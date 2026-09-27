There's a simple way to watch Panthers vs Knights for *FREE*
Watch Panthers take on the Knights in the NRL Preliminary Final for free on 9Now
You can watch Panthers vs Knights live and FREE on 9Now, and from anywhere with a VPN.
- FREE STREAM — 9Now (AUS)
- Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
The streaming service are showing this NRL Preliminary Final between Panthers and Knights as Nathan Cleary looks to guide his side to next week's NRL Grand Final against the Roosters.
Australia's 9Now is a free streaming service and only requires a simple account to watch any of their content.
But, can you watch the Panthers vs Knights stream for free on 9Now while in the U.S., U.K., Canada, or elsewhere too? Here’s our full guide to watching the NRL Preliminary Final live and free online from anywhere.
How to watch Panthers vs Knights for free
Footy fans in Australia are in luck!
The NRL Preliminary Final between Panthers and Knights is streaming FREE on 9Now Down Under.
Prefer the big screen? You can also watch the action for free on Channel 9.
👉 Sign up to 9Now — it’s free and easy.
Abroad? NordVPN can help you access 9Now from anywhere in the world with 75% off + 3 extra months free today.
How to watch Panthers vs Knights from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch the Panthers vs Knights live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
NordVPN is our top pick of the options – try it for 30 days with our deal below:
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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch Panthers vs Knights online with our exclusive deal.
Watch Panthers vs Knights for FREE: Quick Guide
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual Aussie service, you'd select Australia from the server list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now and watch the game, completely free.
Which devices can I watch Panthers vs Knights with?
You can use 9Now to watch Panthers vs Knights on a range of devices:
- Amazon Fire TV
- Android phones and tablets (Android OS 5 and newer)
- Android TV
- Apple iPhones and iPads (iOS 12 or later
- Apple TV (including Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD)
- Chromecast (including Chromecast with Google TV)
- Chrome (latest two versions)
- Fetch TV (Gen 3 or newer)
- Firefox (latest two versions)
- Foxtel iQ
- Freeview
- Hisense TV
- LG Smart TV (webOS 4 or higher)
- Mobile apps – download the 9Now app on your phone or tablet (iOS/Android)
- Mozilla (latest two versions)
- Roku (including Roku 2, Roku 3, Roku Express, Roku Express+, Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+, Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Streambar)
- Safari (latest two versions)
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Krishi is a VPN writer covering buying guides, how-to's, and other cybersecurity content here at Tom's Guide. His expertise lies in reviewing products and software, from VPNs, online browsers, and antivirus solutions to smartphones and laptops. As a tech fanatic, Krishi also loves writing about the latest happenings in the world of cybersecurity, AI, and software.
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