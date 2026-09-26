How to watch Game4Hope on Channel 5 — it's *FREE*

You can watch Game4Hope live and free on Channel 5, and from anywhere with a VPN. This free-to-air streaming service will show every moment of the inaugural charity football fixture, as Merseyside XI takes on a Rest of the World XI at Goodison Park, with several football greats in action.

Game4Hope: free stream Date: Saturday, September 26

Kick-off time: 4:45 p.m. BST

Free streams: Channel 5 (UK)

Watch from anywhere: NordVPN 100% risk free

Merseyside XI includes several former Everton players, including Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka, Yakubu, and Louis Saha, as well as Liverpool players Robbie Fowler, Ryan Babel, and John Aldridge. Tim Cahill will captain the side.

The team will be jointly managed by Everton legend Peter Reid and Liverpool great John Barnes. Both faced each other several times during their long careers, but this marks a special occasion, with funds raised going towards supporting people experiencing or at risk of homelessness across Merseyside and beyond.

The Rest of the World XI will feature Brazilian World Cup winners Rivaldo and Cafu, who will return to Goodison more than 30 years after their previous appearances. Other players include Clarence Seedorf, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, and Des Walker.

There will also be a halftime entertainment show headlined by Tinie Tempah, along with appearances from stars including Tony Bellew, Molly McCann, "Ted Lasso" actors Toheeb Jimoh and Moe Hashim, and former boxing world champion Johnny Nelson.

Want to catch Game4Hope free? Luckily Channel 5 is showing the charity match at no cost in the U.K.. But, how can you stream this region-specific platform from anywhere? Can you watch the match while in the U.S., Canada, Australia or elsewhere too? Here’s our full guide to watching the inaugural Game4Hope in Liverpool live and free online from anywhere.

How to watch Game4Hope in the UK for free

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. are in luck! 5 is streaming the Game4Hope charity match free in the United Kingdom. It'll also be streamed live and for free on Channel 5’s app and website.

However, if you’ve found yourself outside of the U.K. the weekend of Game4Hope, you’ll be blocked from watching Channel 5.

That said, you can avoid paying for another streaming service and unblock Channel 5 using a VPN, which will help you stream like you would if you were back home.

How to watch Game4Hope free from anywhere

Outside the U.K. and can't stream Game4Hope on 5? You can still watch free live streams whether you're in the U.S., Australia or Canada thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

NordVPN is our top pick of the options – try it for 30 days with our deal below:

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Watch Game4Hope for FREE: Quick Guide

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual British service, you'd select United Kingdom from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Channel 5 and watch the match, completely free.

Which devices can I watch Game4Hope with?

Channel 5 is available on the following devices:

Android TVs

Freely TVs

Freeview TVs

LG TVs (2016 or later, WebOS 3 or later)

(2016 or later, WebOS 3 or later) Roku TVs

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 or later)

(2017 or later) Sony Android Smart TVs (2016–2018 only)

(2016–2018 only) Sony YouView TVs

Apple TV

Freesat

Freeview

Virgin Media TiVo

YouView

Amazon Fire TV

Roku

Android mobiles and tablets (running Android 5.0 or above)

(running Android 5.0 or above) iOS mobiles and tablets (running iOS 10 or above)

Game4Hope: FAQs

Can I watch the Game4Hope charity football match online in US, Canada, and Australia? Unfortunately, no. The Everton/Liverpool XI vs World XI: Game4Hope charity football match is only available to viewers in the UK. However, if you're a Brit traveling abroad, you can use a VPN to access Channel 5 and watch the match for FREE from anywhere in the world.

When and where will the Game4Hope charity match take place? The Everton/Liverpool XI vs World XI: Game4Hope charity football match will take place at Hill Dickinson Stadium, the home of Everton FC, on Saturday, September 26 at 4:45 p.m. BST / 11:45 a.m. ET.

Game4Hope full teams More stars will be announced in the build-up to the match. Merseyside XI

Leighton Baines

Tim Cahill

Gareth Barry

Phil Jagielka

Yakubu

Robbie Fowler

David James

Ryan Babel

Jari Litmanen

John Aldridge

Joleon Lescott

Louis Saha

Tony Bellew

Big Zuu

Molly McCann

Still Ryan

James Nelson-Joyce

John Bishop

Chelcee Grimes Rest of the World XI

Cafu

Rivaldo

Clarence Seedorf

Jaap Stam

Mustapha Hadji

Des Walker

Toheeb Jimoh

Moe Hashim

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

Johnny Nelson

Jack Fowler

Rachel Yankey

Roman Kemp

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