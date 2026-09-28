3 expert-approved tasks you must do in October to get your yard ready for fall

Fall is officially here, and upcoming heavy rain and gusty winds can often take their toll on our tidy yards. This is especially true if you’re growing beautiful flowers and plants or have a tasty vegetable garden.

Luckily, there are a few essential tasks you can do right now to prepare your yard for harsh weather. By acting fast, you can protect plants from unexpected early frosts and also protect your yard from the risk of weather damage.

Since October is a time of transition, taking these simple, expert-approved tips will help you prepare for shifting weather ahead of time.

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Here are the tasks you need to do right now that can make all the difference this season.

Rake fallen leaves

Raking leaves on lawn (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If, like me, you’ve already spotted fallen leaves piling up in your yard or around plants. The first task is to rake these up immediately and add them to your compost heap.

“You’ll likely start to see fallen leaves gathering in your garden or in other areas of your property,” states Craig Wilson, Co-founder and in-house gardening expert at Gardeners Dream.

“Rake these up and store them in a compost bin. You can then use the leaf mould as mulch to insulate borders.”

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In addition, the task of insulating your borders now will protect the plant roots from unexpected early frost before winter arrives.

“Once you have cleaned up and tidied your borders, you’ll want to think about getting them insulated before the first frost sets in. Use bark, manure or leaf mould to spread across the top of the soil to help insulate root systems.”

For more tips on what to do with your leaves, check out 7 ways to use fallen leaves in your garden.

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Make sure storage is watertight

Shed full of things (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Torrential rain and fierce winds have already swept over the East Coast this weekend causing power outages, significant flooding and damaging winds.

Before you have to deal with serious damage (or expensive repairs), ensure that your outdoor storage is all watertight to avoid the risk of leaks seeping in and potential flooding.

“As rainfall increases, you’ll want to ensure that any storage, such as your shed, is fully waterproof to avoid any damage to tools and furniture you might be storing in there over the winter,” adds Wilson.

And the last thing you need is a shed full of tools made rusty, or even destroyed, from water damage.

For top tips, check out how to waterproof your shed — expert tips for winter protection.

Move tomato plants indoors and raise harvest

Tomato plants by window (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’re growing tomatoes or other edibles in pots outdoors, now is the best time to move plants indoors. This is especially important if you want to protect your harvest before the first frost.

“As the temperatures start to drop, it is time to move any tomato and pepper plants indoors to ripen,” states Wilson.

What’s more, if you’re planning some pumpkin treats just in time for Halloween season, be sure to raise pumpkins and harvest them off the ground.

“If you're hoping to harvest some pumpkins for Halloween carving or even autumn decor, make sure to get them raised off the ground and onto bricks or wood.

"This will keep them dry, which will decrease the chances of rot, and will also allow them to get some additional sunlight, which will help to firm up the skin.”

“You’ll also need to keep an eye on the weather forecast. Pumpkins go soft quickly when left outside in frosty weather, so ensure that if frost is due, you harvest your pumpkins beforehand.”

And if you’re worried about pests attacking your pumpkins, I've just discovered the easiest way to stop your pumpkins from rotting.

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