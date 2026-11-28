The holidays are here and you can celebrate Thanksgiving from the comfort of your sofa by watching the "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026" but there is a catch — the event has been delayed a couple of days.

Here's how to watch "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026" from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Overview "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026" airs on NBC at 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 28. You can also stream the event on Peacock and Telemundo.

• U.S. — Peacock Premium / NBC via Fubo 5-day trial

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

If you were expecting to watch the "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" on November 26 as normal, you'll be disappointed to hear that the event has been postponed until November 28. That's due to a severe weather warning in New York City. But, the show will go on!

Fans of the parade will be able to catch highlights of last year's event on November 26, before the 100th parade takes place on November 28. There will be more than 100 inflatable, with new and old characters ranging from Felix the Cat to Snoopy.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will host the event from Manhattan, while we'll also be treated to performances from musicians like RAYE, Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Queen Latifah, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, as well as an epic Broadway medley.

Ready to join the party? Here's how to watch "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" online from around the world.

Can I watch 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' for FREE? If you watch "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" on NBC you'll be able to enjoy it all for free. NBC is a free-to-air linear TV channel in the U.S., with a TV antenna. No cable? No problem. You can watch NBC live streams on Fubo (free trial). There's currently no Peacock free trial – though you can get Peacock Premium with a small Black Friday discount. Away from the U.S. right now? You'll need a VPN to watch your regular stream without getting geo-blocked — we recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' from anywhere

A (good) VPN allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch NBC or Peacock, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this – but NordVPN does (we use it daily) and you can get an exclusive Black Friday offer below:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select United States from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Peacock to watch "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" online and on-demand.

Watch 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NBC will air the "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" on Saturday, November 28 at 8:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT.

To watch live via NBC, you'll need a cable package which includes the channel. You could access that via a Fubo free trial, but you'll have to pay after that.

Other providers like Sling and DirecTV are an option, too.

Peacock will also be streaming "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade", with the broadcast playing live or on-demand. You can watch live on Peacock Premium.

REPLAY: Catch it a day later on-demand with the basic Peacock Select plan – currently discounted to just $2.99 per month for your first three months.

Spanish-speakers can catch the event via Telemundo, too.

U.S. subscriber abroad? If you’re traveling and find your usual apps blocked, you can securely access your subscription with a VPN.

Can you watch 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With the event tied to America, there is no way to watch "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" if you live in Canada.

The solution? Sign up to a service like NordVPN and access your subscription no matter where you are.

Can you watch 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There is no linear broadcast or streaming release planned for "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" in the U.K. at this time.

If you’re traveling to the UK and want to watch, a VPN like NordVPN can help you securely access your apps as normal.

Can you watch 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Similarly, there is no release plan or broadcast in place for "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" for those Down Under.

A U.S. citizen in Australia on vacation right now? Use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to sign in to your Peacock account and watch as you would at home.

'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' — need to know

Who performing at the "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade"? Here is the list of performers for the "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026":

RAYE (opening the parade)

Megan Hilty leading a Dolly Parton tribute

Leslie Odom Jr.

Queen Latifah

Teddy Swims

Megan Moroney

Natasha Bedingfield

Jimmy Fallon & The Roots

The Radio City Rockettes

Broadway medley

Who is hosting the 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' this year?

Savannah Guthrie

Hoda Kotb

Al Roker

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