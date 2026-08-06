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How to watch NFL Preseason 2026: FREE live streams, TV channels and fixture list including Hall of Fame Game

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Almost a third of the league appointed new head coaches in the offseason

Tank Dell at the Houston Texans mandatory minicamp
(Image credit: Jack Gorman via Getty Images)
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Your first chance to catch your team in action and hastily decide if you'll have better things to do come February, the NFL Preseason is the strangest period of the campaign, one that produces endless questions and precious few answers. But six months on from the Seahawks lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy, we'll take it with both hands.

You can watch NFL preseason 2026 from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

NFL preseason 2026 live streams: TV schedule, dates

The 2026 NFL preseason runs from Thursday, August 6 to Saturday, August 29. Full schedule below.
• FREE STREAMS — DAZN (U.K., Australia)
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

10 teams — that's nearly a third of the league — replaced their head coaches in the offseason, with the new crop comprising Super Bowl winners John Harbaugh (Giants) and Mike McCarthy (Steelers), familiar faces Robert Saleh (Titans) and Kevin Stefanski (Falcons), college heavyweights Jeff Hafley (Dolphins) and Todd Monken (Browns), and rookies Joe Brady (Bills), Mike LaFleur (Cardinals), Jesse Minter (Ravens) and Klint Kubiak (Raiders).

Kubiak has made waves straight out of the gate by revealing that No.1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza will have to wait his turn behind Kirk Cousins, who's coming off a poor stint with the Falcons. Harbaugh, meanwhile, has been dealt a blow with star wide receiver Malik Nabers's comeback from an ACL tear suffering a major setback.

There's plenty of intrigue around Patrick Mahomes and Tank Dell too, with the superstar Chiefs quarterback having sustained a torn ACL in Week 15, and the promising Texans receiver having suffered a gruesome knee injury in December 2024.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch NFL preseason from anywhere, including free options.

Watch NFL Preseason on Sling

Watch NFL Preseason on Sling

The NFL Preseason is broadcast across multiple networks and Sling's Orange + Blue plan ($66/month) includes channels that are required, including NFL Network, FOX, NBC and ABC and ESPN.

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Watch NFL preseason 2026 live streams for FREE

You can watch all 49 NFL preseason 2026 games free-of-charge on DAZN in the U.K. and Australia. Just register an account.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution — you can use a VPN to unblock that free NFL preseason coverage. We’ll show you how below.

Watch NFL preseason 2026 from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching NFL preseason 2026?

You can still tune in live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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Use Nord to unblock your preferred streaming service and watch NFL preseason 2026 live online with our exclusive deal.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch your free DAZN stream of the games, you can choose 'United Kingdom' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to DAZN and watch NFL preseason 2026 live.

How to watch NFL preseason 2026 in the U.S.

US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., NFL preseason 2026 coverage is split between a multitude of channels and streaming services, including NFL Network, ESPN, NBC, FOX, CBS, ESPN Unlimited, Peacock, Fox One, Paramount+ and Prime Video.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get all of those channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

As alluded to, Sling will give you the most bang for your buck. Sling Blue includes NFL Network, plus local network affiliates from FOX, NBC and ABC (availability varies by market). Sling Orange carries ESPN.

Both plans start at $46/month, but you can combine them for $66/month. You'll get 50% off your first month if you subscribe to Blue or Orange & Blue.

How to watch NFL preseason 2026 in Canada

Canada flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All 49 NFL preseason 2026 games are being shown on DAZN in Canada. Prices start at CA$24.99/month.

Nine of the games are also available to watch on TSN channels. A TSN Plus subscription grants access to everything TSN has to offer for just CA$8/month or CA$80/year.

If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch the NFL preseason with the aid of a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch NFL preseason 2026 in the U.K.

The upper third of the British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., all 49 NFL preseason 2026 games are free-to-air on DAZN. All you need is an account.

If you're on holiday outside the U.K., you can still follow your usual NFL preseason live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch NFL preseason 2026 in Australia

Australia flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All 49 NFL preseason 2026 games are free-to-air on DAZN in Australia. All you need is an account.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your account as if you were back home.

NFL preseason 2026 schedule

More from Tom's Guide

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

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Aatif Sulleyman
Aatif Sulleyman

Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.

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