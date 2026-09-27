There's a simple way to watch Panthers vs Knights for *FREE*

You can watch Panthers vs Knights live and FREE on 9Now, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Panthers vs Knights: Free Streams FREE STREAM — 9Now (AUS)

Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The streaming service are showing this NRL Preliminary Final between Panthers and Knights as Nathan Cleary looks to guide his side to next week's NRL Grand Final against the Roosters.

Australia's 9Now is a free streaming service and only requires a simple account to watch any of their content.

But, can you watch the Panthers vs Knights stream for free on 9Now while in the U.S., U.K., Canada, or elsewhere too? Here’s our full guide to watching the NRL Preliminary Final live and free online from anywhere.

How to watch Panthers vs Knights for free

Footy fans in Australia are in luck!

The NRL Preliminary Final between Panthers and Knights is streaming FREE on 9Now Down Under.

Prefer the big screen? You can also watch the action for free on Channel 9.

👉 Sign up to 9Now — it’s free and easy.

Abroad? NordVPN can help you access 9Now from anywhere in the world with 75% off + 3 extra months free today.

How to watch Panthers vs Knights from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch the Panthers vs Knights live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

NordVPN is our top pick of the options – try it for 30 days with our deal below:

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Watch Panthers vs Knights for FREE: Quick Guide

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual Aussie service, you'd select Australia from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now and watch the game, completely free.

Which devices can I watch Panthers vs Knights with?

You can use 9Now to watch Panthers vs Knights on a range of devices:

Amazon Fire TV

Android phones and tablets (Android OS 5 and newer)

(Android OS 5 and newer) Android TV

Apple iPhones and iPads (iOS 12 or later

(iOS 12 or later Apple TV (including Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD)

(including Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD) Chromecast (including Chromecast with Google TV)

(including Chromecast with Google TV) Chrome (latest two versions)

(latest two versions) Fetch TV (Gen 3 or newer)

(Gen 3 or newer) Firefox (latest two versions)

(latest two versions) Foxtel iQ

Freeview

Hisense TV

LG Smart TV (webOS 4 or higher)

(webOS 4 or higher) Mobile apps – download the 9Now app on your phone or tablet (iOS/Android)

– download the 9Now app on your phone or tablet (iOS/Android) Mozilla (latest two versions)

(latest two versions) Roku (including Roku 2, Roku 3, Roku Express, Roku Express+, Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+, Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Streambar)

(including Roku 2, Roku 3, Roku Express, Roku Express+, Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+, Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Streambar) Safari (latest two versions)

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