's, and other cybersecurity content here at Tom's Guide. His expertise lies in reviewing products and software, from VPNs, online browsers, and antivirus solutions to smartphones and laptops. As a tech fanatic, Krishi also loves writing about the latest happenings in the world of cybersecurity, AI, and software.
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