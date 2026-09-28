October Prime Day will be filled with plenty of OLED TV deals, but not every TV is worth buying. As much as we love OLED TVs, there are some models that deliver more bang for your buck, such as the Samsung S90H.

Right now you can get the Samsung 65-inch S90H 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,697 at Amazon. In our review of this TV, we said it offers bright images, an anti-glare screen, and strong dynamic range, even in a moderately lit room. It's $200 off and one of the best OLED TVs you can buy ahead of Prime Big Deal Days.

If you want an OLED TV with little-to-no glare and a better-than-average sound system, the S90H should be high on your list. It's Samsung’s mid-range OLED for 2026 and sits between the entry-level Samsung S85H (which we awarded four stars) and the flagship Samsung S95H (which earned five stars).

In our Samsung S90H OLED TV review we said it offers LCD-like brightness, exceptional audio, and top gaming capabilities. In fact, gamers should take note because the S90H is brimming with high-end connections. You get a quartet of HDMI 2.1 inputs that support the highest-grade input: up to 4K/120Hz for sources such as the PS5, Xbox Series X, and many gaming PCs; and up to 4K/165Hz for the most-capable game PCs. The TV also supports both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro variable refresh rate (VRR) standards.

In terms of glare, we didn't notice any in our moderately-lit testing lab and expect the TV to perform even better in rooms with uncontrollable ambient light. So if plan on placing your TV near a window, the S90H merits your attention. Sure, it's been $100 cheaper in the past, but it's still a tremendous steal at its current price point.