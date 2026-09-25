New OLED iPad mini, HomePod mini 2 and other products just leaked in Apple's own code — here's what's coming

A quartet of unannounced Apple products was reportedly discovered in a company code that revealed images of a new iPad mini 8, iPad 12, HomePod mini 2, and the long-awaited Apple TV 4K refresh.

The images were found by Aaron Perris, a regular contributor to MacRumors. It's not clear what code Perris dug through to find the images, though usually it's one of the major operating systems like iOS or macOS.

Per MacRumors, where the images were discovered indicates that these devices could launch very soon.

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Here's what we know about the four products.

Apple TV 4K

(Image credit: MacRumors)

The image Perris discovered appears to be labeled "Apple TV 4K (4th generation)." Based on this image, the fourth generation will look pretty much exactly the same as gen three.

The upgrades should all be inside, including a new chip, anything from an A17 Pro all the way up to the A20, based on rumors. The newer chip will come with more RAM and the ability to run Apple Intelligence and the new Siri AI.

It's also rumored to get an Apple-designed N1 chip (possibly the N2) and WiFi 7 support, plus an updated Remote.

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iPad 12

(Image credit: MacRumors)

Not every leaked image comes with potential technical specifications, but the iPad 12 apparently did. According to the code, Apple's updated entry-level iPad 12 will feature an A19 chip, an Apple-built C1X modem, an N1 chip and 8GB of RAM.

In all, those are expected updates based on previous rumors. Like the Apple TV, more RAM and a more recent chip will enable the iPad 12 to support Apple Intelligence and Siri AI, which the current iPad 11 can't run.

iPad mini 8

(Image credit: MacRumors)

Interestingly, the leaked code of the iPad mini 8 doesn't seem to discuss the rumored OLED display. Instead, MacRumors found that it will have an A20 Pro chip, a new landscape front-facing camera, and an updated speaker system.

Many previous rumors have suggested that the next mini tablet will be the iPad mini with OLED, meant to launch this October. Just because OLED doesn't appear in the code doesn't mean that it won't launch this fall though.

That said, the iPad mini running the A20 Pro chip is new and should make Apple's smallest tablet quite powerful. For instance, the iPad mini 7, released two years ago features an A17 Pro chipset.

HomePod mini 2

(Image credit: MacRumors)

It appears that new version of the HomePod mini will be released in five colors which appear to include white, black, green, blue and a pinkish variant. The current models come in blue, yellow, orange, midnight and white.

We've tracked the HomePod mini 2 on our rumor radar since at least 2023. It should be a simple update including a new chip that will likely let it run Apple Intelligence and Siri AI as with every other device listed above. It's also expected to have improved audio.

We expect all four devices to launch before the end of October alongside the HomePad smart home hub, and new M6 Macbooks.

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