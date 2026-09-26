"Looks like two steps back for VR to me": Tom's Guide readers react to Meta's new VR Glasses

Meta revealed its new VR Glasses at Meta Connect 2026, and Tom's Guide readers had strong reactions to the new glasses.

Most of the responses debated whether or not these glasses even count as VR or seemed excited to try out Meta's new product.

"Can’t wait til they are more affordable. I have a quest 3 and I use it mainly for exercise via fitness apps. But I have neck issues and I have been patiently waiting for headsets to get less bulky and lighter," one commentor said about the glasses and their $1,299 launch price.

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Field of View

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Of the comments we received that were negative the majority were focused on light leakage and the 70-degree Field of View.

"Looks like two steps back for VR to me. 70 fov may be enough for AR, not for VR," Mario Basiola said. "All that light leakage may be good enough for AR, for VR it breaks immersion. These are AR glasses, not VR."

"VR doesn't have to be all encompassing like we are used to," one commenter responded.

The concern is that 70 degrees is far less than the 110 degrees on the Meta Quest 3, leading to a less immersive environment.

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VR headsets also tend to fully block out your surroundings, which does help make games and movies more immersive.

Meta's VR Glasses intentionally have peripheral gaps, meaning you should see light and your surroundings from the base of the glasses and the sides. I was told by a spokesperson that this was done on purpose after surveying VR headset users who wanted some peripheral vision.

Our reader's don't appear to agree with that. "It looks a bad idea for anything requiring immersion. The light leakage will be horrendous."

The price

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While not everyone cares about the FOV or light leakage, even the most positive comments are cautiously excited but have doubts about the price.

"This is a huge step indeed, but it has to get cheaper, not more expensive. Now if you want to keep gaming, you have to be rich or make choices again."

And yes, the $1,299 price is high, especially compared to the $549 Quest 3 VR headset. And its apparent base price is higher than the $1,049 for the Steam Frame, though the 1TB variant of Valve's headset costs $1,299 as well.

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